They write themselves Part 1

Best of 2022 | I have a hard time hearing men talk — literally. That's not the most troubling part
I have a hard time hearing men. This is not a metaphor. Many jokes could be made here. Some might say that a diminished capacity to hear a large swath of the global population might have its advantages. Others might argue the opposite. But since my hearing condition is not my choice, I haven't yet gotten to the joke part, or the silver lining part, because I'm still trying to understand how I could have lived my whole life up to now without knowing I had this condition.
