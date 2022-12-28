Read full article on original website
K Longhorns
2d ago
So when student can't pass basic education tests, because homosexual teachers are focused on the indoctrination agenda, forgetting their role as educator...the answer is...remove the test? Not transgender bending out children's minds? OK. Makes perfect sense.
Reply(1)
52
B I L L
2d ago
Pass that joint this way, man. Says the teacher to the student. Yup. A stupider contingency will continue to vote for feel-good things instead of what is needed.
Reply(5)
48
John Milner
2d ago
Keep lowering the bar... Let's hope this takes off... Think about it... Practically anyone can become a surgeon or pilot or an engineer. The possibilities are endless. Heck to hell with testing of sorts. Be whatever you feel like being. It'll all work out.
Reply(3)
27
Related
New York needs school choice, not more money for ever-worse results
New York’s leaders are stuck in an unwinnable battle, doubling down on past failures in the hope things will magically improve. Despite dwindling public-school enrollments driven by families leaving the state, the Board of Regents proposes increasing state education aid by $3.4 billion, or almost 11% percent, over this year’s already-bloated amount. The state has followed the strategy of spending more on schools — with little improvement to show for it — for more than 20 years. Total school spending more than tripled between 1995 and 2020. State education aid itself grew by $11 billion between 2013 and 2022, while enrollment...
Top 10 Colleges and Universities in New York State For 2023
As high school juniors and seniors across New York State are making decisions about which colleges and universities they plan on attending, WalletHub released the list of New York's top 10 colleges and universities for 2023. WalletHub compared more than 900 colleges and universities across the United States to determine its list. Its rankings are based on 30 key measures grouped into seven key components, including cost, campus safety, and career outcomes.
COVID test firm linked to alleged Kathy Hochul pay-to-play scheme sues NY
A New Jersey company tied to an alleged $637 million pay-to-play scheme involving Gov. Hochul is now suing her administration — accusing Albany of wrongfully denying it additional business. Dayton, NJ-based Digital Gadgets claims the Department of Health violated its own contract rules by negotiating a deal for rapid COVID-19 tests last spring before opening up the bidding to other businesses who could not offer goods of the same quality. “Digital Gadgets brought this lawsuit to ensure the state consistently complies with the rules they established along with the bid process,” company spokesman John Gallagher told The Post after the suit was...
Ars Technica
New York governor signs modified right-to-repair bill at the last minute
New York state governor Kathy Hochul has signed the Digital Fair Repair Act into law, months after it had passed both chambers of the state's legislature with overwhelming bipartisan majorities. The bill had originally passed in June, but it was only formally sent to Hochul's desk earlier this month; the governor had until midnight on December 28th to sign the bill, veto it, or allow it to pass into law without her signature.
10 New Illinois Laws That Will Soon Impact Schools, Students and Education Across the State
At least 19 of Illinois' nearly 200 new laws set to go into effect in 2023 will directly impact schools, students, staffers and education as a whole throughout the state. The laws range from adding certain lessons or curricula to adding programs for certain grades to creating a confidential hotline for students and staff to strengthening penalties inside a school driving zone.
Dumbest thing to happen in NJ in 2022 (Opinion)
It would be impossible to keep track of all of the stupid things that happened in any state in any year. However in New Jersey, if you're looking for first-class stupidity with a twist of tyranny and social engineering, look no further than our Legislature and Governor's Office in Trenton.
Governor Hochul Announces New Framework To Achieve Nation-Leading Six Gigawatts Of Energy Storage By 2030
ALBANY, NY – Governor Kathy Hochul today announced a new framework for the State to achieve a nation-leading six gigawatts of energy storage by 2030, which represents at least 20 percent of the peak electricity load of New York State. The roadmap, submitted by the New York State Energy...
errorsofenchantment.com
New Mexico loses population in latest Census data
According to the latest data from the US Census Bureau (as reported in the Albuquerque Journal, New Mexico lost 3,333 people from July 2021 through July of this year. The country as a whole grew by roughly 1.25 million residents, an increase of 0.4%. But what is truly concerning is...
rrobserver.com
Professor shares story of Arab peddlers in NM
“Los Arabes of New Mexico,” presented by retired history professor Monika Ghattas, is set for 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, at Historic Old San Ysidro Church, 966 Old Church Road, across from Casa San Ysidro. It’s free and open to the public. Corrales Historical Society invites everyone to...
