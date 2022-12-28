Read full article on original website
15-year-old Mexican migrant run over by car while trying to cross Texas highway
Illegal migrants scaled a 30-foot border wall and made it across two busy Texas highways before a 15-year-old member of their group was struck by a car as they crossed a third Wednesday. David Herrera — who was driving the car that hit the boy on Interstate 10 in El Paso — had swerved in an attempt to avoid the fleeing migrants. He then pulled over, so traumatized he could barely speak. “Once I hit him, I just stopped over here,” said Herrera, 63, indicating a median strip where he sat in his car. Herrera told The Post he lives in...
Chihuahua halts 1,500-strong migrant caravan
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The governor of Chihuahua says she’s holding up a 1,200- to 1,500-strong migrant caravan in the southern part of the state to ensure the health and safety of Central and South Americans making their way to the U.S. border. Chihuahua Gov. Maru Campos is also asking the Mexican government […]
KSAT 12
With rifles and razor wire, National Guard and state troopers are blocking migrants at the border in El Paso
EL PASO — National Guard members and state troopers formed a line on the banks of the Rio Grande on Tuesday and blocked dozens of migrants who had already crossed the river from surrendering to nearby Border Patrol agents. About 75 men, women and children stood on a narrow...
Amazing video shows one of the largest migrant crossings in El Paso last weekend
The migrant problem at the US border is a complex and multifaceted issue. It is primarily driven by people from Central American countries such as Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador, who are fleeing violence, poverty, and lack of economic opportunity. As a result, many of these migrants seek refuge in the United States, often making dangerous and illegal crossings that involve significant risk. These migrants are often detained by US border agents and face deportation. The US government has responded to the migrant problem by increasing border security, constructing fences and walls, and enacting stricter immigration laws. The issue has become increasingly controversial, with many arguing for more humane treatment of migrants, while others argue for stricter enforcement.
"El Tony Montana" — the brother of Mexico's most wanted cartel boss "El Mencho" — is arrested by the army
The Mexican army on Tuesday arrested the brother of the country's most wanted drug cartel boss, Nemesio "El Mencho" Oseguera, the Mexico Defense Department said. The army said it captured Antonio Oseguera in possession of weapons in a suburb of Guadalajara, the capital of the western state of Jalisco. It said he oversaw violent actions and logistics, and bought weapons and laundered money for the hyperviolent Jalisco New Generation Cartel, often known simply as the Jalisco cartel.
Fox News crew witnesses dramatic human smuggling busts by Texas authorities
Texas Department of Public Safety stopped a number of illegal immigrants seeking to escape into the U.S. interior this week, amid a historic number of gotaways.
Biden to visit Mexico as migrant crisis continues at border
WASHINGTON — President Biden will visit Mexico City next month for a meeting with the leaders of Canada and Mexico as the migrant crisis continues along the southern border. The Jan. 9-10 trip, confirmed by White House spokesman John Kirby, coincides with record-breaking illegal border crossings, which could worsen if the Supreme Court allows the Title 42 COVID-19 expulsion policy to end. It will be Biden’s first trip as president to Latin America, as well as his first to another Western Hemisphere nation, and will feature talks with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. López Obrador, known...
Hundreds of Migrants Arrive in El Paso As Court Orders Title 42 to Stay in Place
The uptick in arriving migrants is squeezing the city's resources at a precarious time for U.S. border policy.
Drug lord's whereabouts unknown as Mexico presses U.S. for answers
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Wednesday urged the United States to reveal the whereabouts of a notorious drug trafficker whose name has disappeared from the U.S. prison register.Edgar Valdez Villarreal, a Mexican-American nicknamed "La Barbie" for his fair complexion, was captured by Mexico in 2010 and extradited to the United States, where he was sentenced to 49 years in prison.Media reports recently revealed that the former henchman of the Beltran-Leyva cartel no longer appears in a search of the Federal Bureau of Prisons' online register of inmates."The United States government has to clear it up as soon as...
Jaguars May Return to the U.S., Making a Comeback in New Mexico
In our lifetimes, jaguars have only been native to South and Central America. However, that wasn't always the case. In fact, they once roamed North America. Yes, there were once jaguars in the U.S., but these days, only the sports car named after the beloved big cat roams our streets.
8 dead as violence again erupts south of the border in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico
A shootout between Mexican cartel and Mexican soldiers left eight dead overnight Wednesday just south of the border in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, according to several reports.
El Paso took too long to respond to crushing migrant crisis, critics say
EL PASO, Texas — When groups of up to 30 migrants who crossed the southern border with Mexico began emerging here out of sewer manholes, like Mole people, local authorities moved swiftly: they welded the heavy iron covers shut. If only a larger solution to El Paso’s migrant crisis were so simple. Officials in this frontier city have been slow to act in the face of a months-long tidal wave of asylum seekers, pouring into town at a rate of up to 900 a day since August, according to municipal statistics. U.S. Border Patrol agents have “encountered” more than 2,400...
a-z-animals.com
Rivers in Mexico
Rivers have always been a source of food, transport, and recreation for Mexico. Their historical impact has been small, however, as Mexico lacks proper natural harbors and the country’s rivers are famously ill-suited for navigational purposes. Though there are roughly 1800 miles of accessible rivers and canals to the coastline, they tend to be used primarily for hydroelectric power generation or to produce water for irrigation.
US News and World Report
Mexico's Newest Oil Refinery Now Seen Working at Half Capacity in Mid-2023
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican state oil company Pemex's newest refinery will reach half of its crude processing capacity in July, the national president said on Friday, marking the latest shift in timing for the project's operations. The Olmeca oil refinery, being built next to the Dos Bocas port, is...
Illegal border crossings at northern border increase 676% over last year; Vermont, New York newest smuggling route
U.S.-Canada border;Photo byU.S. Customs and Border Protection. While the massive number of illegal border crossings at the southern border has drawn much of our attention, things are happening at the northern border as well. The number of illegal crossings from Canada into New York and Vermont has been steadily growing and there are reports that cartels are flying illegal aliens from Mexico into Canada, and then smuggling them into the U.S.
How San Antonio became a hub for migrants
The U.S. is straining to handle the migrant influx. San Antonio may be a model.
El Paso beefs up border security with arrival of 500 National Guard troops as future of Title 42 remains murky
CIUDAD JUÁREZ, Mexico — El Paso beefed up its border security Tuesday with the arrival of 500 Texas National Guard troops, as the future of Title 42 remains unclear and the city prepares for an even greater influx of migrants. The troops, flanked by sand-colored armored Humvees and wielding automatic weapons, proved a formidable presence on the US side of the border with Mexico. The armed guardsmen quickly went to work on their first day of deployment, strengthening border crossing deterrents along the Rio Grande with barbed wire coils — much to the ire of migrants on the other side of the...
Brother of one of Mexico's most wanted drug capos arrested
MEXICO CITY, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The brother of Nemesio Oseguera, one of Mexico's most wanted drug runners, was arrested by Mexican authorities Tuesday morning in the state of Jalisco, representing a blow to the cartel, officials said.
