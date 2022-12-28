Members of Congress urge Missouri Gov. Parson to cancel woman’s execution

Read full article on original website
Missouri man sentenced in Capitol riot case said Trump, others to blame for his actions
Federal prosecutors say the Independence man was part of a mob that terrorized House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s staff during the Capitol insurrection.
Congress approves removing statue of Supreme Court chief justice who wrote Dred Scott decision
The House passed a bill Wednesday that would remove from public display at the U.S. Capitol a statue of Supreme Court Chief Justice Roger Taney, who wrote the 1857 Dred Scott decision, which defended slavery and denied the citizenship of Black Americans. The legislation, which the House passed by voice...
Missouri Republican pushes for constitutional change to recognize same-sex marriages
A Republican state lawmaker says it is time to alter a 2004 constitutional amendment to say legal marriages are between "two individuals."
U.S. Supreme Court could entrench power of Kansas, Missouri lawmakers to gerrymander
The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments over the independent legislature theory. “It’s a horrifying theory,” said Missouri state Rep. Peter Merideth, a St. Louis Democrat.
Republican Sen. Bob Rankin announces resignation
Republican Senator Bob Rankin of Carbondale has announced his resignation from the Colorado State Senate according to the Colorado Senate Republicans.
Board Finds Loophole for South Dakota Guv in ‘No Exceptions’ Law
In dismissing a complaint against South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Tuesday, a state ethics panel managed to find a loophole in a law that appeared to have none.As approved by a majority of the voters in a statewide ballot in 2006, the law in question states “any aircraft owned or leased by the state may be used only in the conduct of state business.”“No exceptions,” the ballot added, noting that a violation was a Class 2 misdemeanor.Noem was alleged to have repeatedly broken the law in 2019 when she used a state plane to fly to political events such...
Biden signs bill to remove bust of chief justice who authored Dred Scott decision
President Biden signed legislation that removes a bust of former Supreme Court Chief Justice Roger Taney from the U.S. Capitol building. Taney was the author of the infamous Dred Scott v. Sanford decision.
Inside the Supreme Court Case That Could Break American Democracy
On Wednesday the Supreme Court hosted nearly three hours of oral arguments in a case many experts say could do more damage to democracy than anything since Donald Trump’s attempted coup. Moore v Harper revolves around an idea cooked up on the fringes of conservative legal thought that could turn federal elections into statewide power-grabs, and possibly do more to weaken the power of voters’ ballots than gerrymandering ever could.
What’s the World’s Dumbest Driving Law? It’s This One in Missouri
Whatever you do, don't ask the question what the dumbest driving law is in the world. You went ahead and did it anyway, didn't you? Well, by far it's this one in Missouri and it's a real headscratcher what someone was thinking. I found this gem on Simplemost. They ranked...
Legislators file bipartisan bills to allow nonviolent convicted felons to regain right to own guns
A bipartisan group of Arkansas legislators are pushing for nonviolent convicted felons to have an easier path to regain the right to own guns.
Brady warns Trump tax return precedent could extend to Supreme Court justices
House Ways and Means Committee ranking member Kevin Brady (R-Texas) warned Tuesday that Democrats’ potential decision to release former President Trump’s tax returns could set a precedent for lawmakers making public those of Supreme Court justices. Speaking moments before the committee went into closed session on Tuesday to discuss the documents — protected by a…
Arkansas, Oklahoma lawmakers react to passing of Respect for Marriage Act
Lawmakers from Arkansas and Oklahoma react to the passing of the Respect for Marriage Act in the House of Representatives on Dec. 8.
Missouri Supreme Court suspends former Boone County prosecutor
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri Supreme Court decided on Tuesday to suspend the law license of a former Boone County prosecuting attorney for three years. The Court found that Harry Swingle violated several of the Rules of Professional Conduct – including multiple accusations of conflict of interest, using a lawyer as a witness and The post Missouri Supreme Court suspends former Boone County prosecutor appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri judge hands Planned Parenthood a Medicaid win
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A judge has rejected Missouri lawmaker’s effort to stop Planned Parenthood from receiving any public funding. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Cole County Judge Jon Beetem ruled Wednesday that the funding restrictions were unconstitutional. At issue issue was a bill passed by the...
KELOLAND TV
Rounds reacts to former president’s call to terminate the United States Constitution
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Former President Donald Trump is facing backlash after he called for the “termination” of parts of the Constitution over the false claim the 2020 election was stolen. Trump made the statement over the weekend on his Truth Social media platform. Senator Mike...
Trump may have urged Jan. 6 rioters to break law: Judge
Former President Donald Trump may have urged his supporters to break the law during the Jan. 6 insurrection on Capitol Hill, a federal judge said Wednesday. But that does not absolve those who listened of legal responsibility, the judge ruled.
KELOLAND TV
SD Supreme Court affirms mansion demolition ruling
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A circuit court ruling allowing the City of Sioux Falls to order a demolition of a mansion in southwestern part of the city has been affirmed by the South Dakota Supreme Court. In a 15-page decision released Thursday, the state’s highest court said Vitaliy...
WBAL Radio
Bust of Supreme Court Justice Taney to be removed from US Capitol following passage of new bill
A bust of a Supreme Court Justice from Maryland could be removed from the U.S. Capitol. Supreme Court Chief Justice Roger Taney wrote the 1857 Dred Scott decision, which defended slavery and denied the citizenship of Black Americans. The House passed a bill that would remove his statue from public...
Federal judge dismisses St. Louis County family's dog euthanasia lawsuit
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Louis County family got a setback in court after they said their dog was euthanized without their permission. Erin Bulfin sued St. Louis County Animal Care and Control after her dog Daisy's death in 2019. Her husband had brought the dog to the county shelter. It was part of a mandatory quarantine after Daisy bit their daughter.
Governor Reynolds Issues Directive To Ban TikTok On Iowa Devices
(Undated) Governor Kim Reynolds immediately issues a directive banning access to TikTok on all state-owned devices. Reynolds says the Chinese-owned short-form video platform poses a national security risk. The directive also prohibits state agencies from subscribing to or owning a TikTok account. Reynolds is among several governors across the U.S. to ban the app on state-owned devices.