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?
Governor Kathy Hochul is making serious announcements to benefit a large number of people. Sometimes, there are talks about giving millions to deal with the issue of water pollution. And sometimes, there comes different programs people can take advantage of. One such program is Home Energy Assistance Program for NY households. You can check its details here.
The incredible shrinking NY: New proof that progressives are driving away residents — including millionaires who pay for their goodies
New York’s #1 — in population decline. Yes, for the second year in a row, we “led” the country by driving the most people out. And, most alarming, the biggest earners who pay most taxes in the state are leaving with them. The double whammy spells economic doom for the Empire State. First, the overall decline. This time, we took the dubious first-place prize in both the percent measure of a state’s population shrinkage (.9%) and the absolute size of the decline (around 180,000). What an accomplishment! The grim number now brings New York’s population loss, for the two-year period ending...
Tuition-free scholarship available for New York college students
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York college students can now apply for the Excelsior Scholarship for a chance at a free ride, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday. The scholarship, along with other financial aid, will cover tuition costs for full-time students at CUNY and SUNY schools, officials said. Students from families making up to $125,000 […]
wbgo.org
NY Had Steep Population Decline
New data shows New York had the steepest population decline of any state in a recent period. New Census Bureau data shows New York lost close to one percent of its population in a one year period ending this past July. Data shows most of the loss is a result of people moving to other states. Justin Wilcox is the Head of a business organization called Upstate United. He thinks pro growth reforms and tax relief are needed to reverse the trend.
Gov. Hochul signs bill allowing living organ donors to be reimbursed
New York just became the first state to offer reimbursement to people who donate their liver and kidneys.
ithaca.com
New York State Announces New Guidance for COVID-19 Booster Doses
The New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) recently announced new guidance for bivalent COVID-19 booster doses, which are now available for eligible children down to 6 months of age. The updated boosters are the first to be targeted to the original virus strain and recently circulating variants, and are recommended for young New Yorkers and all those eligible.
Major Cash For Students In New York State
There is big money available to students in the Empire State this coming year. As we get ready to countdown the minutes to 2023, there are some things for those who work hard to look forward to. If there is money available to you as a student, why not try...
Oregon’s largest electric utilities missing climate benchmarks, report says
Oregon’s largest private electricity providers are dragging their feet when it comes to transitioning to renewable energy sources, a recent Sierra Club report found. Its latest Dirty Truth report analyzed decarbonization plans and awarded grades to 77 of the country’s biggest electric utilities, including Portland General Electric, or PGE, Idaho Power and PacifiCorp, which owns […] The post Oregon’s largest electric utilities missing climate benchmarks, report says appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
New York state job postings will soon be required to include salary ranges
Just a few months ago, New York City's new pay transparency law, which required most local employers to disclose salary ranges in their job postings, went into effect. Starting September 17, 2023, the guidelines will officially extend to New York state. What that effectively means is that any job listing pertaining to New York state-relegated positions will likely include offered salary ranges—so you won't even have to waste your time sending out your resume for jobs that don't suit your financial requirements.
NY must prune its bloated Medicaid program — and focus on improving low-quality care
The coronavirus pandemic exposed a fundamental imbalance in New York’s approach to health policy: Albany spends too much money on its bloated Medicaid plan but neglects the public-health programs that used to be the Health Department’s main focus — such as controlling disease outbreaks and keeping nursing-home and hospital patients safe. The state overregulates and excessively taxes commercial health insurance, meanwhile, saddling New Yorkers with some of the highest premiums in the continental United States — and pushing more people onto Medicaid. Especially counterproductive is the state’s practice of financing Medicaid in part through billions in surcharges on commercial health plans, an...
These 5 N.J. municipalities get top scores for being LGBTQ+ friendly, study says
Five New Jersey towns get a perfect “A” when it comes to LGBTQ+ equality and inclusiveness, according to an annual study. The Human Rights Campaign, the nation’s largest LGBTQ+ civil rights advocacy group, released its annual Municipal Equality Index last month. The study assesses municipal laws, policies and services related to LGBTQ+ equality.
Comments / 99