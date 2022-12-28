Murray deals with garbage delays, another day of slick roads before thaw

Read full article on original website
Several rounds of heavy rain could welcome new year with minor flooding
The National Weather Service in Paducah is watching the likelihood of repeated rounds of rain from tonight through Tuesday that could bring more than four inches of rain to parts of our area, and even some severe storms. The unsettled weather pattern starts tonight, possible becoming heavy late tonight and...
wpsdlocal6.com
Two Graves County schools impacted by water damage following winter storm
MAYFIELD, KY — Graves County Superintendent Matthew Madding says two schools in the district suffered water damage as a result of last week's winter storm. According to Madding, both Graves County High School and Graves County Middle School were impacted, with the middle school sustaining more significant damage. Marshall...
wpsdlocal6.com
Marshall County schools damaged in holiday winter storm, staff scramble to clean up
BENTON, KY — Local school districts are seeing fallout from the severe winter storm that moved through the region around the Christmas holiday, leaving two Benton schools scrambling to try and open in time. In Marshall County, at least five schools suffered damage from frozen sprinkler pipes that burst.
wpsdlocal6.com
Accident on Lone Oak Road now clear
PADUCAH — Lone Oak Road is shut down between Bleich Road and I-24 as authorities investigate a traffic accident in front of McDonald's. Officers told Local 6 a pedestrian was hit. Drivers should avoid the area. This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
wpsdlocal6.com
I-24 crash cleared and all lanes open, backed-up traffic causing delays
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reports a multi-vehicle crash in Livingston County is blocking I-24 westbound and restricting I-24 eastbound to one lane. According to a Tuesday release, the blockage is between mile markers 31 and 40. The KYTC says the restriction in the eastbound lanes...
KFVS12
Crews responding to crash involving buggy
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Drivers are urged to avoid traveling on KY 80 on the southern edge of Mayfield. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), crews are responding to a crash involving a passenger vehicle and a buggy. The crash is near the KY 303/Cuba Road intersection. KYTC...
westkentuckystar.com
Four arctic weather-related deaths in Kentucky, including Marshall County
At least four people died in the commonwealth during last week's arctic weather, including one in Marshall County. During a Team Kentucky update, Gov. Beshear said the Marshall County fatality occurred in a weather-related traffic accident. The other deaths took place in Logan, Montgomery, and Pulaski counties. No identities of the victims were mentioned in the update.
radionwtn.com
BPU Losing Significant Amount Of Water; Asks Customers To Check For Burst Pipes
Paris, Tenn.–The Paris Board of Public Utilities is asking customers to check for water leaks. BPU serves 5,400 water customers. Another 2,000 homes consume our water as South Paris, Northwest, and Springville customers. BPU officials said, “We are losing a significant amount of water and we need the help...
kbsi23.com
KY 80 in Graves County down to 1 lane after buggy, vehicle crash
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – KY 80 in Graves County is restricted to one lane after a crash involving a buggy and a vehicle Tuesday morning. It happened near the 12 mile marker at the south edge of Mayfield near the KY 303/Cuba Road intersection, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Home Damaged In Fire
A home on Stanley Street in Hopkinsville was damaged in a fire that started in the area of a heating and cooling unit Thursday morning. Hopkinsville Firefighters say a fire that appears to have started around a heating and cooling unit damaged the side of the home and sent smoke inside the structure.
wpsdlocal6.com
Crash involving buggy restricts KY 80 to one lane at Cuba Road in Graves County
MAYFIELD, KY — A crash involving a passenger vehicle and buggy is restricting Kentucky 80 to one lane near the Cuba Road intersection at the south edge of Mayfield, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reports. According to a Monday release, crews expect the restriction to end around noon. The KYTC...
westkentuckystar.com
Several Marshall County schools suffer damage from frozen pipes
Several Marshall County schools suffered damage from frozen pipes in their sprinkler systems, according to information transmitted to parents on Wednesday. Marshall County Schools spokesperson Lori Barrett told West Kentucky Star that Benton Elementary and Central Elementary suffered the most damage from the burst pipes. Marshall County High School, North Marshall Middle, and South Marshall Middle also had some minor damage.
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah Water technicians 'working around the clock,' company offers advice to ensure functionality of pipes
PADUCAH, KY — Paducah Water says as temperatures warm, homeowners should take steps to ensure the functionality of their water systems. In a Tuesday release, the utility reminds members to check on buildings, garages, and other out-of-sight areas that could have remained vacant over the holiday weekend — to ensure there aren't any unnoticed broken pipes.
HWEA restricts water usage during period of high demand
The Hopkinsville Water Environment Authority declared a water shortage warning Tuesday morning and ordered restrictions on certain uses, including washing vehicles. Some customers could begin to have low or no water pressure, officials said. The utility is continuing to experience unusually high water demand attributed to pipe leaks following extremely...
WBBJ
Several West Tennessee communities under boil water notice
GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Several West Tennessee communities are under a boil water notice. The Gibson County Municipal Water District says the Concord area east of Trenton and the Idlewild outside of Bradford areas are under the boil water notice due to low water pressure caused by broken water lines.
Duck hunters rescued from powerless boat on rough Kentucky Lake by Marshall County Rescue Squad
The frigid weekend temperatures resulted in many people being called away from their Christmas festivities to help people adversely impacted by the weather. Highway road crews, linemen with electric companies, other utility workers and tow truck drivers pulling motorists out of ditches were among the more high-profile people out in the dangerous weather conditions.
radionwtn.com
Union City Fire Department Busy Over Holiday
The arctic blast made for a long, tough holiday weekend for the Union City Fire Department. “We made six calls on Christmas Eve, which is typical, and fourteen on Christmas Day, which is not,” according to Fire Department officials. “All told, we responded to two motor vehicle collisions,...
kbsi23.com
2 injured after truck strikes Amish buggy in Graves County
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KBSI) – Two people were injured after a pickup truck struck an Amish buggy in Graves County on Tuesday, December 27. The Mayfield Police Department and deputies with the Graves County Sheriff’s Office responded to State Route 80 West, just west of Cuba Road after reports came in of a pickup truck striking an Amish buggy.
kbsi23.com
Benton, KY police warn residents of phone scam
BENTON, Ky. (KBSI) – The Benton, Kentucky Police Department is warning residents of a scam involving a recording claiming to by from Benton Electric System. An automated call is coming to some Benton Electric System customers. The number is from the 270 area code and has a 205 prefix.
whopam.com
City of Hopkinsville completes 20 miles of street paving
The City of Hopkinsville is celebrating the completion of over 20 miles of street paving. According to a news release, the City allocated approximately $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to pave 20 miles of city streets all across the city limits—another 1.6 miles was resurfaced using municipal road aid funds as part of the Fiscal Year 2022-23 budget.
