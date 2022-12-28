Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Golden State Warriors Assign Two Players To G League On Thursday
The Golden State Warriors announced on Thursday that they have assigned Patrick Baldwin Jr. and Ryan Rollins to the Santa Cruz Warriors in the NBA G League.
Steve Kerr sounds off on Jordan Poole ejection vs. Grizzlies
Jordan Poole had a spectacular Christmas Day game for the Golden State Warriors in his first 29 minutes of action. It’s the last few seconds before getting ejected against the Grizzlies that had to grind on head coach Steve Kerr’s gears. Poole finished with a team-high 32 points...
Ja Morant scores 34 points, Memphis Grizzlies defense struggles in blowout loss to Suns
The Memphis Grizzlies aren't sneaking up on anyone this season. They're getting the best shots of many teams. The Phoenix Suns, like the Golden State Warriors two days ago, were down two starters. The Grizzlies didn't match the energy of the Suns and fell 125-108 at FedExForum. Ja Morant led...
Shocking Story of Grizzlies Dismissing Warriors Before Christmas Game
The Grizzlies turned down watching footage of the Warriors before the Christmas game
FOX Sports
Golden State takes on Portland, looks for 4th straight victory
Portland Trail Blazers (18-16, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (18-18, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Golden State is looking to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory over Portland. The Warriors are 11-8 in conference games. Golden State has a 1-3 record...
numberfire.com
Draymond Green (foot) cleared Wednesday for Warriors
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (right foot soreness) will play on Wednesday against the Utah Jazz. Green is good to go after being listed as questionable for the second leg of the Warriors' back-to-back. He could see a slight uptick in usage with Klay Thompson (injury management) sitting out. Green played 35 minutes each of the last two games.
Has TyTy Washington Jr. Surpassed Daishen Nix As Rockets Backup Point Guard?
After playing 20 minutes in a loss against the Celtics, has rookie TyTy Washington Jr. surpassed Daishen Nix as the Houston Rockets' backup point guard?
NBA Suspends A Total Of 11 Different Players For Magic-Pistons Altercation
On Thursday night, the NBA announced that they have suspended a total of 11 different players for the altercation that occurred Wednesday night between the Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons.
NBA roundup: Luka Doncic’s second straight triple-double carries Mavs
Luka Doncic recorded his eighth triple-double of the season, while Christian Wood scored 12 of his 21 points in the
Hogs Dominated by LSU in Season Opener Thursday Night
Razorbacks struggle to get rebounds or score consistently against Tigers.
LaMelo Ball’s Injury Status For Hornets-Warriors Game
LaMelo Ball is on the injury report for Tuesday’s game between the Charlotte Hornets and Golden State Warriors.
Draymond Green's Injury Status For Warriors Game On Wednesday
Draymond Green is on the injury report for Wednesday’s game.
Duncan Robinson Makes NBA History In Monday's Heat-Timberwolves Game
Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson made NBA history on Monday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves when he made his 800th career three-pointer.
Memphis Grizzlies game vs. Suns will go on with fans amid water crisis — but with minor changes
The city of Memphis' ongoing water crisis won't stop the Grizzlies from playing at FedExForum on Tuesday night with fans in attendance, the team announced in a news release before the game. Questions about whether the Grizzlies would host the game in front of fans began to rise amid water...
Look: Kentucky Rocking All Blue for Music City Bowl Against Iowa
It'll be all blue for the Kentucky Wildcats when they take the field this Saturday in the Music City Bowl against Iowa: Click on the 'here' links below for more Music City Bowl pre-game coverage: Kickoff between the Wildcats and Hawkeyes is set for noon EST on Dec. 31. The game will air ...
Huskies Make Short Work of Longhorns, Win Alamo Bowl
SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Deep in the heart of Texas, the only thing that went wrong for the University of Washington football team on Thursday night at the Alamo Bowl was the season ended. Capping a magical first-year run under Kalen DeBoer's lead, the Huskies were alternately deceptive, ...
NBC Sports
Dray 'smartest' defender Kerr has seen after key play vs. Hornets
Draymond Green has a defensive IQ like no other, and a decision he made late in the Warriors’ 110-105 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday confirmed that for coach Steve Kerr. With the score tied at 101 apiece, every single decision the Warriors made in the game's final...
Kings rally to edge Avalanche in shootout
Adrian Kempe scored the shootout winner and the Kings rallied from two goals down in the third period to beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-4 on Thursday.
Comments / 0