Murray, KY

FOX Sports

Golden State takes on Portland, looks for 4th straight victory

Portland Trail Blazers (18-16, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (18-18, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Golden State is looking to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory over Portland. The Warriors are 11-8 in conference games. Golden State has a 1-3 record...
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Draymond Green (foot) cleared Wednesday for Warriors

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (right foot soreness) will play on Wednesday against the Utah Jazz. Green is good to go after being listed as questionable for the second leg of the Warriors' back-to-back. He could see a slight uptick in usage with Klay Thompson (injury management) sitting out. Green played 35 minutes each of the last two games.
HuskyMaven

Huskies Make Short Work of Longhorns, Win Alamo Bowl

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Deep in the heart of Texas, the only thing that went wrong for the University of Washington football team on Thursday night at the Alamo Bowl was the season ended. Capping a magical first-year run under Kalen DeBoer's lead, the Huskies were alternately deceptive, ...
AUSTIN, TX
NBC Sports

Dray 'smartest' defender Kerr has seen after key play vs. Hornets

Draymond Green has a defensive IQ like no other, and a decision he made late in the Warriors’ 110-105 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday confirmed that for coach Steve Kerr. With the score tied at 101 apiece, every single decision the Warriors made in the game's final...
CHARLOTTE, NC

