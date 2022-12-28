Read full article on original website
westkentuckystar.com
Four arctic weather-related deaths in Kentucky, including Marshall County
At least four people died in the commonwealth during last week's arctic weather, including one in Marshall County. During a Team Kentucky update, Gov. Beshear said the Marshall County fatality occurred in a weather-related traffic accident. The other deaths took place in Logan, Montgomery, and Pulaski counties. No identities of the victims were mentioned in the update.
wpsdlocal6.com
Two Graves County schools impacted by water damage following winter storm
MAYFIELD, KY — Graves County Superintendent Matthew Madding says two schools in the district suffered water damage as a result of last week's winter storm. According to Madding, both Graves County High School and Graves County Middle School were impacted, with the middle school sustaining more significant damage. Marshall...
wpsdlocal6.com
Accident on Lone Oak Road now clear
PADUCAH — Lone Oak Road is shut down between Bleich Road and I-24 as authorities investigate a traffic accident in front of McDonald's. Officers told Local 6 a pedestrian was hit. Drivers should avoid the area. This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
wpsdlocal6.com
'Huge victory for our county:' 3 rescued in frigid temps after boat froze on KY lake
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — With single-digit temperatures and negative wind chills, the Marshall County Rescue Squad knew they had to be "swift and efficient" after receiving word three duck hunters were stuck on Kentucky Lake. According to a Monday release from the group, three hunters were killed in a...
kbsi23.com
KY 80 in Graves County down to 1 lane after buggy, vehicle crash
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – KY 80 in Graves County is restricted to one lane after a crash involving a buggy and a vehicle Tuesday morning. It happened near the 12 mile marker at the south edge of Mayfield near the KY 303/Cuba Road intersection, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
wpsdlocal6.com
Crash involving buggy restricts KY 80 to one lane at Cuba Road in Graves County
MAYFIELD, KY — A crash involving a passenger vehicle and buggy is restricting Kentucky 80 to one lane near the Cuba Road intersection at the south edge of Mayfield, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reports. According to a Monday release, crews expect the restriction to end around noon. The KYTC...
westkentuckystar.com
Several Marshall County schools suffer damage from frozen pipes
Several Marshall County schools suffered damage from frozen pipes in their sprinkler systems, according to information transmitted to parents on Wednesday. Marshall County Schools spokesperson Lori Barrett told West Kentucky Star that Benton Elementary and Central Elementary suffered the most damage from the burst pipes. Marshall County High School, North Marshall Middle, and South Marshall Middle also had some minor damage.
wkdzradio.com
Victim Identified In December 20 Trigg County Crash
Deputies have released the name of a Cadiz woman injured in a wreck on US 68 at Canton Road in Trigg County on December 20th. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say a tractor-trailer driven by 43-year-old Michael Oakley, of Hazel, was westbound when a car driven by 44-year-old Crissi Whitson pulled into his path from Canton Road. The crash sent the tractor-trailer off the road and caused the car to overturn.
60 dogs headed to Gallatin for adoption after rescue in West Tennessee
Animal Rescue Corps team members went to the town of Dyer in Gibson County this morning to assist local law enforcement in the rescue of more than sixty dogs from a home.
KFVS12
Crews responding to crash involving buggy
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Drivers are urged to avoid traveling on KY 80 on the southern edge of Mayfield. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), crews are responding to a crash involving a passenger vehicle and a buggy. The crash is near the KY 303/Cuba Road intersection. KYTC...
kbsi23.com
2 injured after truck strikes Amish buggy in Graves County
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KBSI) – Two people were injured after a pickup truck struck an Amish buggy in Graves County on Tuesday, December 27. The Mayfield Police Department and deputies with the Graves County Sheriff’s Office responded to State Route 80 West, just west of Cuba Road after reports came in of a pickup truck striking an Amish buggy.
radionwtn.com
BPU Losing Significant Amount Of Water; Asks Customers To Check For Burst Pipes
Paris, Tenn.–The Paris Board of Public Utilities is asking customers to check for water leaks. BPU serves 5,400 water customers. Another 2,000 homes consume our water as South Paris, Northwest, and Springville customers. BPU officials said, “We are losing a significant amount of water and we need the help...
wpsdlocal6.com
21-month-old killed in Hickman fire, electrical issues likely to blame
HICKMAN, KY — A 21-month-old child was killed on Christmas Eve, the Hickman Fire Department says, in a house fire most likely caused by electrical issues. According to a statement released by the department on Tuesday, firefighters arrived on-scene to find the rear area of the home fully engulfed in flames.
kbsi23.com
Mayfield man arrested for ‘shots fired’ incident in Paducah
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – A Mayfield man faces a wanton endangerment charge for a “shots fired” incident in downtown Paducah earlier in December. Dewayne D. Gammons, 24, of Mayfield, was arrested on a warrant charging him with first-degree wanton endangerment. A Mayfield man faces a charge for...
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah Water technicians 'working around the clock,' company offers advice to ensure functionality of pipes
PADUCAH, KY — Paducah Water says as temperatures warm, homeowners should take steps to ensure the functionality of their water systems. In a Tuesday release, the utility reminds members to check on buildings, garages, and other out-of-sight areas that could have remained vacant over the holiday weekend — to ensure there aren't any unnoticed broken pipes.
whvoradio.com
Woman And Child Injured In Christian County Rollover Crash
A wreck on Madisonville Road at Old Madisonville Road in Christian County sent a woman and child to the hospital Tuesday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say just after 8 am the driver of a northbound truck lost control on an icy bridge causing the truck to run off the road and overturn.
kbsi23.com
Benton, KY police warn residents of phone scam
BENTON, Ky. (KBSI) – The Benton, Kentucky Police Department is warning residents of a scam involving a recording claiming to by from Benton Electric System. An automated call is coming to some Benton Electric System customers. The number is from the 270 area code and has a 205 prefix.
wpsdlocal6.com
McCracken County Clerk warns of scam targeting KY motor vehicle customers
PADUCAH — McCracken County Clerk Jamie Huskey is urging community members to be alert as a new scam circulates in the area, targeting Kentucky motor vehicle customers. According to Huskey, scammers are offering to discount - or pay altogether- people's car registration and renewal fees. Huskey says she's working...
Murray Ledger & Times
Imes discusses future use of 641 North property
MURRAY – The Calloway County Fiscal Court voted at its last meeting of the year to purchase a 1.5-acre plot of land on the north side of Murray, bringing the county’s total acreage at the site to 16.5 acres. While its future use has not yet been determined, Judge-Executive Kenny Imes said it could potentially meet some of county government’s substantial facility needs.
wpsdlocal6.com
Christmas 'Gang attack' sends Eddyville correctional officer to hospital, KSP investigates
EDDYVILLE, KY — Kentucky State Police are investigating after they say a five inmates assaulted a corrections officer in the state penitentiary, sending the officer to a local hospital with multiple injuries. According to a release from the KSP, the "gang attack" happened around 8:45 a.m. on Christmas morning.
