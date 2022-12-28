ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $640M after no one wins $565M grand prize

By CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nPFFz_0jwEgtUt00

There were no winning tickets sold for Tuesday night's $565 million Mega Millions jackpot so the grand prize for the next drawing, on Friday night, will be at least $640 million, the game's website says. That number could rise if enough tickets are sold.

The cash option would be at least $328.3 million.

The $640 million would be the sixth-largest winning jackpot in Mega Millions history, the lottery said in a news release, adding that it's "by far the largest Mega Millions prize ever offered in the final week of any year, and could provide someone with a very happy New Year's celebration."

The winning numbers drawn on Tuesday night were 9, 13, 36, 59 and 61, with a "Mega Ball" of 11.

The last time a Mega Millions jackpot was won was on Oct. 14, when two tickets sold in California and Florida shared a $502 million prize, according to the release.

There have been 21 drawings since then.

This past July, a ticket sold in Illinois won the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot ever, a whopping $1.337 billion. Mega Millions' largest ever jackpot was $1.537 billion, won in South Carolina in October 2018.

Last month, a single winning Powerball ticket was sold in California for a $2.04 billion jackpot , the largest in lottery history.

The $640 million is what a winner who takes the annuity option would get. That's paid out over 30 annual installments. But winners usually choose the cash option.

Federal taxes are taken out and, depending on where the winner lives, state taxes are, too.

And jackpots are split when more than one winning ticket is sold.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are a staggering one in 302.6 million.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS DFW

Last chance: Two unclaimed $1 million Mega Millions tickets expire Jan. 25

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — If you bought a Mega Millions ticket back in July, you might want to check and make sure you're not leaving a huge prize on the table!The Texas Lottery Commission said on Dec. 14 that two winning tickets purchased in Plano and Prairie View ahead of the July 29, 2022 drawing are still unclaimed. The two Quick Pick tickets were sold at the RaceTrac at 1100 W. Park Blvd. in Plano and at the Fuel Maxx at 420 University Dr. in Prairie View. Both matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (13, 36, 45, 57, and 67) but not the Mega Ball number.But make sure you double check soon; the deadline to claim either prize is barely a month away on Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023 at 5 p.m.If you're one of the lucky winners, you can claim the prize at any Texas Lottery claim center or by mail. The ticket and a claim form must be postmarked before or on Jan. 25 and should be mailed to:Texas Lottery CommissionATTN: Austin Claim CenterPO Box 16600Austin, TX 78761-6600Claims could take between 8 and 12 weeks to process.
PLANO, TX
Boston

A Cape woman claims $10 million in scratch ticket winnings

Helen Cicoria plans to spend her winnings on home improvements and travel. A Buzzards Bay woman recently claimed her winnings from a $10 million lottery ticket sold at a West Wareham gas station. Helen Cicoria bought the winning ticket at a Speedy Mart and claimed her prize on Wednesday, opting...
WEST WAREHAM, MA
CBS Philly

Mega Millions jackpot grows to $565 million after no winners

(CNN) -- There's still time to win big at the lottery before the year is up.The Mega Millions jackpot has grown to an estimated $565 million after no one took home the top prize in Friday's drawing. The next drawing is set for December 27, and if someone wins the jackpot, it would be the sixth-largest prize in the game's history, according to the Mega Millions website.Friday's winning numbers were 15, 21, 32, 38, 62 and the Mega Ball 8. Though no ticket matched all six numbers in that drawing, two tickets sold in California and Illinois matched five and claimed...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
CBS Philly

Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $640 million for Friday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Mega Millions jackpot has grown to a staggering $640 million.There were no winning tickets sold for Tuesday night's $565 million drawing.This current jackpot holds the spot for the sixth-largest in Mega Millions history, and it is the largest prize ever offered in the final week of any year.The next drawing is set for 11 p.m. Friday.
The Independent

Mega Millions jackpot reaches estimated $640m after no one wins sixth-largest grand prize in lottery’s history

The Mega Millions jackpot has made history as it surpassed the sixth-largest in the lottery’s 20-year history, after the grand prize rose to an estimated $640m.The lottery announced the jackpot had increased again after no players matched all six numbers drawn on Tuesday. According to the lottery, this means it’s “by far the largest Mega Millions prize ever offered in the final week of any year”.On Tuesday night,  the white balls drawn were nine, 13, 36, 59 and 61, with the gold Mega Ball11.Although no ticket matched all six numbers, there were multiple winners of smaller prizes, according to...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Drawing nears for $685 million Mega Millions prize

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Mega Millions jackpot increased to $685 million ahead of Friday night's drawing, giving lottery players a chance to ring in the New Year with an even larger bonus in their bank account.There have been 21 straight drawings without a jackpot winner thanks to stiff odds of one in 302.6 million. That has allowed the top prize to grow steadily larger, week after week.The estimated $685 million prize is for a winner who chooses to be paid through an annuity, with annual checks over 29 years. Nearly all winners opt for cash, which for Friday night's drawing would be an estimated $347.8 million.The jackpot is the largest since a $2.04 billion Powerball prize was won Nov. 8 in California. A winner hasn't been announced for that record-setting payout.Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
IOWA STATE
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
123K+
Followers
21K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy