California State

Reuters

Israeli startup makes inroads with personal flying vehicle

Beersheva, Israel, Dec 21 (Reuters) - An Israeli-made electric vehicle designed to fly commuters on short trips far above streets overcrowded with cars has made its maiden unmanned flight, a milestone the developer says will help it reach the market in the next two years.
mrobusinesstoday.com

APOC-CRS secures Part 145 approval from EASA

Component Repair Shop B.V. has secured EASA Part 145 approval for Airbus and Boeing narrowbody NiCd battery MRO. APOC Component Repair Shop B.V. (APOC-CRS) the newest component repair facility in Europe has been granted EASA Part 145 approval for MRO of Airbus and Boeing narrowbody NiCd batteries. APOC-CRS, a company in the APOC Aviation group, is situated halfway between Schiphol and Rotterdam airports. As an authorized SAFT NiCd battery repair facility, APOC-CRS has the potential to quickly expand to other battery types, particularly Embraer batteries for regional aircraft operators servicing major airport hubs in Europe.
Agriculture Online

AcreTrader offers investors easy entry to purchase and own farms

For decades buying a farm involved searching for one that was for sale, driving there to see it, interviewing the tenant and other farmers in the area, researching USDA records, scraping together sufficient capital, and possibly securing partners or a loan. No more. AcreTrader now makes it possible to sit...
OREGON STATE
The Associated Press

JETRO to support large cohort of Japanese startups at media showcase events during week of CES 2023

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 28, 2022-- The Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) has announced that 36 Japanese startups will be exhibiting at the Japan (J-Startup) Pavilion at CES 2023 in Las Vegas from January 5-8, 2023. The Japan Pavilion will be located at CES’ startup arena “Eureka Park” (Venetian Expo 1F Hall G), where visitors can come test out the newest and most exciting innovations from Japan. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221228005429/en/ Japan (J-Startup) Pavilion “Moonshot Café” lounge area mockup (Photo: Business Wire)
LAS VEGAS, NV
Veny West

The Advancement of Robotics: How Robots are Changing Manufacturing and Service Industries

Robots have been a fixture in manufacturing industries for decades, but in recent years, the advancement of robotics technology has allowed them to take on an increasingly wider range of tasks and responsibilities. In this article, we will explore how robots are changing manufacturing and service industries, and consider the potential benefits and drawbacks of this trend.
kalkinemedia.com

Neometals Says Agreed An Extension Of Co-Operation Agreement With Critical Metals

* AGREED AN EXTENSION OF CO-OPERATION AGREEMENT WITH CRITICAL METALS. * EXTENSION OF CO-OPERATION AGREEMENT IN RELATION TO PARTIES' PROPOSED VANADIUM RECOVERY OPERATION IN FINLAND, TO 28 FEB 2023 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The...
nftgators.com

TradeDog’s Venture Arm Launches $100M Web3 Fund

TD VC has announced a $100 million fund with a $10 million commitment. The fund targets web3 special situation projects. The company is specifically looking at projects with solid fundamentals focused on the next evolution of web3. TradeDog’s venture arm, TD VC has announced a $100 million web3 fund for...
salestechstar.com

Logistics and Retail Sector Together are observed with More Than 50.0% of the Share in Demand for Drone Package Delivery, States Fact.MR

A recent analysis of the drone package delivery market by Fact.MR, a competitive intelligence and market research firm. The report contains the most recent trends, projections, and market environment for drone package delivery market. The global drone package delivery market is expected to be valued at US$ 347.2 million in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Medagadget.com

Single-Use Bioreactor Market to Surpass US$ 2,768.3 Mn by 2028 With CAGR of 15.6% | Sartorius AG, OmniBRx Biotechnologies, Merck KgaA.

The global single-use bioreactor market is facing potential growth owing to the rise in acquirement of single-use bioreactors and rising need for biologics globally. Furthermore, increasing cases of chronic and inflammatory disorders and the COVID-19 is anticipated to propel the market growth. Anyhow, factors such as official concerns associated to single-use bioreactors and high regular recurring expenditures are anticipated to hinder growth of the market.
marinelink.com

MacGregor to Deliver RoRo Equipment to Two K Line Pure Car and Truck Carriers

Cargotec's MacGregor said Thursday it had won a large order to supply RoRo equipment for two 6,900 CEU Pure Car and Truck Carriers (PCTC). The ships will be built at Shin Kurushima Toyohashi Shipbuilding Co.,Ltd. for K Line (Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd) in Japan. The first vessel is scheduled to...
tobaccoreporter.com

Cabbacis Patents Low-Nicotine Pods in Canada

A U.S. federally-licensed tobacco product manufacturer focused on harm reduction products announced today that the Canadian Intellectual Property Office (CIPO) has issued patents for its pods comprising blends of very-low-nicotine tobacco and hemp for use with electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS). Canadian Patent No. 3,151,047 was issued to Cabbacis and...
kalkinemedia.com

Aurelius Technologies Says Qtrly Profit Attributable 12.3 Mln RGT

* QTRLY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE 12.3 MILLION RGT VERSUS 5.6 MILLION RGT. * CAUTIOUSLY POSITIVE ABOUT GROUP’S PERFORMANCE FOR FY ENDING 31 JAN 2023 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as...
labpulse.com

Defense Logistics Agency awards $410 million to U.S. suppliers for COVID-19 kits

The Defense Logistics Agency has awarded a $410 million contract for the delivery of Access Bio COVID-19 test kits as part of a project supported by a U.S. coalition that includes AirBoss Defense Group (ADG), Maddox Defense, and U.S.-based test kit component suppliers. ADG said the award demonstrates a strategic...
mrobusinesstoday.com

GA Telesis to dissemble five additional CFM and Pratt & Whitney engines for 2022

The CFM and Pratt & Whitney engines to be disassembled are part of a lease return pool sourced from the GA Telesis Asset Transaction Group and managed by GAT’s FSG. GA Telesis, LLC (GAT), a wholly owned, full-service aircraft engine overhaul and repair station has announced the disassembly of an additional three CFM56-5B, one CF6-80C2, and one PW4056-3 engine before the end of 2022. The engines to be disassembled are part of a lease return pool sourced from the Company’s Asset Transaction Group. The engines will be managed by GAT’s Flight Solutions Group (FSG) for disassembly and redistribution.
crypto-academy.org

Chinese Government To Launch NFT Platform

China is going to launch its first regulated NFT trading platform on Jan. 01, 2023. This news hyped crypto Twitter and non-fungible token enthusiasts. The Chinese market is huge and such a sudden increased exposure to investors could be beneficial for the NFT sector. Nevertheless, there is little to no information as to what regulated means for the Chinese government in terms of an NFT marketplace. So, while the crypto community is excited, none are sure what to exactly expect.

