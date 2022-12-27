Read full article on original website
Maryland Man Dives Into Frozen Pond to Rescue Stranded Dog
An Aussie doodle named Moose was rescued by its owner Louis Nicolao after becoming stranded in a frozen pond. The incident occurred last week in Edgewater, Maryland. Dog owners Kellie and Louis Nicolao dropped their dog Moose off at Nicolina Converso’s house. Converso serves as their dog sitter. The couple headed out to California, and everything seemed to be going fine at first.
Local veterinarians warn of rise in canine flu across Maryland-DC area
BALTIMORE — Veterinarians are seeing a rise in dog flu cases this winter. Dr. Marianne Bailey of Queenstown Vet Hospital says the tricky thing about dog flu, is that it presents itself like kennel cough and is highly contagious."It can spread very easily, so sometimes it can live on surfaces, and it loves to spread throughout kennels or doggie daycares" Bailey said.Fortunately, there is a vaccine for your pup, and just like humans - it's recommended once a year. "He's already been vaccinated for dog flu" said dog owner Lindsey Fox.The rise in cases has some pet owners on the lookout. "That's not comforting at all" said dog owner Nate Bell Jr".Like Nate Bell Jr. who says he's going to keep a close eye out for any symptoms in his pet."I'll be very vigilant from now on to make sure everyday he's okay he's got a good temp" said dog owner Nate Bell Jr.Veterinarians say it's treatable - doctors would treat it just like you would for kennel cough, they say antibiotics will usually get your pet feeling better within a couple of days
Brechbill & Helman sent crews to frame Habitat house on Warm Spring Rd
Habitat for Humanity of Franklin County is pleased to announce that Brechbill & Helman Construction Company fast-forwarded a new construction project taking place on Warm Spring Road in Chambersburg. The local builder offered crews, in successive days, to get the home dried in by raising walls and setting trusses before the arrival of winter weather and the new year.
Healthier food options coming to underserved Hagerstown neighborhoods
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Hagerstown is working to provide healthy options to the Walnut Towers senior center high-rise downtown. This comes amid a national initiative to expand access to healthy, affordable food in underserved communities — and avoid so-called “food deserts.” “We’re super excited to partner with the Housing Authority to try to […]
theriver953.com
MSP rescue fallen hiker near Harpers Ferry
Maryland State Police (MSP) report the rescue of a fallen hiker near Harpers Ferry West Virginia. On Dec. 27 around 4 p.m. a winter hiker had to be rescued after a fall near the Maryland Heights Overlook trail. The Potomac Valley Fire Company enlisted the aid of the MSP Aviation...
wfmd.com
Coat And Sock Drive To Help Families In Maryland & West Virginia
FREDERICK, Md. (BW)- The Cozy Coat and Snuggly Sock Drive will accept donations from Jan. 1 to Jan. 9, 2023. The Cozy Coat and Snuggly Sock Drive was organized by Liz Wilson and Christina Bonner to help keep homeless people and those without heat warm during the winter season. Wilson...
"They love it:" Donate your Christmas tree to goats at an Adams County farm, more recycling options
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Christmas was just a few days ago, so you might not be thinking about taking your tree down just yet. But, for those who like to plan ahead or want to leave their tree in 2022, there are plenty of ways to recycle your Christmas tree in Central Pa.
WTOP
Armored police vehicle used to stop man ‘in crisis’ driving track loader through Frederick
Editor’s Note: This story has been updated from a prior version to clarify the type of machinery the man was driving. A man “in crisis” was refusing to exit a John Deere skid steer that he drove through Frederick, Maryland, on Saturday, authorities said in a statement posted to Facebook.
meritushealth.com
A success story: Tina Fraley goes for bold
Sometimes getting started can be the hardest part. For Tina Fraley her starting point was a difficult one, but her story is proof that it doesn’t matter where you start from if you put your heart, soul and mind into your goal. At 33-year-old Fraley, of Hagerstown, had just...
Three boats damaged following Thursday fire in Annapolis
Three boats were damaged after catching fire at Hillsmere Marina in Annapolis on Friday. It took Anne Arundel County Fire crews about 30 minutes to get the flames under control.
abc27.com
New Wawa proposed for Franklin County
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Zoning Hearing Board for the Borough of Chambersburg will be holding a public hearing on Tues. Jan 3 to vote on the proposed construction of a new Wawa. According to a released agenda from the Zoning Hearing Board, Paramount Reality, LLC is requesting to...
Doctors warn residents about the dangers of radon gas
Health officials are urging people to get their homes tested for radon gas. The deadly fume is often found in homes during the winter months.
Flying Truck Lodges Itself Into Side Of Lanham Home
A Lanham home is left with a massive hole after a large vehicle slammed into it earlier today, authorities say. Around 1:45pm, Friday, Dec. 30, the Prince George's County Fire Department responded to the 7600 block of Finns Lane after reports of a vehicle in a house. Upon arrival, first...
12-year-old reported missing in Randallstown
RANDALLSTOWN, MD – Police in Baltimore County have issued a missing person alert for a 12-year-old Randallstown child. 12-year-old Theil Thomas is 5’7″ tall and weighs120lbs. Theil was last seen in the Randallstown area wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, grey sweat pants, with a grey book bag. Anyone with information is requested to call 911 or 410-307-2020. The post 12-year-old reported missing in Randallstown appeared first on Shore News Network.
Fire crews battle a two-alarm apartment fire in Pikesville
Baltimore County Fire is investigating the cause of a two-alarm apartment fire Saturday. Crews responded to the 6900 block of Jones View Drive.
Thieves Steal Dog Poop Packages In Baltimore Neighborhood Revenge Prank: VIDEO
With package theft on the rise throughout Baltimore, a clever neighbor decided to give thieves a present they surely would not forget and captured one lucky thief on camera. The anonymous neighbor noticed that packages had been going missing throughout the Baltimore area, and decided to start leaving packages with dog poop out in the Stadium Area neighborhood, catching one thief in the act on their Ring doorbell camera.
Feeling Lucky? Winning $690K 'Multi-Match' Maryland Lotto Ticket Sold At Mount Airy Food Store
One lucky Maryland Lottery player had a very fortuitous holiday season. A jackpot-winning $690,000 “Multi-Match” winner is burning a hole in somebody’s pocket after it was sold at a Frederick County grocery store for the Monday, Dec. 26 drawing, lottery officials announced. The winning ticket with the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Proposed sale of Camp Tuckahoe could help local Boy Scout council
A proposal to sell off buffer acres around Camp Tuckahoe on South Mountain could help replenish the financial reserves of the Boy Scouts of America New Birth of Freedom Council, scout executive and chief executive officer Ronald Gardner Jr. said Tuesday. Council executive board members have yet to finalize the...
Carjackers Target Grandma With Young Child In Hanover
A grandmother traveling with her daughter and grandson was carjacked in front of her home in Hanover earlier this week, authorities say.On Tuesday, Dec. 27, around 7:40 p.m., a 61-year-old woman was driving home with her 38-year-old daughter and 9-year-old grandson when a Dodge Charger motioned her…
WGAL
Pedestrian killed in Waynesboro
A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in Waynesboro, Franklin County. The area of Main Street from Church Street to Potomac Street will be closed for an extended period of time. Investigators are on the scene at this time. Stay tuned for further information.
