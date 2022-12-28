ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Android Police

The Samsung Galaxy S23's launch date has just leaked

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Samsung's 2023 flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S23 lineup, has already leaked extensively. Renders have revealed the minor design changes the phones would introduce, with other leaks detailing their key specs. The rumor mill also suggests that the Korean giant plans to unveil the Galaxy S23 series in early February, with the phones seemingly going on sale by February 17. A new leak now suggests Samsung could hold an Unpacked event on February 1 to announce its next Galaxy S series.
TechRadar

New Samsung Galaxy S23 leak gives us a full look at its design

The Samsung Galaxy S23 rumors and leaks are still coming, and today we've got some promotional images of the Galaxy S23 Plus and the Galaxy S23 Ultra that have hit the internet ahead of an expected February launch. These images come courtesy of 91mobiles (opens in new tab) (via SamMobile...
9to5Mac

TSMC celebrates 3nm chip production starting in Taiwan ahead of M2 Pro and Max

After TSMC and Apple CEO Tim Cook introduced its upcoming chip plant earlier this month in Arizona, mass production of 3nm silicon is kicking off in Taiwan with a celebration. Interestingly, a ceremony like this is unusual for TSMC, here’s why…. Reported by Focus Taiwan, TSMC is holding a...
Android Headlines

Initial OnePlus 11 launch scheduled for January 4

OnePlus recently announced that the OnePlus 11 will launch globally on February 7. Well, the company has just announced the initial OnePlus 11 launch event. It will take place on January 4, in China. Initial OnePlus 11 launch will take place on January 4. That is the same thing OnePlus...
TechSpot

Chinese newspaper claims the US "tricked" TSMC into building Arizona fabs, is stealing tech from "our Taiwan"

A hot potato: The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, better known as TSMC, is investing billions in its US facilities. That's welcome news for the economy, but it's definitely not pleasing China. One of the Asian nation's newspapers has gone so far as to accuse the American government of tricking TSMC into building fabs in the US and claim that the country is stealing technology developed in "our Taiwan region."
Digital Trends

Hurry — Samsung’s 65-inch OLED TV is $1000 off today

While 4k TVs have become the norm, a lot of content still hasn’t caught up, which is why TVs with AI upscaling are becoming more popular, such as Samsung’s S95B TV. Of course, the upscaling tech and everything that goes along with a high-end TV can be expensive, which is why we love this deal from Samsung that brings the TV’s cost down to $1,800 from $2,800. That’s a whopping $1,000 discount on one of the best TVs on the market.
dallasexpress.com

Apple Moving Production out of China

Apple is in talks with Indian officials to relocate some of its iPad manufacturing processes. The operations that would be moved are currently carried out in China. While no plans have been announced, the move would be the latest step in Apple’s expansion into the South Asian nation and would help reduce the company’s reliance on Chinese manufacturing.
CNET

Apple's Next iPad Mini Is in the Works, Analyst Says

Apple is working on a new iPad Mini with a fresh processor aimed for release late next year or in the first half of 2024, TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted in a tweet on Tuesday. He also said it's unlikely Apple will replace the Mini with a foldable...
notebookcheck.net

RedMagic 8 Pro and Pro Plus launch as "evolved" flagship Android smartphones

5G Android Gaming Launch Smartphone Storage Touchscreen. RedMagic has unveiled its latest generation of top-spec'd Android smartphones today (December 26, 2022). The Nubia brand built its name on a 'gaming' appeal, yet has now affirmed that part of its effort to boost their new-found sophistication levels involves dropping a successor to the vanilla 7 in favor of a choice between an 8 Pro and Pro+ as of late 2022.
Android Headlines

Samsung's Galaxy Tab A7 Lite & Galaxy A13 get Android 13

Another day, another Samsung device receives the Android 13 update. This has been the story for the better part of the past two months, and the story continues today. Amidst the holiday season, the company has released the big Android update for the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite and the Galaxy A13. They join more than 60 other Galaxy smartphone and tablet models at the party.
Engadget

LG's 2023 soundbars offer Dolby Atmos and wireless TV connections

Keeping its tradition of making several announcements before CES, LG has teased its 2023 soundbar lineup ahead of the big show. The company says the SC9 and SE6 models will be on display in Vegas, both equipped with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X for immersive sound. Details are scarce for now on the specifics, but LG did elaborate on some of the key features both soundbars will offer.

