Israeli startup makes inroads with personal flying vehicle
Beersheva, Israel, Dec 21 (Reuters) - An Israeli-made electric vehicle designed to fly commuters on short trips far above streets overcrowded with cars has made its maiden unmanned flight, a milestone the developer says will help it reach the market in the next two years.
Video shows aircraft concept for 2035 that could help industry reach net zero
Brazilian aerospace company Embraer announced new aircraft concepts this week to reduce carbon emissions. The new concepts would also help the aviation industry meet its net-zero climate goals by 2050, a company report explains. The news comes a year after the company detailed the study of four new aircraft concepts...
mrobusinesstoday.com
APOC-CRS secures Part 145 approval from EASA
Component Repair Shop B.V. has secured EASA Part 145 approval for Airbus and Boeing narrowbody NiCd battery MRO. APOC Component Repair Shop B.V. (APOC-CRS) the newest component repair facility in Europe has been granted EASA Part 145 approval for MRO of Airbus and Boeing narrowbody NiCd batteries. APOC-CRS, a company in the APOC Aviation group, is situated halfway between Schiphol and Rotterdam airports. As an authorized SAFT NiCd battery repair facility, APOC-CRS has the potential to quickly expand to other battery types, particularly Embraer batteries for regional aircraft operators servicing major airport hubs in Europe.
China drafts rules for trust firms to curb shadow banking
BEIJING (Reuters) -China’s banking and insurance regulator issued draft rules on Friday to step up oversight of the $3 trillion trust industry, and reduce financial risks in the shadow banking sector.
Agriculture Online
AcreTrader offers investors easy entry to purchase and own farms
For decades buying a farm involved searching for one that was for sale, driving there to see it, interviewing the tenant and other farmers in the area, researching USDA records, scraping together sufficient capital, and possibly securing partners or a loan. No more. AcreTrader now makes it possible to sit...
insideevs.com
Air One eVTOL Successfully Makes First Full Transition Flight, Gets Ready For Production
Air, an Israeli electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft company, shared a video that showcases its latest development efforts with the One, its flagship flying machine that has been in the making since 2017. In the video embedded at the top of the article, the Air One eVTOL takes...
JETRO to support large cohort of Japanese startups at media showcase events during week of CES 2023
LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 28, 2022-- The Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) has announced that 36 Japanese startups will be exhibiting at the Japan (J-Startup) Pavilion at CES 2023 in Las Vegas from January 5-8, 2023. The Japan Pavilion will be located at CES’ startup arena “Eureka Park” (Venetian Expo 1F Hall G), where visitors can come test out the newest and most exciting innovations from Japan. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221228005429/en/ Japan (J-Startup) Pavilion “Moonshot Café” lounge area mockup (Photo: Business Wire)
The Advancement of Robotics: How Robots are Changing Manufacturing and Service Industries
Robots have been a fixture in manufacturing industries for decades, but in recent years, the advancement of robotics technology has allowed them to take on an increasingly wider range of tasks and responsibilities. In this article, we will explore how robots are changing manufacturing and service industries, and consider the potential benefits and drawbacks of this trend.
kalkinemedia.com
Neometals Says Agreed An Extension Of Co-Operation Agreement With Critical Metals
* AGREED AN EXTENSION OF CO-OPERATION AGREEMENT WITH CRITICAL METALS. * EXTENSION OF CO-OPERATION AGREEMENT IN RELATION TO PARTIES' PROPOSED VANADIUM RECOVERY OPERATION IN FINLAND, TO 28 FEB 2023 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The...
nftgators.com
TradeDog’s Venture Arm Launches $100M Web3 Fund
TD VC has announced a $100 million fund with a $10 million commitment. The fund targets web3 special situation projects. The company is specifically looking at projects with solid fundamentals focused on the next evolution of web3. TradeDog’s venture arm, TD VC has announced a $100 million web3 fund for...
