Related
The Samsung Galaxy S23's launch date has just leaked
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Samsung's 2023 flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S23 lineup, has already leaked extensively. Renders have revealed the minor design changes the phones would introduce, with other leaks detailing their key specs. The rumor mill also suggests that the Korean giant plans to unveil the Galaxy S23 series in early February, with the phones seemingly going on sale by February 17. A new leak now suggests Samsung could hold an Unpacked event on February 1 to announce its next Galaxy S series.
TechRadar
New Samsung Galaxy S23 leak gives us a full look at its design
The Samsung Galaxy S23 rumors and leaks are still coming, and today we've got some promotional images of the Galaxy S23 Plus and the Galaxy S23 Ultra that have hit the internet ahead of an expected February launch. These images come courtesy of 91mobiles (opens in new tab) (via SamMobile...
notebookcheck.net
First Galaxy S23 series promotional image reveals design and colorways of Samsung's next-gen flagships
Samsung is rumored to be planning its next Unpacked event for the first week of February. The company will debut the Galaxy S23 series at said event, and while "official" leaks of the phones have proven elusive, that looks to have changed now. As revealed by 91Mobiles, a promotional image...
9to5Mac
TSMC celebrates 3nm chip production starting in Taiwan ahead of M2 Pro and Max
After TSMC and Apple CEO Tim Cook introduced its upcoming chip plant earlier this month in Arizona, mass production of 3nm silicon is kicking off in Taiwan with a celebration. Interestingly, a ceremony like this is unusual for TSMC, here’s why…. Reported by Focus Taiwan, TSMC is holding a...
Android Headlines
Initial OnePlus 11 launch scheduled for January 4
OnePlus recently announced that the OnePlus 11 will launch globally on February 7. Well, the company has just announced the initial OnePlus 11 launch event. It will take place on January 4, in China. Initial OnePlus 11 launch will take place on January 4. That is the same thing OnePlus...
TechSpot
Chinese newspaper claims the US "tricked" TSMC into building Arizona fabs, is stealing tech from "our Taiwan"
A hot potato: The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, better known as TSMC, is investing billions in its US facilities. That's welcome news for the economy, but it's definitely not pleasing China. One of the Asian nation's newspapers has gone so far as to accuse the American government of tricking TSMC into building fabs in the US and claim that the country is stealing technology developed in "our Taiwan region."
Apple iPhone 15 Ultra said to come with $200 price hike
As soon as we heard ‘titanium’ we knew it wouldn’t be cheap!
Samsung Galaxy phone owners just got the free Android 13 update
A huge range of Samsung Galaxy phones now have access to the elite Android 13 upgrade
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra could blow away iPhone 14 Pro Max — here's why
Galaxy S23 Ultra rumors point to several ways Samsung's flagship could beat the iPhone 14 Pro Max.
Digital Trends
Hurry — Samsung’s 65-inch OLED TV is $1000 off today
While 4k TVs have become the norm, a lot of content still hasn’t caught up, which is why TVs with AI upscaling are becoming more popular, such as Samsung’s S95B TV. Of course, the upscaling tech and everything that goes along with a high-end TV can be expensive, which is why we love this deal from Samsung that brings the TV’s cost down to $1,800 from $2,800. That’s a whopping $1,000 discount on one of the best TVs on the market.
dallasexpress.com
Apple Moving Production out of China
Apple is in talks with Indian officials to relocate some of its iPad manufacturing processes. The operations that would be moved are currently carried out in China. While no plans have been announced, the move would be the latest step in Apple’s expansion into the South Asian nation and would help reduce the company’s reliance on Chinese manufacturing.
Wow! LG 65-inch QNED 4K TV just dropped back to Black Friday price
This 2022 model LG TV just dropped back to its Black Friday price — that's $700 off a stunning QNED 4K TV at Best Buy.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 suddenly looks even more appealing in this colour
Samsung's colours for the Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23 Ultra have leaked, and I've found a new favourite
This is my favorite phone of the year — and it's not from Apple or Samsung
I've picked the Realme GT 2 Pro as my favorite phone of the year for its generous specs, below-average price and how it cements Realme as a genuine player in the phone world.
CNET
Apple's Next iPad Mini Is in the Works, Analyst Says
Apple is working on a new iPad Mini with a fresh processor aimed for release late next year or in the first half of 2024, TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted in a tweet on Tuesday. He also said it's unlikely Apple will replace the Mini with a foldable...
Phone Arena
Best Buy has the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ on sale at a huge last-second Christmas discount
Commercially released in early 2022 alongside its little and big brothers, the 12.4-inch Galaxy Tab S8+ was massively discounted on several different occasions over the last few months by both Samsung itself and retailers like Woot. But if you refused to jump through the device manufacturer's various hoops and also...
notebookcheck.net
RedMagic 8 Pro and Pro Plus launch as "evolved" flagship Android smartphones
5G Android Gaming Launch Smartphone Storage Touchscreen. RedMagic has unveiled its latest generation of top-spec'd Android smartphones today (December 26, 2022). The Nubia brand built its name on a 'gaming' appeal, yet has now affirmed that part of its effort to boost their new-found sophistication levels involves dropping a successor to the vanilla 7 in favor of a choice between an 8 Pro and Pro+ as of late 2022.
Android Headlines
Samsung's Galaxy Tab A7 Lite & Galaxy A13 get Android 13
Another day, another Samsung device receives the Android 13 update. This has been the story for the better part of the past two months, and the story continues today. Amidst the holiday season, the company has released the big Android update for the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite and the Galaxy A13. They join more than 60 other Galaxy smartphone and tablet models at the party.
Engadget
LG's 2023 soundbars offer Dolby Atmos and wireless TV connections
Keeping its tradition of making several announcements before CES, LG has teased its 2023 soundbar lineup ahead of the big show. The company says the SC9 and SE6 models will be on display in Vegas, both equipped with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X for immersive sound. Details are scarce for now on the specifics, but LG did elaborate on some of the key features both soundbars will offer.
