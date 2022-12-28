Read full article on original website
John Calipari: 'We Got Good Players, But Some Guys Aren't Playing Great'
John Calipari has carried the same mindset to the podium after every Kentucky basketball loss this season. Wednesday night made No. 4 of the 2022-23 campaign, following an 89-75 thrashing at the hands of Missouri. The loss leaves Kentucky still without a Quadrant 1 victory, and just a pair of ...
Watch: John Calipari, Oscar Tshiebwe, Cason Wallace Speak to Media Following Missouri Loss
Kentucky head coach John Calipari and players Oscar Tshiebwe and Cason Wallace spoke to the media following the Wildcats' 89-75 loss to Missouri on Wednesday night in Columbia. The press conferences can be seen above: More on Kentucky's loss to Mizzou here. Game notes from the loss can ...
scoopswithdannymac.com
Bernie: Thanks To Coach Dennis Gates, It’s Fun To Care About Mizzou Basketball Again.
Welcome to Mizzou Arena, Kentucky. Welcome to the Gates of Hell. As in the Dennis Gates of Hell. In a frolicsome, joyous Wednesday night in CoMo, Missouri left visiting Kentucky thunderstruck with an 89-75 thrashing that turned into an unofficial celebration of a new era of basketball under the dynamic first-year coach Gates. The Tigers’ performance was so thoroughly impressive, it inspired ESPN’s Dick Vitale to go on Twitter after the game to call Gates “a rising star.”
Former Kentucky Star Joining Wildcats Coaching Staff
One of the most respected Kentucky point guards ever is reportedly returning to Lexington as a member of John Calipari's coaching staff. Per KSR's Jack Pilgrim, former UK star Tyler Ulis will join the Wildcats' basketball staff as a student assistant at the start of the new semester. According to...
WLKY.com
Kentucky basketball opens SEC play with loss to Missouri
COLUMBIA, Mo. — The University of Kentucky men's basketball team dropped its opening game in SEC play Wednesday night. Coming into the game a three-point favorite, UK looked to win its first game of conference play and add a respectable win to its belt this season. That wasn't the case.
John Calipari chides Kentucky for miscues after blowout loss to Missouri: 'Those are not my teams'
Kentucky basketball is now 8-4 and has dropped two of their past three games after coach John Calipari saw the Wildcats endure an 89-75 loss at Missouri to open SEC play. Kentucky trailed 42-30 at halftime and was never able to dig out of that hole en route to the 14-point loss that now has the Wildcats asking themselves no shortage of questions entering a New Year's Eve date with in-state rival Louisville.
Watch: UK Assistant Coach KT Turner Speaks to Media Ahead of Mizzou Matchup
Kentucky assistant coach KT Turner spoke to reporters on Tuesday afternoon, previewing the No. 19 Wildcats' upcoming game against the Missouri Tigers on Wednesday night in Columbia. Turner spoke on what the Tigers do well, keys to victory, how Adou Thiero and Chris Livingston are progressing, ...
kxgn.com
Darius Rucker to headline inaugural 2023 SHOWdown Lex Event
Darius Rucker has been announced as the headliner at the inaugural SHOWdown Lex event, set to take place on October 13, 2023 at Rolex Stadium in the Kentucky Horse Park just outside of downtown Lexington, Kentucky. Halfway to Hazard will join Rucker on the bill, with another guest act to be announced soon.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols assistant is already extremely excited about one new addition to football program
Tennessee Vols defensive coordinator Tim Banks appears to be extremely excited this week about one of UT’s early enrollees. Banks spoke to reporters in Miami on Tuesday (Tennessee arrived in Florida on Christmas Day for their Orange Bowl matchup against Clemson on Friday night) and he was asked about 2023 defensive back John Slaughter.
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Dec. 29, 2022
Shirley Ann Rule, 82, of the Coldwater Community, Kentucky, died Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at her home. She was born Nov. 7, 1940, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Monroe Wilkerson and Clellon Cochrum Wilkerson. She was a seamstress, and a member of Coldwater Church of Christ. In addition to her...
