Arizona State

Arizona Coyotes create flurry of offense in 6-3 win over Colorado Avalanche

By Jenna Ortiz, Arizona Republic
 2 days ago

A three-day break from practicing could’ve been good or bad for the Arizona Coyotes in their first game back. But the game Tuesday against the Colorado Avalanche wasn’t characterized by rust and instead was a consistent effort with the offense prevailing in a 6-3 win.

The Coyotes (12-16-5) didn’t hesitate to find solid ground in the first period, grabbing a 2-1 lead on goals from Shayne Gostisbehere and Lawson Crouse. From there, the Coyotes scored two goals in each period and took away the momentum from the Avalanche in key moments.

Connor Ingram made 28 saves for the Coyotes, while the Coyotes blocked 17 shots.

“When we let the game come to us, we’re much better than when we force the game,” Coyotes head coach André Tourigny said. “When we start putting pucks at the net early in the game, at some point, something else will open up and now we can make plays.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QRsFF_0jwEhXsi00

Welcome back

The Coyotes lost Matias Maccelli to a lower-body injury in Friday’s win over the Los Angeles Kings and will be without him for six weeks. As a result, the team recalled forward Michael Carcone from the Tucson Roadrunners of the AHL to play at Maccelli’s spot on the line with Nick Bjugstad and Lawson Crouse. Crouse and Carcone had previous chemistry from training camp.

"It's tough shoes to fill, Maccelli is a great player, but those guys with the communication out there is unbelievable there," Carcone said. "They made it easier on me just communicating with me to be in the right areas."

He certainly made a statement when his line started in the game and he went straight to the net 17 seconds into the game, going wide with his snap shot attempt.

It wasn’t until the third period when engaged in a passing play with Lawson Crouse and Jakob Chychrun that Carcone finished off with a slap shot at 3:43.

"When you have a guy that has such a good shot, you're more open to making a pass," Crouse said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XwKKo_0jwEhXsi00

Overturned call

Mikko Rantanen set himself for a highlight-reel goal at 12:00 in the second period that would’ve tied the game if it had been allowed. Rantanen’s efforts that included him batting his own shot out of the air and into the back of the net came at an opportune time with Cale Makar’s goal prior to the play.

But it was Makar losing possession of the puck as he entered the zone that was determined as offside in the review that overturned the call.

With the Coyotes ahead 3-2, the Avalanche didn’t lose steam and fired five shots on goal along with Juuso Valimaki and Josh Brown blocking two shots. Ingram was drawn out of his crease on a near goal from Andrew Cogliano.

The Avalanche lost its edge when Artturi Lehkonen was called for tripping at 14:24. The Coyotes didn’t score on the power play opportunity, but defenseman J.J. Moser generated great chances and eventually broke through to put the Coyotes ahead at 16:38.

"It was a turning point in the game," Tourigny said. "If he doesn't make that call, it's a 3-3 game. Instead, he made that call to take that goal back and we scored and it's a 4-2 game with a change of rhythm."

Chychrun keeps feeding

Six different players scored for the Coyotes and four players had multiple points, including defenseman Jakob Chychrun, who finished with a career-high three assists on the night.

Chychrun recorded his 100 th assist when he set up Gostisbehere for a slap shot at 3:55. He set up Nick Ritchie before his shot was rebounded in by Nick Schmaltz for a power play goal in the second period.

Since returning on Nov. 21, Chychrun has had 16 points in 17 games with 13 being assists.

“He can move the puck, he can make plays, he has a hard shot,” Tourigny said. “When he plays with pace, when he plays with urgency to go get a loose puck and to make a quick play to use his legs, I think he’s an elite player. He does it more and more consistently, and I think that’s why he’s getting a good result.”

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona Coyotes create flurry of offense in 6-3 win over Colorado Avalanche

