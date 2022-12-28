ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

NHS on track to eliminate hepatitis C five years ahead of global targets

The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M1cbZ_0jwEhDTQ00
‘Find and Treat’ programmes have helped the NHS reduce hepatitis C cases among vulnerable communities such as homeless people.

The NHS is set to eliminate hepatitis C in England by 2025 due to targeted screening campaigns for those at risk and effective drug treatments, according to health officials. NHS England said the measures are helping to dramatically cut deaths from the virus five years ahead of global targets.

Deaths from hepatitis C – including liver disease and cancer – have fallen by 35% since NHS England struck a five-year deal worth almost £1bn to buy antiviral drugs for thousands of patients in 2018.

The World Health Organization’s target of a 10% reduction in hepatitis C-related death by 2020 has been exceeded threefold in England.

An NHS screening programme launched in September is also enabling up to 80,000 people unknowingly living with the disease to get a diagnosis and treatment sooner by searching health records for key risk factors, such as historic blood transfusions or HIV.

Prof Sir Stephen Powis, NHS England’s national medical director, said the health service was “leading the world” in the drive to save lives and eliminate hepatitis C while also tackling health inequalities.

He said: “Thanks to targeted screening and because the NHS has a proven track record of striking medicine agreements that give patients access to the latest drugs, we are on track to beat global targets and become the first country to eliminate hepatitis C.”

Dedicated ‘Find and Treat’ programmes have also helped the NHS reduce hepatitis C cases among vulnerable communities such as homeless people, who are more at risk due to substance misuse, sharing toothbrushes or razors, and other lifestyle factors associated with rough sleeping.

NHS staff are visiting at-risk communities in specially equipped trucks to test for the virus and carry out liver health checks with portable scans to detect organ damage.

Hepatitis C is usually spread through blood-to-blood contact. It can be spread by sharing unsterilised needles – particularly needles used to inject recreational drugs. If left untreated, the virus can cause liver cancer and liver failure.

Homelessness charity St Mungo’s is providing same-day screenings along with help to complete treatment as part of the programme.

Sara Hide, a hepatitis C coordinator at St Mungo’s in Oxford, said: “With treatment for hepatitis C now less invasive – a course of medication for eight to 12 weeks – we’ve seen an uptake in people responding to our screening services.”

Nationally, the project has helped cure 70,000 people of the potentially fatal disease, NHS England said. Within six years, it has also reduced the number of people seeking liver transplants due to the virus by two-thirds, while the number of annual registrations for a liver transplant in patients with hepatitis C-related diseases has fallen from about 140 a year to fewer than 50 in 2020.

The project has also provided 80% of its treatments to people from communities in the poorest half of the population.

Since the rollout of an NHS plan to treat children for hepatitis C last year, more than 100 children have received infection-curing antivirals, with 90% of treatments given to children among the poorest 40%.

Hepatitis C Trust chief executive Rachel Halford said: “The progress that has been made towards elimination is truly astounding. We now need a final concerted effort to make sure we reach all those that may be affected and reach elimination.”

Lord Markham, the health minister, said: “I’m grateful to NHS staff and our partner charities like St Mungo’s for the fantastic progress that has been made so far. Deaths and prevalence of the virus have fallen consistently thanks to improvements in diagnosis and access to treatments.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

The Guardian view on the NHS in peril: the risks are multiplying

Hospitals are crammed full of patients, the staffing crisis in adult social care continues to escalate, and alarming numbers of junior doctors report that they are planning to quit their NHS posts to work abroad. The multiple problems confronting the UK’s health and care system are interconnected and have been years in the making. While the pandemic exacerbated many of them, hugely increasing pressures on staff, political failures and, above all, a lack of investment are making it impossible for the service to stand still this winter – let alone recover.
The Guardian

Pelé obituary

Pelé, who has died aged 82 after suffering from cancer, is widely regarded as the greatest footballer the game has ever seen. He was the only player to have won the World Cup three times, and perhaps the most remarkable aspect of his long career was that he reached his apotheosis so early, and on the world’s biggest stage. He was 17 when he played for Brazil in the 1958 World Cup finals in Sweden, scoring six goals in their last three games – the winner in the quarter-final, a hat-trick in the semi-final and two in the final – his confidence and stature growing palpably with every game.
NEW YORK STATE
The Guardian

Remembering Vivienne Westwood: ‘The rebel who was never without a cause’

