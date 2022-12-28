Hopewell Township Police Chief: Traffic mitigation on East Welling Avenue not necessary at this time

A Woolsey Court resident reported that the bank contacted them about a fraudulent charge of $1,800 from their bank account Nov. 21. The incident of fraud was reported Nov. 25. A 35-year-old Hopewell Borough man was charged with making terroristic threats and theft after police responded to a Princeton Avenue residence for a disorderly person complaint Nov. 20. The investigation revealed that the man allegedly made threatening statements toward the victim and stole two cell phones. He was processed and released.

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, OH ・ 27 DAYS AGO