WBKO
Beshear appoints Bowling Green native as commonwealth attorney
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Governor Andy Beshear has appointed Kori Beck Bumgarner Commonwealth’s Attorney for the 8th Judicial Circuit to fill the vacancy left by incoming Circuit Judge, Chris Cohron. Bumgarner will take office Jan. 2, 2023. “I am honored Governor Beshear has appointed me to serve as...
Greenville principal now member of Kentucky Women in Education Leadership
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Stacie Jones, principal at Greenville Elementary, was chosen to be a member of the 2023 cohort of Kentucky Women in Education Leadership (KWEL). Kentucky Association of School Administrators (KASA) says KWEL is made up of 38 school leaders who were selected through a competitive application process based on specific leadership criteria. […]
4 Great Burger Places in Kentucky
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kentucky and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
progressivegrocer.com
AppHarvest Opens 4th Indoor Farm in Kentucky
Sustainable food company AppHarvest Inc. has opened a 60-acre high-tech indoor farm in Richmond, Ky., its fourth such facility in the Bluegrass State. Based in Appalachia, AppHarvest develops and operates some of the world’s largest indoor farms with robotics and artificial intelligence to build a reliable, climate-resilient food system. Its farms are designed to grow produce using sunshine, rainwater and up to 90% less water than open-field growing, all while producing yields up to 30 times that of traditional agriculture and preventing pollution from agricultural runoff. Food retailers have demonstrated increasing interest in high-tech indoor farms for their ability to de-risk fruit and vegetable production with a more climate-resilient, more sustainable year-round growing solution that uses far fewer resources.
westkentuckystar.com
Four arctic weather-related deaths in Kentucky, including Marshall County
At least four people died in the commonwealth during last week's arctic weather, including one in Marshall County. During a Team Kentucky update, Gov. Beshear said the Marshall County fatality occurred in a weather-related traffic accident. The other deaths took place in Logan, Montgomery, and Pulaski counties. No identities of the victims were mentioned in the update.
hamburgjournal.com
Retired Lexington Architect Byron Romanowitz has died
JRA Architects announced the recent passing of retired architect Byron Romanowitz. “With heavy hearts we are sad to announce the passing of Byron Foster Romanowitz. Byron, a former President at Johnson Romanowitz Architects and Planners, was a vital asset to the growth of the firm and Kentucky. Byron’s designs were recognized nationally throughout his career and the architectural world will truly miss his talent.”
wkdzradio.com
Trigg Officials Dedicate Tony Baker Highway In Cerulean
Following an emotional Wednesday afternoon celebration, a stretch of familiar Cerulean Road will forever and always bear the name as the Sgt. Major Tony Baker Highway — honoring the late military and family man who was a proud 1986 Trigg County High School graduate. Known as “Tater” by family...
WTVQ
Meteorologist Jordan Smith has a look ahead
Meteorologist Jordan Smith, Lexington, Kentucky: Today has been another cold day across the Commonwealth of Kentucky with highs in the low to mid 20s, wind chill values into the upper teens, and scattered snow showers and flurries. Take it slow and allow extra travel time to get to and from your destination as snow showers continue into Tuesday morning. If you get caught under a heavier snow shower, it may reduce visibility briefly and coat the road before moving on out.
whvoradio.com
Oak Grove’s Cunningham Named President Of Convention & Visitors Bureaus
The Kentucky Association of Convention & Visitors Bureaus has a new president for 2023, and it’s a local woman with lots of experience in realm of tourism. Traci Cunningham, executive director of the Oak Grove Tourism & Convention Commission since March 2004, has been elevated from president-elect to the position, made effective at the organization’s December 9 meeting in Corbin.
WKRN
Buc-ee's to be built in Clarksville
The Clarksville-Montgomery County Tourism Commission confirmed a Buc-ee's will be built off Trenton Road and Interstate 24. The Clarksville-Montgomery County Tourism Commission confirmed a Buc-ee's will be built off Trenton Road and Interstate 24. Nearly half of U.S. teens say they’ve been bullied …. Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn says...
