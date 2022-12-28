Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mid-Hudson News Network
Poughkeepsie Children’s Cabinet gains new co-chair
POUGHKEEPSIE – With Poughkeepsie Mayor Rob Rolison transitioning to the State Senate, City Administrator Marc Nelson, as the new mayor, will also become co-chair of the Poughkeepsie Children’s Cabinet. He will join Poughkeepsie Schools Superintendent Dr. Eric Rosser heading up the effort that was formed by Rosser and...
hudsonvalleypress.com
“Fair Pay for Home Care” Launches in Hudson Valley
NEWBURGH – State Senator-elect Rob Rolison (R) and State Senator James Skoufis (D), with Assembly Members Jonathan Jacobson (D), Aileen Gunther (D) and Karl Brabenec (R), Deputy Supervisor/Councilman Scott Manley (R), Ulster County Legislator Phil Erner (D), City of Newburgh Council Member Giselle Martinez (D), Assemblymember-elect Chris Eachus (D), aging adults, disabled New Yorkers, home care workers, and advocates this week launched the Fair Pay for Home Care Campaign to end the New York’s worst-in-the-nation home care shortage by raising home care wages to 150% of the minimum wage by passing Fair Pay for Home Care (S5374, A6329).
5 Reasons to Love Living in the Hudson Valley
I have lived in the Hudson Valley my whole life. I was born in Albany and raised i New Windsor in Orange County, which was basically part of Newburgh when I was growing up. We had the same zip code as Newburgh, and we all went to the same High School. I actually had over 1000 people in my graduating class at Newburgh Free Academy. All in all, I had a very happy childhood.
Fake Billboard on NY I-90 Receiving Major Public Attention
A billboard off of New York I-90 near Albany is getting some backlash. The billboard reads, "James will never know what Christmas is like... Drive Sober." Beside that text, there is a picture of a ten-month-old baby. Underneath the picture of the baby are the dates "2/13/21 - 12/18/21." The billboard alludes to that baby James died in a DWI accident before Christmas 2021.
Rensselaer County Elections Commissioner Accused Of Voter Fraud Resigns
One of two men tasked with overseeing elections in a New York county has resigned months after being accused of voter fraud. In a one-sentence statement on Facebook Wednesday night, Dec. 28, the Rensselaer County Legislature said it had accepted the resignation of Republican Board of Elections Commissioner Jason Schofield.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Schmitt wants to be next state GOP chairman
NEW WINDSOR – With State Republican Chairman Nick Langworthy’s election to the House of Representatives in November, he will be vacating his political post in January. One of those being mentioned as possible successor is outgoing State Assemblyman Colin Schmitt of New Windsor, who lost a recent bid to run for Congress against Democrat Pat Ryan.
Peek Inside Newburgh, New York’s New Casino
The Hudson Valley's newest casino is opening its doors this week in Newburgh and they have offered up a peek inside before it is official. For months Hudson Valley has known about the casino coming to the Newburgh Mall. According to a press release, the casino is 50,000 square feet and they stated they were bringing 250 jobs to Orange County.
Oh Deer! Up to 40 Hungry Deer Greet Man Each AM in Upstate NY
It's not uncommon to see large gatherings of deer in rural parts of Upstate New York, but a sight like this is certainly a bit unusual. Check out the video below of what looks like as many as 40 hungry deer staring down a man in Greene County, waiting patiently to fill their bellies.
Developer accuses town of anti-Hasidic bias in denying permits for 2,600-home project
A standoff over permits to start a massive housing project in the Catskills has erupted into a federal discrimination case, with the developer accusing town officials of conspiring to stop an influx of Hasidic families. The lawsuit was filed by a group that spent $9.5 million in 2020 to buy...
hudsonvalleyone.com
Supervisor Fred Costello discusses the challenges and opportunities that await Saugerties in 2023
Saugerties Supervisor Fred Costello is looking ahead to a lot of issues that may be resolved next year, but may require more study and discussion and run into the following year. One of the biggest is the proposed Winston Farm development, which combines market rate housing, low-cost housing, an entertainment...
Resorts World Hudson Valley Opens Doors To Newburgh Casino [PHOTOS]
As the Hudson Valley anxiously waited for the news as to when the doors to the new Resorts World Casino would open, the announcement came just recently that the official grand opening was set for Wednesday December 28th at 10:00am. Earlier this week we were treated to a sneak peak...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Ulster comptroller urges residents to speak up about lack of internet access
KINGSTON – Billions of federal and state funding will be distributed in the new year to fill areas where broadband is lacking, and Ulster County Comptroller March Gallagher is urging residents to speak up about voids in service. The Federal Communications Commission has created a map, which is out...
Orange County sheriff retiring after 20 years
Sheriff Carl E. DuBois, the longest-serving sheriff in the history of Orange County and the third-longest-serving sheriff in New York State, is retiring this week after 20 years at the helm.
Mid-Hudson News Network
OSI purchases over 1,000 acres of forest in Wawarsing
WAWARSING – The Open Space Institute has acquired over 1,000 acres of the “Shawangunk-Catskill Connector” property from T&T Associates, Inc. for $2.3 million. The property is situated between the southern boundary of the Catskill Park and the northwestern boundary of the Shawangunk Ridge. The purchase means the...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Metzger makes her mark before becoming Ulster County executive
KINGSTON – Incoming Ulster County Executive Jen Metzger has achieved one of her goals even before she was sworn into office. She had proposed creation of a centralized county grants office. At present, each department must seek out and apply for grants. Metzger discussed the issue with County Legislator...
hudsonvalleyone.com
With a little help from his friends, Woodstock Town Supervisor Bill McKenna has big plans for the upcoming year
Running the town of Woodstsock is not a one-person show. It’s all possible through teamwork, said Woodstock Town Supervisor Bill McKenna as he looks ahead to the coming year. “It’s a team effort. It’s not one person, and without a good team, you just don’t get anywhere,” said McKenna,...
Newburgh to get new Resorts World casino, brings crowds back to mall
The Resorts World Hudson Valley casino is located in the Newburgh mall just 60 miles north of New York City.
How to Remain Anonymous in NY if You Win Mega Millions
With the Mega Millions jackpot nearing one billion dollars, everyone has a dream of hitting it big. But in New York State if you will the lottery, you must come forward. However, past winners have gotten clever about not disclosing their actual names. A winner in East Berne walked away...
chroniclenewspaper.com
Country Deli to close, ward system fails to begin in Chester
The December 14 Chester town board meeting celebrated the efforts and contributions of a retiring business owner and heard critical public comments and suggestions. The board opened the meeting by honoring Anne-Marie McKevitt, a local resident and owner of Anne-Marie’s Country Deli. Since July 2010, McKevitt has served the Chester community in various ways, including feeding residents during the pandemic and providing hot cocoa during the town’s Toys for Tots drives. She recently retired so she can spend more time with her family.
theexaminernews.com
Odell Reflects on Historical Run as Putnam County Executive
As outgoing Putnam County Executive, MaryEllen Odell is looking back proudly on her years of public service as the first woman in the county’s history to be elected to the top governmental post. Legal term limits have required Odell to retire from government, ending a prominent public chapter of her life.