How a scrappy African startup could forever change the world of vaccines
Afrigen is the linchpin of global project to use mRNA technology to empower low-resource countries to make their own vaccines against killer diseases from TB to HIV. What will it take to succeed?
salestechstar.com
Logistics and Retail Sector Together are observed with More Than 50.0% of the Share in Demand for Drone Package Delivery, States Fact.MR
A recent analysis of the drone package delivery market by Fact.MR, a competitive intelligence and market research firm. The report contains the most recent trends, projections, and market environment for drone package delivery market. The global drone package delivery market is expected to be valued at US$ 347.2 million in...
Medagadget.com
Single-Use Bioreactor Market to Surpass US$ 2,768.3 Mn by 2028 With CAGR of 15.6% | Sartorius AG, OmniBRx Biotechnologies, Merck KgaA.
The global single-use bioreactor market is facing potential growth owing to the rise in acquirement of single-use bioreactors and rising need for biologics globally. Furthermore, increasing cases of chronic and inflammatory disorders and the COVID-19 is anticipated to propel the market growth. Anyhow, factors such as official concerns associated to single-use bioreactors and high regular recurring expenditures are anticipated to hinder growth of the market.
Cuban entrepreneurs in Miami leverage digital trend with electronic business cards
Jaime Manteiga and Janse Lazo grew up in Cuba without a computer, or as the young entrepreneurs say, “We were from poor families.” It’s a curious statement to qualify a social status in a country where scarcity is the norm.
marinelink.com
MacGregor to Deliver RoRo Equipment to Two K Line Pure Car and Truck Carriers
Cargotec's MacGregor said Thursday it had won a large order to supply RoRo equipment for two 6,900 CEU Pure Car and Truck Carriers (PCTC). The ships will be built at Shin Kurushima Toyohashi Shipbuilding Co.,Ltd. for K Line (Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd) in Japan. The first vessel is scheduled to...
tobaccoreporter.com
Cabbacis Patents Low-Nicotine Pods in Canada
A U.S. federally-licensed tobacco product manufacturer focused on harm reduction products announced today that the Canadian Intellectual Property Office (CIPO) has issued patents for its pods comprising blends of very-low-nicotine tobacco and hemp for use with electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS). Canadian Patent No. 3,151,047 was issued to Cabbacis and...
kalkinemedia.com
Aurelius Technologies Says Qtrly Profit Attributable 12.3 Mln RGT
* QTRLY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE 12.3 MILLION RGT VERSUS 5.6 MILLION RGT. * CAUTIOUSLY POSITIVE ABOUT GROUP’S PERFORMANCE FOR FY ENDING 31 JAN 2023 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as...
labpulse.com
Defense Logistics Agency awards $410 million to U.S. suppliers for COVID-19 kits
The Defense Logistics Agency has awarded a $410 million contract for the delivery of Access Bio COVID-19 test kits as part of a project supported by a U.S. coalition that includes AirBoss Defense Group (ADG), Maddox Defense, and U.S.-based test kit component suppliers. ADG said the award demonstrates a strategic...
mrobusinesstoday.com
GA Telesis to dissemble five additional CFM and Pratt & Whitney engines for 2022
The CFM and Pratt & Whitney engines to be disassembled are part of a lease return pool sourced from the GA Telesis Asset Transaction Group and managed by GAT’s FSG. GA Telesis, LLC (GAT), a wholly owned, full-service aircraft engine overhaul and repair station has announced the disassembly of an additional three CFM56-5B, one CF6-80C2, and one PW4056-3 engine before the end of 2022. The engines to be disassembled are part of a lease return pool sourced from the Company’s Asset Transaction Group. The engines will be managed by GAT’s Flight Solutions Group (FSG) for disassembly and redistribution.
crypto-academy.org
Chinese Government To Launch NFT Platform
China is going to launch its first regulated NFT trading platform on Jan. 01, 2023. This news hyped crypto Twitter and non-fungible token enthusiasts. The Chinese market is huge and such a sudden increased exposure to investors could be beneficial for the NFT sector. Nevertheless, there is little to no information as to what regulated means for the Chinese government in terms of an NFT marketplace. So, while the crypto community is excited, none are sure what to exactly expect.
