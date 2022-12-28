ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calloway County, KY

Comments / 0

Related
westkentuckystar.com

Four arctic weather-related deaths in Kentucky, including Marshall County

At least four people died in the commonwealth during last week's arctic weather, including one in Marshall County. During a Team Kentucky update, Gov. Beshear said the Marshall County fatality occurred in a weather-related traffic accident. The other deaths took place in Logan, Montgomery, and Pulaski counties. No identities of the victims were mentioned in the update.
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Two Graves County schools impacted by water damage following winter storm

MAYFIELD, KY — Graves County Superintendent Matthew Madding says two schools in the district suffered water damage as a result of last week's winter storm. According to Madding, both Graves County High School and Graves County Middle School were impacted, with the middle school sustaining more significant damage. Marshall...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Accident on Lone Oak Road now clear

PADUCAH — Lone Oak Road is shut down between Bleich Road and I-24 as authorities investigate a traffic accident in front of McDonald's. Officers told Local 6 a pedestrian was hit. Drivers should avoid the area. This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
PADUCAH, KY
kbsi23.com

KY 80 in Graves County down to 1 lane after buggy, vehicle crash

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – KY 80 in Graves County is restricted to one lane after a crash involving a buggy and a vehicle Tuesday morning. It happened near the 12 mile marker at the south edge of Mayfield near the KY 303/Cuba Road intersection, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Several Marshall County schools suffer damage from frozen pipes

Several Marshall County schools suffered damage from frozen pipes in their sprinkler systems, according to information transmitted to parents on Wednesday. Marshall County Schools spokesperson Lori Barrett told West Kentucky Star that Benton Elementary and Central Elementary suffered the most damage from the burst pipes. Marshall County High School, North Marshall Middle, and South Marshall Middle also had some minor damage.
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Victim Identified In December 20 Trigg County Crash

Deputies have released the name of a Cadiz woman injured in a wreck on US 68 at Canton Road in Trigg County on December 20th. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say a tractor-trailer driven by 43-year-old Michael Oakley, of Hazel, was westbound when a car driven by 44-year-old Crissi Whitson pulled into his path from Canton Road. The crash sent the tractor-trailer off the road and caused the car to overturn.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Crews responding to crash involving buggy

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Drivers are urged to avoid traveling on KY 80 on the southern edge of Mayfield. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), crews are responding to a crash involving a passenger vehicle and a buggy. The crash is near the KY 303/Cuba Road intersection. KYTC...
MAYFIELD, KY
kbsi23.com

2 injured after truck strikes Amish buggy in Graves County

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KBSI) – Two people were injured after a pickup truck struck an Amish buggy in Graves County on Tuesday, December 27. The Mayfield Police Department and deputies with the Graves County Sheriff’s Office responded to State Route 80 West, just west of Cuba Road after reports came in of a pickup truck striking an Amish buggy.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
radionwtn.com

BPU Losing Significant Amount Of Water; Asks Customers To Check For Burst Pipes

Paris, Tenn.–The Paris Board of Public Utilities is asking customers to check for water leaks. BPU serves 5,400 water customers. Another 2,000 homes consume our water as South Paris, Northwest, and Springville customers. BPU officials said, “We are losing a significant amount of water and we need the help...
PARIS, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

21-month-old killed in Hickman fire, electrical issues likely to blame

HICKMAN, KY — A 21-month-old child was killed on Christmas Eve, the Hickman Fire Department says, in a house fire most likely caused by electrical issues. According to a statement released by the department on Tuesday, firefighters arrived on-scene to find the rear area of the home fully engulfed in flames.
HICKMAN, KY
kbsi23.com

Mayfield man arrested for ‘shots fired’ incident in Paducah

PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – A Mayfield man faces a wanton endangerment charge for a “shots fired” incident in downtown Paducah earlier in December. Dewayne D. Gammons, 24, of Mayfield, was arrested on a warrant charging him with first-degree wanton endangerment. A Mayfield man faces a charge for...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Paducah Water technicians 'working around the clock,' company offers advice to ensure functionality of pipes

PADUCAH, KY — Paducah Water says as temperatures warm, homeowners should take steps to ensure the functionality of their water systems. In a Tuesday release, the utility reminds members to check on buildings, garages, and other out-of-sight areas that could have remained vacant over the holiday weekend — to ensure there aren't any unnoticed broken pipes.
PADUCAH, KY
whvoradio.com

Woman And Child Injured In Christian County Rollover Crash

A wreck on Madisonville Road at Old Madisonville Road in Christian County sent a woman and child to the hospital Tuesday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say just after 8 am the driver of a northbound truck lost control on an icy bridge causing the truck to run off the road and overturn.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
kbsi23.com

Benton, KY police warn residents of phone scam

BENTON, Ky. (KBSI) – The Benton, Kentucky Police Department is warning residents of a scam involving a recording claiming to by from Benton Electric System. An automated call is coming to some Benton Electric System customers. The number is from the 270 area code and has a 205 prefix.
BENTON, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Imes discusses future use of 641 North property

MURRAY – The Calloway County Fiscal Court voted at its last meeting of the year to purchase a 1.5-acre plot of land on the north side of Murray, bringing the county’s total acreage at the site to 16.5 acres. While its future use has not yet been determined, Judge-Executive Kenny Imes said it could potentially meet some of county government’s substantial facility needs.

Comments / 0

Community Policy