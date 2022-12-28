ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

u.today

More Than $3 Billion Stolen from Crypto Projects in 2022: Forbes

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Bitcoin Worth Hundreds of Millions of Dollars Keeps Outflowing from Exchanges

According to Glassnode, the equivalent of $265.6 million worth of Bitcoin has been withdrawn from centralized exchanges in the past 24 hours, with a net outflow of $43.1 million. At the same time, yesterday was just another day in an ongoing stream of BTC withdrawals from exchanges and transfers to...
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Tim Draper Says Bitcoin (BTC) Will Make El Salvador One of the Richest Nations on Earth

Venture capitalist Tim Draper says Bitcoin (BTC) will likely transform El Salvador from one of the poorest countries in the world to one of the richest. In a new interview with popular crypto bull Anthony Pompliano, the billionaire predicts that the decision by El Salvador President Nayib Bukele to invest in the king crypto and make it a legal tender in the country will pay off over time.
decrypt.co

Alameda-Linked Funds on the Move Again via Coin Mixers

Wallets linked to Sam Bankman-Fried's Alameda Research are swapping and transferring crypto funds, using coin mixers to obscure transactions. Wallets linked to Alameda Research, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s collapsed trading firm, continue to shuffle around crypto funds and are using coin mixers to obscure transactions, blockchain analysts said Thursday.
cryptoglobe.com

Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Identifies Three Huge Opportunities in Crypto

Recently, Russian-Canadian computer scientist Vitalik Buterin, who is best known as the father of Ethereum, named what he believes are three of the biggest opportunities in crypto at the present time. Earlier this week, during an interview on episode #149 of the Bankless podcast, Buterin said:. “If you can make...
theblock.co

Alameda Research wallets swap several crypto tokens for bitcoin

Wallets linked to Alameda Research have sold several crypto tokens. These swaps happened barely days after Sam Bankman-Fried posted bail. Ethereum wallet addresses associated with collapsed trading firm Alameda Research traded several crypto tokens for ether and USDT on Wednesday morning before swapping for bitcoin, according to on-chain data. Etherscan...
dailyhodl.com

Ethereum Delisted from Crypto Marketplace Paxful, CEO Says ETH Is Another Form of Fiat Money

Peer-to-peer crypto market platform Paxful says it’s delisting Ethereum (ETH), saying that it’s just another form of fiat currency. Ray Youssef, co-founder of the New York-based crypto exchange, says the company is delisting Ethereum due to what he thinks is a lack of decentralization stemming from the leading smart contract platform’s switch to proof-of-stake.
NEWSBTC

The Five Best Cryptocurrencies to Invest in after the FTX collapse

There are many choices available for investors and traders in the cryptocurrency market. However, it might be difficult to decide where to put your money when there are so many initiatives competing for attention. We will compare five well-known tokens in this article: Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Bitcoin (BTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), Uniswap (UNI) and Cosmos (ATOM). To assist you in making a smart decision, we will examine the use cases, liquidity, and price movement of each token over the previous six months.
u.today

Shiba Inu Burn Address Used by Vitalik Buterin Now Reaches 410 Trillion Burned SHIB

dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Changpeng Zhao Predicts One Catalyst Will Drive the Next Crypto Bull Market

The chief executive of the world’s largest crypto exchange platform by volume says that one specific catalyst will spark the next industry-wide bull market. In a new letter penned by Binance CEO Changpang Zhao, the billionaire says that he believes unique innovations within the Web3 sector of the market will bring about the next crypto bull run.
itechpost.com

