Henry County grand jury indicts nine
NAPOLEON — A Henry County grand jury has returned indictments against nine persons, according to Henry County Prosecutor Gwen Howe-Geber’s office.
Indicted were:
• John Hessler, 41, Liberty Center, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor.
• Krysta Pease, 34, Napoleon, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
• Josephus English, 45, homeless, for failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony.
• Nathanial Poole, 39, Deshler, for tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.
• Austin Wilkins, 26, Napoleon, for endangering children, a third-degree felony.
• Patrick Bennett, 32, Liberty Center, for possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony.
• Corbin Damron, 33, homeless, for possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony.
• Ryan Raymond, 44, Napoleon, for possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony.
• Tyler Tackett, 30, Napoleon, for possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony.
