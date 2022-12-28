ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsville, KY

lakercountry.com

Stonebreaker leaving Casey County for Adair County

Casey County High School Football coach Steve Stonebreaker will be leaving his position as the head coach of the Rebels football program for a coaching job at another neighboring county. Stonebreaker will take over as head coach of the Adair County Indians. Adair County High School made the announcement yesterday...
WBKO

Beshear appoints Bowling Green native as commonwealth attorney

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Governor Andy Beshear has appointed Kori Beck Bumgarner Commonwealth’s Attorney for the 8th Judicial Circuit to fill the vacancy left by incoming Circuit Judge, Chris Cohron. Bumgarner will take office Jan. 2, 2023. “I am honored Governor Beshear has appointed me to serve as...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wcluradio.com

Barren Co. Property Transfers — Week of Dec. 19, 2022

GLASGOW — The following property transfers were recorded at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from Dec. 19 to 22, 2022. The office was closed on Dec. 23 in observance of Christmas. Tax information is not reported when money is not exchanged. Such instances include foreclosures, master commissioner deeds,...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kentucky

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kentucky and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KENTUCKY STATE
wnky.com

Frost actively breaking waterlines across Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Bowling Green residents are calling one after another to report waterline breaks, frozen waterlines, and frozen water meters across the city. Bowling Green Municipal Utilities’ Water/Wastewater crews already responded to approximately 10 waterline breaks spanning Christmas Day and Monday night… and they’re still repairing additional lines breaking Tuesday.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
atozsports.com

Why hasn’t Tennessee done more in the transfer portal?

Tennessee has picked up a number of players from the college football transfer portal. But overall, the Vols have been relatively quiet in terms of getting players from the portal, especially defensively. So, what exactly does it mean and should we be worried that more transfer players haven’t chosen UT? We answered these questions in the video below…
NASHVILLE, TN
wcluradio.com

Barren Co. Marriage Licenses — Week of Dec. 19, 2022

GLASGOW — The following marriage licenses were issued at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from Dec. 19 to 22, 2022. Debra C. Eckerly, 68, and Maury J. Peters, 62, both of Cave City. Dec. 20, 2022:. Melissa A. Shields, 38, of Glasgow, and John L. Sies Jr., 54,...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
wcluradio.com

Richard “T-Bone” Walker

Mr. Richard “T-Bone” Walker, 55, of Glasgow, Ky passed away peacefully on December 21,2022 at his residence. Mr. Walker was a deacon at Richpond Baptist Church and a faithful member of Who U Wit Motorcycle Club. He was preceded in death by his grandparents William Burford Brown and...
GLASGOW, KY
wnky.com

Warren RECC explains rolling outages ordered by the TVA

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Over the holiday weekend, you probably noticed your power was cut off a few times. While frustrating, energy officials tell us there was a reason behind the inconvenience, and they had crews on standby in case of power issues. “Regardless of whether or not it’s...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
whopam.com

Todd Fiscal Court bids farewell to outgoing magistrates at final 2022 meeting

In its final meeting of 2022, Todd Fiscal Court on Thursday morning approved final reading of a solar farm ordinance and said farewell to a longtime magistrate. Brent Spurlin has served District 4 of Todd County for 20 years and said it’s been an honor every step of the way, and he thanks the people of Todd County for their support and their spirit.
TODD COUNTY, KY

