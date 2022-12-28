ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Labour reaffirms pledge to fight structural racism amid disparity figures

The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iFqJA_0jwEhCah00
‘Labour has a long-term plan to tackle the structural racism that scars our society and leaves black, Asian and minority ethnic people worse off,’ said Anneliese Dodds.

Labour has reaffirmed its commitment to tackle structural racism after new analysis showed black households are five times more likely to struggle making energy bills repayments.

Black and minority ethnic people were already 2.5 times more likely to be in relative poverty, and 2.2 times more likely to live in deep poverty (defined as having an income more than 50% below the relative poverty line), than their white counterparts regardless of the energy crisis, figures from the Office for National Statistics show.

Labour analysis has revealed black households are also four times more likely to be behind on rent or mortgage payments than white adults. On top of this, more than two-thirds of black adults are finding it difficult to afford their energy bills, compared with 45% of all adults; and 21% of black adults saying they are behind on payments, compared with 5% of all adults.

The cost of living crisis has disproportionately affected low-income households who often spend a larger share of their income on fuel and food. As inflation reached a 41-year high of 11.1% in October after Liz Truss’s mini-budget, the average household income post-tax fell by 4.3%, the largest fall on record.

Rishi Sunak and the chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, spent the days leading up to the autumn budget claiming those with the broadest shoulders would pay their fair share. Hunt pledged to protect the most vulnerable in society amid the worst fall in living standards on record.

But Labour have said black families have been left alone to deal with an immense mental and physical toll to keep a roof over their head this winter. The shadow women and equalities secretary, Anneliese Dodds, said: “The Conservatives crashed the economy and as usual they have failed to take responsibility for fixing it.

“The mental and physical toll put on people unable to heat their homes or keep a roof over their head is staggering – and it’s particularly intense for black families.

“Labour has a long-term plan to tackle the structural racism that scars our society and leaves black, Asian and minority ethnic people worse off, through our race equality act. And while the Conservatives fail to get a grip on this acute winter crisis we have practical, common-sense policies to help people with the cost of living, including by insulating homes and helping with the cost of childcare and broadband.”

It comes after the New Economics Foundation warned black, Asian and other minority ethnic households will experience an increase in the cost of living, 1.6 times higher than their white counterparts, as people on low or insecure incomes are often forced into pricier arrangements such as prepayment meters, higher-cost credit or being unable to buy everyday goods such as food in bulk.

Labour has vowed to tackle structural racism across society, with the party saying earlier this year that the structural barriers faced by BAME groups leave them at greater risk to the cost of living crisis, as it was revealed four out of five black households have less than £1,500 in savings.

Comments / 8

Harold McLean
1d ago

Labour are off their Chops ! Everyone is doing it Tough, not just Ethnic folks

Reply
5
Related
The Guardian

King Charles’s speech left Tories squirming: he preached the values they’ve abandoned

Do people still rise out of their Christmas Day torpor to listen to the monarch’s message to the nation at 3pm? It used to be the one immutable point of the day: the only time in the year when the Queen – and it was always the Queen in living memory – spoke directly to the nation in her own words, unscripted by ministers. Yet its familiarity and – let’s face it – frequent vacuousness make it feel less relevant or significant to many these days.
The Guardian

The Guardian view on the NHS in peril: the risks are multiplying

Hospitals are crammed full of patients, the staffing crisis in adult social care continues to escalate, and alarming numbers of junior doctors report that they are planning to quit their NHS posts to work abroad. The multiple problems confronting the UK’s health and care system are interconnected and have been years in the making. While the pandemic exacerbated many of them, hugely increasing pressures on staff, political failures and, above all, a lack of investment are making it impossible for the service to stand still this winter – let alone recover.
The Independent

‘It’s coming for everyone, like coronavirus’: The town sinking into poverty – and the people fighting back

On a cold, wintry day in Oldham, anguish and hardship seem to be behind every door that Stephen Flowers and his team knock at. There is the man who has spent three months sleeping on his floor because he cannot afford to replace his broken bed. There is the mother already fretting over how she will feed – never mind buy presents for – her children during the Christmas holidays. And there are the two pensioners who answer their door in hats and scarves. Are they getting ready to go out? No, love, they’re just terrified of putting the heating...
The Independent

Landlords told to ‘get a grip’ as almost a quarter of private rented homes do not meet standards

Landlords have been told to ‘get a grip’ after new figures revealed almost a quarter of privately rented homes in England are failing to reach basic standards of decency.The warning comes from housing secretary Michael Gove, who said it was clear there were “very serious issues” with the quality of homes in England and announced he was considering new legislation to ensure that tenants’ complaints are listened to.The findings of the English Housing Survey came as an inspector’s report found “significant failings” in the way a housing association dealt with damp and mould not only at the home of Awaab...
The Guardian

Pelé obituary

Pelé, who has died aged 82 after suffering from cancer, is widely regarded as the greatest footballer the game has ever seen. He was the only player to have won the World Cup three times, and perhaps the most remarkable aspect of his long career was that he reached his apotheosis so early, and on the world’s biggest stage. He was 17 when he played for Brazil in the 1958 World Cup finals in Sweden, scoring six goals in their last three games – the winner in the quarter-final, a hat-trick in the semi-final and two in the final – his confidence and stature growing palpably with every game.
NEW YORK STATE
The Guardian

Kirstie Alley obituary

American actor known for her roles in the hit TV sitcom Cheers and many popular films including the Look Who’s Talking series
The Independent

Female MP claims she was ‘touched inappropriately by male MP on trip overseas’

A female MP has alleged that she was touched inappropriately by a male MP around 25 years older than her during an overseas visit.She said the incident – reported to the party whips – happened on a trip to a European nation last year as party of all-party parliamentary group (APPG) visit.“What I was struck by is how much alcohol was consumed – pretty much every night till two or three in the morning,” she told Politico.She told the website she had avoided the late-night drinking sessions during the MPs’ working trip abroad, saying she would not have felt safe attending.The MP also...
The Guardian

The Native American-owned food trucks taking New Mexico by storm

The line outside a beige, sticker-covered food truck grows longer as participants in Albuquerque, New Mexico’s annual Prickly Pear festival break for lunch. As they wait in line, attenders try to decide between a turkey sandwich with cactus fruit syrup, a salad layered with popped quinoa and amaranth grains and a host of other options. The food truck is Manko, and its chef, Ray Naranjo, is one of many Native American chefs redefining the food truck scene in the south-west.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
The Guardian

John Lennon and Yoko Ono simulate making love – Allan Tannenbaum’s best photograph

I first met John Lennon in 1975, backstage at a televised event in New York when I was staff photographer for the SoHo Weekly News. Years later, while I was still at the paper, we decided to run an interview with Yoko Ono ahead of the release of the couple’s new album, Double Fantasy. They had spent the previous five years as recluses, during which time they had their son, Sean. I didn’t know Yoko personally but I’d always had a lot of respect for her as an artist, and of course I was a big fan of John’s. The idea was that we’d get access to the pair of them by approaching Yoko first.
NEW JERSEY STATE
The Guardian

The Guardian

543K+
Followers
123K+
Post
261M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy