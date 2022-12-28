Read full article on original website
lakercountry.com
Stonebreaker leaving Casey County for Adair County
Casey County High School Football coach Steve Stonebreaker will be leaving his position as the head coach of the Rebels football program for a coaching job at another neighboring county. Stonebreaker will take over as head coach of the Adair County Indians. Adair County High School made the announcement yesterday...
WBKO
Beshear appoints Bowling Green native as commonwealth attorney
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Governor Andy Beshear has appointed Kori Beck Bumgarner Commonwealth’s Attorney for the 8th Judicial Circuit to fill the vacancy left by incoming Circuit Judge, Chris Cohron. Bumgarner will take office Jan. 2, 2023. “I am honored Governor Beshear has appointed me to serve as...
wcluradio.com
Barren Co. Property Transfers — Week of Dec. 19, 2022
GLASGOW — The following property transfers were recorded at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from Dec. 19 to 22, 2022. The office was closed on Dec. 23 in observance of Christmas. Tax information is not reported when money is not exchanged. Such instances include foreclosures, master commissioner deeds,...
4 Great Burger Places in Kentucky
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kentucky and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
wnky.com
Frost actively breaking waterlines across Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Bowling Green residents are calling one after another to report waterline breaks, frozen waterlines, and frozen water meters across the city. Bowling Green Municipal Utilities’ Water/Wastewater crews already responded to approximately 10 waterline breaks spanning Christmas Day and Monday night… and they’re still repairing additional lines breaking Tuesday.
atozsports.com
Why hasn’t Tennessee done more in the transfer portal?
Tennessee has picked up a number of players from the college football transfer portal. But overall, the Vols have been relatively quiet in terms of getting players from the portal, especially defensively. So, what exactly does it mean and should we be worried that more transfer players haven’t chosen UT? We answered these questions in the video below…
wcluradio.com
Barren Co. Marriage Licenses — Week of Dec. 19, 2022
GLASGOW — The following marriage licenses were issued at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from Dec. 19 to 22, 2022. Debra C. Eckerly, 68, and Maury J. Peters, 62, both of Cave City. Dec. 20, 2022:. Melissa A. Shields, 38, of Glasgow, and John L. Sies Jr., 54,...
wcluradio.com
Richard “T-Bone” Walker
Mr. Richard “T-Bone” Walker, 55, of Glasgow, Ky passed away peacefully on December 21,2022 at his residence. Mr. Walker was a deacon at Richpond Baptist Church and a faithful member of Who U Wit Motorcycle Club. He was preceded in death by his grandparents William Burford Brown and...
935wain.com
Sheriff’s Office Arrests Mercer County Man On Multiple Felony Charges After Vehicle Pursuit
The Adair County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Mercer County man on multiple felony charges after a vehicle pursuit in the county. The incident began when Campbellsville authorities notified Adair 911, around 8:40 on Thursday, December 29th, 2022, that they were in a vehicle pursuit headed toward Columbia on KY 55 North.
Crime Stoppers tip leads to two arrests at Warren County home
Two men -- one of whom had multiple warrants against him -- are behind bars in Warren County after police received a Crime Stoppers tip on Tuesday.
wnky.com
Warren RECC explains rolling outages ordered by the TVA
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Over the holiday weekend, you probably noticed your power was cut off a few times. While frustrating, energy officials tell us there was a reason behind the inconvenience, and they had crews on standby in case of power issues. “Regardless of whether or not it’s...
wnky.com
Southwest Airlines cancellations leave BG woman stranded 10 hrs in LA airport
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Southwest Airlines has canceled roughly 60 percent of its flights these last few days, and many of you responded to our News 40 Facebook post with your experiences stranded without a flight home from Christmas. When AmyLynn McCracken paid Southwest Airlines $800 for her round-trip...
whopam.com
Todd Fiscal Court bids farewell to outgoing magistrates at final 2022 meeting
In its final meeting of 2022, Todd Fiscal Court on Thursday morning approved final reading of a solar farm ordinance and said farewell to a longtime magistrate. Brent Spurlin has served District 4 of Todd County for 20 years and said it’s been an honor every step of the way, and he thanks the people of Todd County for their support and their spirit.
WBKO
Crime Stoppers: She tried to steal $5,000 worth of clothes but she only got $1,000
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say on November 26, 2022, an unknown white woman entered a store and tried to take more than $5,000 in merchandise. She was only able to steal approximately $1,000 worth of merchandise... before fleeing in a white SUV. That day she was...
