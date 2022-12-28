They write themselves Part 1

I have a hard time hearing men. This is not a metaphor. Many jokes could be made here. Some might say that a diminished capacity to hear a large swath of the global population might have its advantages. Others might argue the opposite. But since my hearing condition is not my choice, I haven't yet gotten to the joke part, or the silver lining part, because I'm still trying to understand how I could have lived my whole life up to now without knowing I had this condition.

6 DAYS AGO