westkentuckystar.com
Four arctic weather-related deaths in Kentucky, including Marshall County
At least four people died in the commonwealth during last week's arctic weather, including one in Marshall County. During a Team Kentucky update, Gov. Beshear said the Marshall County fatality occurred in a weather-related traffic accident. The other deaths took place in Logan, Montgomery, and Pulaski counties. No identities of the victims were mentioned in the update.
wkdzradio.com
Victim Identified In December 20 Trigg County Crash
Deputies have released the name of a Cadiz woman injured in a wreck on US 68 at Canton Road in Trigg County on December 20th. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say a tractor-trailer driven by 43-year-old Michael Oakley, of Hazel, was westbound when a car driven by 44-year-old Crissi Whitson pulled into his path from Canton Road. The crash sent the tractor-trailer off the road and caused the car to overturn.
whvoradio.com
Man Severely Injured In Canton Pike Crash
A man was flown to the hospital after a wreck on Canton Pike in Christian County Thursday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a westbound car crossed into the eastbound lane and hit another car head-on. The driver of the westbound car was taken by ambulance to meet with...
whopam.com
City of Hopkinsville completes 20 miles of street paving
The City of Hopkinsville is celebrating the completion of over 20 miles of street paving. According to a news release, the City allocated approximately $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to pave 20 miles of city streets all across the city limits—another 1.6 miles was resurfaced using municipal road aid funds as part of the Fiscal Year 2022-23 budget.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Home Damaged In Fire
A home on Stanley Street in Hopkinsville was damaged in a fire that started in the area of a heating and cooling unit Thursday morning. Hopkinsville Firefighters say a fire that appears to have started around a heating and cooling unit damaged the side of the home and sent smoke inside the structure.
wkdzradio.com
Trigg Officials Dedicate Tony Baker Highway In Cerulean
Following an emotional Wednesday afternoon celebration, a stretch of familiar Cerulean Road will forever and always bear the name as the Sgt. Major Tony Baker Highway — honoring the late military and family man who was a proud 1986 Trigg County High School graduate. Known as “Tater” by family...
kbsi23.com
KY 80 in Graves County down to 1 lane after buggy, vehicle crash
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – KY 80 in Graves County is restricted to one lane after a crash involving a buggy and a vehicle Tuesday morning. It happened near the 12 mile marker at the south edge of Mayfield near the KY 303/Cuba Road intersection, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
westkentuckystar.com
Truck hits horse and buggy near Mayfield, injures two
A collision involving a pickup truck and an Amish buggy happened on KY 80 in Graves County south of Mayfield. The Graves County Sheriff’s Office said the buggy and truck were traveling in the same direction when the truck hit the rear of the buggy. The impact caused the buggy to flip and throw out two men.
whvoradio.com
One Person Injured In Pennyrile Parkway Crash
A wreck on Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County injured one person Monday night. Christian County emergency personnel say a southbound truck ran off the road and while investigating that crash a second wreck happened involving three vehicles. No one was injured in the first crash but one person was taken...
KFVS12
Crews responding to crash involving buggy
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Drivers are urged to avoid traveling on KY 80 on the southern edge of Mayfield. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), crews are responding to a crash involving a passenger vehicle and a buggy. The crash is near the KY 303/Cuba Road intersection. KYTC...
radionwtn.com
Black Ice Making Area Travel Treacherous
Roads are very slick across our area, with black ice being reported in both northwest Tennessee and southwest Kentucky. Several vehicles are reported off the road in Henry County. Henry County Sheriff Josh Frey said there are too many wrecks to count this morning. Law enforcement is advising to use...
kbsi23.com
2 injured after truck strikes Amish buggy in Graves County
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KBSI) – Two people were injured after a pickup truck struck an Amish buggy in Graves County on Tuesday, December 27. The Mayfield Police Department and deputies with the Graves County Sheriff’s Office responded to State Route 80 West, just west of Cuba Road after reports came in of a pickup truck striking an Amish buggy.
wkdzradio.com
Pennyrile Parkway Crash Sends Man To The Hospital
A wreck on Pennyrile Parkway in Hopkinsville sent a man to the hospital Tuesday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say just after 6 am a southbound truck and SUV collided on the icy overpass for Pembroke Road. The driver of the SUV was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart...
WKRN
Buc-ee's to be built in Clarksville
The Clarksville-Montgomery County Tourism Commission confirmed a Buc-ee's will be built off Trenton Road and Interstate 24. The Clarksville-Montgomery County Tourism Commission confirmed a Buc-ee's will be built off Trenton Road and Interstate 24. Nearly half of U.S. teens say they’ve been bullied …. Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn says...
kbsi23.com
Mayfield man arrested for ‘shots fired’ incident in Paducah
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – A Mayfield man faces a wanton endangerment charge for a “shots fired” incident in downtown Paducah earlier in December. Dewayne D. Gammons, 24, of Mayfield, was arrested on a warrant charging him with first-degree wanton endangerment. A Mayfield man faces a charge for...
wkdzradio.com
Man Rushed To Hospital After Motorcycle Crash
An Indiana man was injured when his motorcycle struck the cable barriers on Interstate 24 in Christian County Thursday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a man was getting onto Interstate 24 from Pennyrile Parkway when he lost control causing his motorcycle to cross through the grass and then both eastbound lanes before hitting the cable barrier.
wevv.com
Water pipes burst in Madisonville
Water leaks from burst residential water pipes in Madisonville leaves around 200 residents without water and even more needing to conserve water. While water pipes thawed after the winter weather, some pipes burst causing water leaks at residential and commercial business properties.
whvoradio.com
Woman And Child Injured In Christian County Rollover Crash
A wreck on Madisonville Road at Old Madisonville Road in Christian County sent a woman and child to the hospital Tuesday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say just after 8 am the driver of a northbound truck lost control on an icy bridge causing the truck to run off the road and overturn.
whvoradio.com
Woman Injured In Pennyrile Parkway Rollover Crash
A wreck on Pennyrile Parkway in Hopkinsville sent an Illinois woman to the hospital Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Pearl Scott was northbound when she lost control of her SUV causing it to run off the road and hit a brick wall then overturn. She was taken...
Murray Ledger & Times
Imes discusses future use of 641 North property
MURRAY – The Calloway County Fiscal Court voted at its last meeting of the year to purchase a 1.5-acre plot of land on the north side of Murray, bringing the county’s total acreage at the site to 16.5 acres. While its future use has not yet been determined, Judge-Executive Kenny Imes said it could potentially meet some of county government’s substantial facility needs.