Dame Vivienne Westwood was a very British kind of genius. She was as down to earth as she was flamboyant, a former primary school teacher who came to shape punk culture. Her clothes were bracingly modern – rips and safety pins, latex and androgyny – but steeped in a love of history. (She had a particular weakness for kilts and corsets.) Her clothes were worn by everyone from Theresa May to Chrissie Hynde, from Princess Eugenie to Pharrell Williams.
The Independent

Strep A: Parents warned to look out for these symptoms as scarlet fever cases rise

Health officials are urging parents to look out for symptoms of scarlet fever in their children following a surge in cases driven by a recent increase in Strep A infections.According to the most recent data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), the number of scarlet fever cases remains higher than would typically be expected at this time of year. There were 851 cases reported in week 46 compared with an average of 186 in the preceding years, the agency said.The illness is caused by a species of bacteria called Group A Streptococcus. These bacteria also cause other respiratory...
The Independent

Strep A news – live: More child deaths confirmed in the UK

The number of children under 15 who have died from invasive Strep A illness in the UK has risen to 15, health officials have confirmed.Most recent figures from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) catalogue 13 fatalities relating to the bacterial infection in England. Meanwhile, one child has died in Northern Ireland and a second in Wales.Group A strep bacteria can cause many different infections, ranging from minor illnesses to deadly diseases. It comes as NHS England has sent a warning to healthcare leaders over the increased demand driven by Strep A concerns on Thursday.Experts have warned the NHS...
The Independent

Fifteen children have died from Strep A in the UK in recent weeks. Could an outbreak in the US follow?

What started as a common bacterial infection ended in death for fifteen children infected with Strep A in Britain. Health authorities have issued a dire warning to parents in the UK as the number of child deaths caused by the infection continues to rise. The latest victim, a five-year-old girl from Ireland, became severely ill last week before dying from Strep A-related complications on Monday. Although pediatric patients usually experience mild symptoms such as fever, swollen tonsils and lymph nodes, complications may arise when the infection gets into the bloodstream, leading to a potentially deadly illness known as Invasive Group...
UTAH STATE
ScienceBlog.com

Smoking pot, tobacco among behaviors with protective Covid effect, study finds

A new paper in Biology Methods & Protocols, published by Oxford University Press, investigates risk factors and protections against contracting COVID-19, and also for suffering from severe COVID. Researchers identified several characteristics – including male sex, lower age, blood group B, and larger household size – that increased the risk...
The Independent

Norovirus symptoms to look out for amid warning over surging cases of vomiting bug

The norovirus appears to be on the rise once again, placing further pressure on an NHS already creaking under the pressure from nurses strikes, flu cases and the panic over Strep A this winter.Fresh cases of the disease, nasty but short-lived, resulted in the closure of 457 hospital beds to halt the spread of the disease between 5 and 11 December, according to NHS data, up from 375 the previous week.There are six key symptoms of norovirus to look out for, according to Professor Saheer Gharbia, gastrointestinal pathogens and food safety directorate at UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).What are the...
The Independent

Sixth child dies of Strep A infection as scarlet fever cases surge

Parents have been warned to be alert to symptoms of fever after a sixth child died from the Strep A bacterial infection amid a surge in cases of highly infectious scarlet fever.The UK Health Security Agency says there have been five recorded deaths in England of children under 10 within a week of diagnosis of invasive group A strep since September.Last month, a seven-year-old girl in Wales, Hanna Roap, died of the bug, bringing the total to six.Rates of scarlet fever, which is caused by the bacteria group A streptococci, are more than four times higher than usual, with...
BBC

Scarlet fever: Three more cases at Carmarthenshire school

Three more cases of scarlet fever have been found in pupils at a primary school where two children have needed hospital treatment after an outbreak. It takes the total number of reported cases at Brynaman Primary School, in Carmarthenshire, to 33. There have been no further cases of invasive Strep...
The Guardian

Pelé, Brazil World Cup winner and football legend, dies aged 82

Pelé, the Brazilian virtuoso whose captivating skill and athleticism ensured he was universally regarded as one of football’s greatest players, has died at the age of 82. Pelé, who had a colon tumour removed in 2021, was readmitted to Albert Einstein hospital in São Paulo in November amid deteriorating health. A hospital statement on Thursday confirmed the death of “our dear King of Football” at 3.27pm local time, “due to the failure of multiple organs, a result of the progression of cancer of colon associated with his previous clinical condition.”
The Guardian

The Guardian

543K+
Followers
123K+
Post
261M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy