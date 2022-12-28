Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
After Over 100 Years, Whitman's Town Hall Lawn is Changed ForeverDianna CarneyWhitman, MA
Boston Red Sox Sign 2x Cy Young Winning PitcherOnlyHomersBoston, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From BrocktonTed RiversBrockton, MA
Local Farm-to-Table Grocery Store Reveals New Program for SNAP Members!Dianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
Duxbury Elementary School Cook's Husband Injured in Head-On Car Accident in PlymouthDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Related
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Weekly: Pastrnak, DeBrusk, Locmeils & More
Despite a three-day holiday break in the last seven days, it certainly was an eventful week for the Boston Bruins with three games sandwiched around their break. The theme of the week was comebacks for the Black and Gold who still sit on top of the NHL standings with a 27-4-3 record.
The Hockey Writers
4 Takeaways From Devils’ 3-1 Loss to Bruins
The concern level for the New Jersey Devils is beginning to rise. In what has been a common theme over the last month, they played a strong game but still couldn’t find a way to outscore their opponent. The result was a 3-1 loss to the Boston Bruins, moving them to 1-7-1 in their last nine games. While there was good to take away again, the team needs to shuffle things around in a hurry. Here are four takeaways from the loss.
Bruins legend Bobby Orr ‘throwing out’ first puck for Winter Classic at Fenway Park
Instead of a first pitch at Fenway Park, there will be a first puck at the 2023 NFL Winter Classic next month -- and Boston Bruins legend Bobby Orr will reportedly be the one to deliver it. According to NHL.com’s Amalie Benjamin, Orr will be “throwing out” the first puck...
NBC Sports
WATCH: Frederic wins fight vs. Bahl, then scores opening goal for Bruins
Trent Frederic gave the Boston Bruins a boost of energy by dropping his gloves for an entertaining fight in Wednesday night's road game versus the New Jersey Devils. The Bruins forward got tangled up with Devils defenseman Kevin Bahl after a whistle in the first period. The wrestling match eventually turned into an actual fight. After struggling at first, Frederic closed strong and managed to land several right-handed punches.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Bruins, Coyotes, Kings, Avalanche
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, are the Boston Bruins a team to watch when it comes to the Patrick Kane sweepstakes? Meanwhile, where do the Arizona Coyotes sit when it comes to potentially trading Jakob Chychrun?. The Los Angeles Kings have extra defensemen; will they trade one? Finally, are...
What Mass. Gov. Charlie Baker Told Patrice Bergeron Before Being Honored
Dec. 17 will forever hold a special place in the hearts of Bruins fans and Patrice Bergeron. Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker marked it as “Patrice Bergeron Day” after the Boston captain was honored for reaching 1,000 points in a pregame ceremony against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Bergeron reached...
Boston Legends Will Drop Puck At Bruins-Penguins Winter Classic
The NHL Winter Classic is inching closer and some Red Sox and Bruins fan-favorites and legends will be on hand to drop the puck. Boston will host the Pittsburgh Penguins at Fenway Park on Jan. 2 for the annual event. The weather, as of Dec. 28, looks unseasonably warm with temperatures reaching close to 50 degrees. Plus with how the Bruins have started the 2022-23 season, those in attendance probably will be pretty pumped up.
Yardbarker
Quiet First Day For Boston Bruins Prospects At World Juniors
The 18-year-old Latvian center didn’t have any points in a loss to Team USA, but finished with 18:54 of ice time, a shot on net and was a minus-1 in the competitive 5-2 loss for Latvia where the UMass hockey-bound forward finished with 24 shifts for the game. Lysell,...
Bruins Notes: Boston ‘Not Satisfied’ After Third Period Dominance
As they’ve done on many occasions this season, the Boston Bruins found a way to get back in the win column — defeating the Devils for the second time in three games. It didn’t come as easy as the 3-1 final score may seem, however. Boston and...
FOX Sports
Kings rally, edge Avalanche 5-4 in shootout
DENVER (AP) — Adrian Kempe scored the shootout winner and the Los Angeles Kings rallied from two goals down in the third period to beat Colorado 5-4 on Thursday night and snap a nine-game losing streak to the Avalanche. Trailing 4-2 entering the the third, Alex Iafallo scored on...
Bruins Star Patrice Bergeron Keeping Focus Off Potential Retirement
An unbelievable start to this season for the Boston Bruins has pushed any Patrice Bergeron retirement talk far into the background. The 19-year pro hasn’t had to answer many questions about his future since the end of training camp, but that trend stopped after Bergeron provided the decisive goal in Boston’s 3-1 win over the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday night.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From the Senators’ 3-2 Shootout Win Against Bruins
The Ottawa Senators defeated the top team in the NHL, the Boston Bruins, by a score of 3-2 in the shootout. This may have been the most exciting game of the season for Ottawa, as their top players were generating offense, and Cam Talbot had a performance to remember. The...
Yardbarker
Canadiens Prospects Quiet After First Day at WJC
The Montreal Canadiens have six prospects playing in this year’s World Junior Championship (WJC), the most of any NHL team. These prospects are spread out between six different countries, and four play on teams that are expected to medal or come close to winning one. With each having already played their first game, here is a look at how well they have done so far in this year’s tournament.
The Hockey Writers
Wild Weekly Check-In: Hartman, Boldy, Eriksson Ek & the Defense
The Minnesota Wild’s last week of hockey prior to their four-day holiday break consisted of only two games, a back-to-back on the road in California. Their first game against the Anaheim Ducks started out rough but ended with a win and extended their winning streak to six games. That ended the very next game, however, when they dug themselves a big hole against the San Jose Sharks and couldn’t dig themselves out.
