ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry County, OH

Henry County grand jury indicts nine

The Crescent-News
The Crescent-News
 2 days ago

NAPOLEON — A Henry County grand jury has returned indictments against nine persons, according to Henry County Prosecutor Gwen Howe-Geber’s office.

Indicted were:

• John Hessler, 41, Liberty Center, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor.

• Krysta Pease, 34, Napoleon, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony.

• Josephus English, 45, homeless, for failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony.

• Nathanial Poole, 39, Deshler, for tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.

• Austin Wilkins, 26, Napoleon, for endangering children, a third-degree felony.

• Patrick Bennett, 32, Liberty Center, for possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony.

• Corbin Damron, 33, homeless, for possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony.

• Ryan Raymond, 44, Napoleon, for possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony.

• Tyler Tackett, 30, Napoleon, for possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony.

Comments / 0

Related
wktn.com

Kenton Man Arrested on Warrant

A Kenton man was arrested on a warrant Wednesday afternoon. According to the report from the Kenton Police Department, officers arrested Timothy Reid on the warrant through the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office. The arrest was made in the 900 block of East Columbus Street. Reid is being held on...
KENTON, OH
13abc.com

Teens accused of shooting up casket at Toledo funeral indicted

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lucas County Grand Jury indicted three teenagers accused of shooting up a casket at a Toledo funeral. According to court records, the grand jury indicted Keith Hobbs, Kaveon Jones, and Lupe Hernandez III on Thursday in connection to the 2021 shooting of a casket outside of River off Life Church on Upton. A judge ordered the three teenagers to be tried as adults just last month.
TOLEDO, OH
peakofohio.com

Christmas Day dispute leads to multiple charges for Wapak man

Deputies from the Logan County Sheriff’s office responded to a rolling domestic dispute late Christmas Day. Deputies went to the area of County Road 37 near County Road 39, Huntsville, where two victims were standing outside their car. They reported they picked up Chrystyan Kline, 31, of Wapakoneta, in...
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Lima Municipal Court records, Dec. 27-28

Honesti A. Buxton, 22, of Lima, pleaded no contest and found guilty of obstructing official business. Sentence: 30 days jail. 29 days suspended. $150 fine. Tianna L. Hill, 27, of Lima, found guilty of DUS-FRA. Sentence: 30 days jail. 30 days suspended. $0 fine. Mendo R. Love, 48, of Detroit,...
LIMA, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

BG Police Division arrests man for domestic violence

Bowling Green Police arrested a man Wednesday for domestic violence after he reportedly kicked a woman and threatened to throw her down the stairs. Jared Smith, 19, of Bowling Green, was taken to Wood County Jail. Police received a call around 11:45 p.m. of a domestic violence incident in progress...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
9&10 News

Teens Arrested for Firing Gun from Their Car on US-31

UPDATE 12/29/22 4:20 p.m. Deputies say Tiona Lara was the 18-year-old from Monroe who was arrested. The 15-year-old boy’s information will likely not be released because he is a minor. 12/29/22 10:10 a.m. Two teenagers were arrested after deputies say they shot a gun out of their moving vehicle.
MONROE, MI
wktn.com

Findlay Police Department Announces Police Promotion

The Findlay Police Department has announced the promotion of Andrew Rudnik to the position of Sergeant. Sgt. Rudnik was sworn in by Mayor Christina Muryn this morning at the Municipal Building. He is a graduate of Avon Lake High School and Bowling Green State University. He has Bachelor and Masters...
FINDLAY, OH
13abc.com

One hospitalized in Tuesday morning Holland shooting, suspect in custody

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting in Holland on Tuesday morning that left one person hospitalized. LCSO says crews responded to the Courtyard by Marriott Airport Holland, located at 1435 East Mall Drive, around 6:30 a.m. after receiving a 911 call reporting a person shot.
HOLLAND, OH
WTOL 11

Home of two charged with obstructing investigation into missing teens shot up

TOLEDO, Ohio — The south Toledo home of two people charged with interfering in the investigation into the kidnapping and killing of two teen boys was shot at Friday. Toledo police responded to the 500 block of Maumee Avenue just after 11 a.m. for a shots fired call. Officers discovered the home had been hit "numerous times," according to a police report.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Person shot at Holland hotel Tuesday morning

TOLEDO, Ohio — One person was shot at a hotel in Holland Tuesday morning. Toledo Police were dispatched around 6:30 a.m. to the Courtyard by Marriott hotel on East Mall Drive. Upon arrival, officers located a person suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. They were taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
HOLLAND, OH
13abc.com

TPD: No charges filed after fights at Franklin Park Mall

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Shoppers at Franklin Park Mall were disturbed by a series of fights on Monday. Mall security and the Toledo Police Department responded to the incidents, leading several of those involved out in handcuffs, according to witnesses. A spokesperson with the Toledo Police Department told 13abc late Monday night that no one has been charged at this time. Police say they are unable to release body camera footage of the incident as juveniles are the main subject of the videos, per policy.
TOLEDO, OH
WLNS

Missing doctor from Henry Ford Jackson Hospital found dead

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Dr. Bolek Payan, who was last seen on Dec. 22, has been found dead, according to the Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety (BLDPS). Dr. Payan worked at Henry Ford Jackson Hospital and was reported missing after not contacting his employer, family, or friends.  On Tuesday, officials said Dr. Payan’s body […]
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
13abc.com

Toledo Police Department shares report on fights at Franklin Park Mall

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo police were on scene at the mall multiple times Monday after fights between teenagers broke out. A police report on one of the incidents gives a better idea of what happened. While officers received reports of teenagers fighting in the mall, officers said most of...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Two Toledo council members convicted in bribery scheme officially resign

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two Toledo City Council members recently convicted for their roles in a pay-to-play scheme who had previously been suspended have sent in their resignations to city officials. Julie Gibbons, the Assistant Clerk of Council, tells 13abc Yvonne Harper submitted her letter of resignation effective Dec. 21...
TOLEDO, OH
wtvbam.com

Five persons injured in Hillsdale County Christmas Day crash

MOSCOW TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – Five persons were injured Christmas Day in a Hillsdale County crash. The Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office says a two vehicle crash happened at about 2:45 p.m. on Combs Road near Sterling Road in Moscow Township. They report 32-year-old Tia Marie Kies of Jerome...
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI
The Lima News

Fire departments throughout NW Ohio share in grant funds

COLUMBUS — Ten fire departments throughout Putnam County will share in more than $360,000 in grant funds released Wednesday by the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s office to assist first responders in upgrading to a universal communications system. Recipients of the 2023 Multi-Agency Radio Communications Systems grant also include...
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
The Crescent-News

The Crescent-News

Defiance, OH
1K+
Followers
516
Post
93K+
Views
ABOUT

The Crescent-News is the largest daily newspaper in the four county area comprising Northwest Ohio and is owned by the Adams Publishing Group. The company’s main product is The Crescent-News, a daily newspaper published three days per week on a Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday schedule. It offers home delivery within in a 25-mile radius of Defiance and has a daily circulation of 13,905 and a Sunday circulation of 14,856. The larger communities served include Napoleon, Bryan, Archbold, Paulding and Hicksville.

 https://www.crescent-news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy