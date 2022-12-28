ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saugerties, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

Poughkeepsie Children’s Cabinet gains new co-chair

POUGHKEEPSIE – With Poughkeepsie Mayor Rob Rolison transitioning to the State Senate, City Administrator Marc Nelson, as the new mayor, will also become co-chair of the Poughkeepsie Children’s Cabinet. He will join Poughkeepsie Schools Superintendent Dr. Eric Rosser heading up the effort that was formed by Rosser and...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
hudsonvalleypress.com

“Fair Pay for Home Care” Launches in Hudson Valley

NEWBURGH – State Senator-elect Rob Rolison (R) and State Senator James Skoufis (D), with Assembly Members Jonathan Jacobson (D), Aileen Gunther (D) and Karl Brabenec (R), Deputy Supervisor/Councilman Scott Manley (R), Ulster County Legislator Phil Erner (D), City of Newburgh Council Member Giselle Martinez (D), Assemblymember-elect Chris Eachus (D), aging adults, disabled New Yorkers, home care workers, and advocates this week launched the Fair Pay for Home Care Campaign to end the New York’s worst-in-the-nation home care shortage by raising home care wages to 150% of the minimum wage by passing Fair Pay for Home Care (S5374, A6329).
NEWBURGH, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

5 Reasons to Love Living in the Hudson Valley

I have lived in the Hudson Valley my whole life. I was born in Albany and raised i New Windsor in Orange County, which was basically part of Newburgh when I was growing up. We had the same zip code as Newburgh, and we all went to the same High School. I actually had over 1000 people in my graduating class at Newburgh Free Academy. All in all, I had a very happy childhood.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Fake Billboard on NY I-90 Receiving Major Public Attention

A billboard off of New York I-90 near Albany is getting some backlash. The billboard reads, "James will never know what Christmas is like... Drive Sober." Beside that text, there is a picture of a ten-month-old baby. Underneath the picture of the baby are the dates "2/13/21 - 12/18/21." The billboard alludes to that baby James died in a DWI accident before Christmas 2021.
ALBANY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Schmitt wants to be next state GOP chairman

NEW WINDSOR – With State Republican Chairman Nick Langworthy’s election to the House of Representatives in November, he will be vacating his political post in January. One of those being mentioned as possible successor is outgoing State Assemblyman Colin Schmitt of New Windsor, who lost a recent bid to run for Congress against Democrat Pat Ryan.
NEW WINDSOR, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Peek Inside Newburgh, New York’s New Casino

The Hudson Valley's newest casino is opening its doors this week in Newburgh and they have offered up a peek inside before it is official. For months Hudson Valley has known about the casino coming to the Newburgh Mall. According to a press release, the casino is 50,000 square feet and they stated they were bringing 250 jobs to Orange County.
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

OSI purchases over 1,000 acres of forest in Wawarsing

WAWARSING – The Open Space Institute has acquired over 1,000 acres of the “Shawangunk-Catskill Connector” property from T&T Associates, Inc. for $2.3 million. The property is situated between the southern boundary of the Catskill Park and the northwestern boundary of the Shawangunk Ridge. The purchase means the...
WAWARSING, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Metzger makes her mark before becoming Ulster County executive

KINGSTON – Incoming Ulster County Executive Jen Metzger has achieved one of her goals even before she was sworn into office. She had proposed creation of a centralized county grants office. At present, each department must seek out and apply for grants. Metzger discussed the issue with County Legislator...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Hot 99.1

How to Remain Anonymous in NY if You Win Mega Millions

With the Mega Millions jackpot nearing one billion dollars, everyone has a dream of hitting it big. But in New York State if you will the lottery, you must come forward. However, past winners have gotten clever about not disclosing their actual names. A winner in East Berne walked away...
EAST BERNE, NY
chroniclenewspaper.com

Country Deli to close, ward system fails to begin in Chester

The December 14 Chester town board meeting celebrated the efforts and contributions of a retiring business owner and heard critical public comments and suggestions. The board opened the meeting by honoring Anne-Marie McKevitt, a local resident and owner of Anne-Marie’s Country Deli. Since July 2010, McKevitt has served the Chester community in various ways, including feeding residents during the pandemic and providing hot cocoa during the town’s Toys for Tots drives. She recently retired so she can spend more time with her family.
CHESTER, NY
theexaminernews.com

Odell Reflects on Historical Run as Putnam County Executive

As outgoing Putnam County Executive, MaryEllen Odell is looking back proudly on her years of public service as the first woman in the county’s history to be elected to the top governmental post. Legal term limits have required Odell to retire from government, ending a prominent public chapter of her life.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY

