A couple of stretches of strong defense helped extend Denver’s win streak Tuesday in Sacramento. After falling behind by 20 with 6:38 left in the second quarter, the Nuggets closed the rest of the period on a 23-12 run. Ish Smith, Michael Porter Jr., Christian Braun and Nikola Jokic came up with key steals during that stretch to help the Nuggets hang around.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO