Hopewell Township Police Chief: Traffic mitigation on East Welling Avenue not necessary at this time

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Santa travels through Hopewell Township via Union Fire Company District
Santa visited residents in Hopewell Township thanks to the Union Fire Company & Rescue Squad. Santa and his helpers handed out candy canes to children on Dec. 17.
Manalapan man found fatally shot in car at Hopewell Valley Nature Preserve
The Mercer County Homicide Task Force and Hopewell Township police are investigating the death of a 20-year-old Manalapan man whose body was found slumped over in the driver’s seat of a car in the Hopewell Valley Nature Preserve Dec. 17. Hopewell Township police officers responded to the scene at...
Bill strengthening concealed carry laws will face legal challenge
A new state law that strengthens restrictions regarding who is eligible for a public carry permit and establishes a list of places where people who possess a carry permit cannot bring their firearms is expected to face an immediate legal challenge in New Jersey. Within the past week, Gov. Phil...
State officials warn residents to take precautions as respiratory illnesses surge
Flu season is in full swing as the New Jersey Department of Health reports that the state is seeing high levels of the viral infection statewide. The trifecta of a flu surge, respiratory syncytial virus [RSV] and COVID-19 is taking place all across New Jersey and the country. State officials...
State, county, and municipal officials celebrate improvements to Hopewell’s 911 Dispatch Center
Hopewell Township officials and dignitaries came together to celebrate the grant the township received from the state to make improvements to the township’s 911 Dispatch Center. Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin (D-19), Assemblywoman Verlina Reynolds-Jackson (D-15), Assemblyman Anthony Verrelli (D-15), and County Commissioner Kristin McLaughlin visited the township on Nov....
Hopewell Township Police blotter
A Woolsey Court resident reported that the bank contacted them about a fraudulent charge of $1,800 from their bank account Nov. 21. The incident of fraud was reported Nov. 25. A 35-year-old Hopewell Borough man was charged with making terroristic threats and theft after police responded to a Princeton Avenue residence for a disorderly person complaint Nov. 20. The investigation revealed that the man allegedly made threatening statements toward the victim and stole two cell phones. He was processed and released.
Gov. signs school security legislation into law; building blueprints required
Gov. Phil Murphy has signed a bill into law that requires the administrators of all public and nonpublic schools in New Jersey to submit critical incident mapping data to local law enforcement agencies in an electronic format. In August, Murphy announced a $6.5 million investment in American Rescue Plan funds...
Connie Mercer takes her 30 years of ‘boots-on-the-ground knowledge’ to the New Jersey Coalition to End Homelessness
Connie Mercer spent 30 years working to end homelessness and to help families get back on their feet as the founder and executive director of the Lawrence Township-based HomeFront. Now, Mercer is turning her attention to the same issues – but on a statewide basis, as the newly appointed executive...
State launches NJ Partnership for Student Success initiative
The Murphy Administration has announced the launch of the New Jersey Partnership for Student Success (NJPSS), an initiative designed to harness the energy of volunteers and community organizations to help students, educators and schools as they work to address learning loss and other challenges in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Murphy announces $25 million in funding for restoration of Revolutionary War sites across New Jersey
Four Revolutionary War sites in Mercer County will receive federal funding through the state’s budget for restoration and preservation efforts in preparation for America’s 250th anniversary on July 4, 2026. Gov. Phil Murphy joined by legislative, state, county and municipal officials at Washington Crossing State Park in Hopewell...
Gov. Murphy announces $25M investment into New Jersey’s historic sites
Gov. Phil Murphy has announced a $25 million investment toward New Jersey’s Revolutionary War historic sites in preparation for the United States’ semiquincentennial anniversary. The semiquincentennial anniversary, which will take place in 2026, will mark the signing of the Declaration of Independence and the nation’s 250th year of...
Hopewell Valley News
Hopewell, NJ
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
345K+
Views
ABOUT
Local news for Hopewelj and Mercer County, NJ.https://centraljersey.com/hopewell-valley-news/
Comments / 0