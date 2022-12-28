Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
10 Inventions That Kansas City Gave the WorldEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Chiefs Rookie Linebacker Leo Chenal- A Playoff X-Factor?Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Chiefs Pro Bowl SnubsChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Bentonville, Arkansas and Independence, Kansas: A Tale of Two Cities From Rural AmericaEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
Related
kcur.org
As Black women go missing in Kansas City, Black community looks to itself for solutions
The last time JoAnn Stovall had contact with her granddaughter, Samone Jackson, was in early 2021. Almost two years have gone by without contact with the now 25-year-old woman, who spent much of her childhood in Stovall’s home. Stovall raised Jackson from the time she was 5. About a...
New Year’s Eve in Kansas City: 10 events to ring in 2023 this weekend
If you're planning to ring in 2023 on New Year Eve this weekend, there are dozens of events and parties scheduled in the Kansas City area.
New KCMO police chief ready to take on challenge of her job
The 48th Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department chief in 148 years of existence is 48-year-old Stacey Graves.
Fire forces 3 people out of house Wednesday afternoon in KCMO
Three people escaped a Wednesday afternoon fire that damaged their house in east Kansas City, Missouri.
Wyandotte County could expand downtown KCK historical district
Wyandotte County may expand its historical district in downtown Kansas City, Kansas, increasing the number of buildings potentially eligible.
Kansas City mayor offering $5k signing bonus to combat 911 dispatcher shortage: 'Dire measures are needed'
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas is offering heightened incentives for residents willing to become 911 dispatchers as Missouri's largest city faces staffing shortages.
Businesses battle broken pipes across Kansas City
A pipe broke at Soiree on 18th and Vine over the weekend, turning the dining room into a kids water park, according to employees.
martincitytelegraph.com
Unhoused in south Kansas City: Human behind the sign
“Cold, hungry, homeless…please help.” Night and day, and in sunshine, rain or snow, we notice the cardboard signs but rarely look at the faces, know the names, and hear the stories of the people behind the pleas for help. Who is holding that ragged sign? What is their story?
KCTV 5
WANTED: Nicholas Mason
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Nicholas D. Mason, 37, is wanted on a sex offender registration violation warrant out of Jackson County, Missouri. He is currently a noncompliant registered sex offender. Mason is described as being 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds. He has brown hair and...
Long-time director of The Coterie Theater in Kansas City found dead over weekend
Jeff Church, the former long-time director of The Coterie Theater, died over the weekend, the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department said Tuesday.
10 Inventions That Kansas City Gave the World
Kansas City, Mo. - As Kansas Citians prepare to ring in a new year, there are many things that they can look back on and be proud of their city. For example, Kansas City has (and continues to have) a rich, pioneering and industrious spirit, which is why it's often referred to as the Heart of America.
kcur.org
A shortage of 911 dispatchers in Kansas City means calls aren't getting picked up fast enough
The Kansas City Police Department is grappling with a critical shortage of 911 dispatchers, forcing some emergency calls to be placed on hold or to be routed to an automated message. The Board of Police Commissioners, the state panel that oversees the department, is considering offering $5,000 hiring bonuses, poaching...
Good News Network
Kansas City Gives Jobs to its Most Vulnerable Residents—And Housing Soon Followed
In a pilot program to address the homelessness problem in Kansas City, the state gave them part-time work which helped many of them secure the housing they desperately needed. Kansas City Missouri has seen a decrease in litter collection as the pandemic created a slowdown in court cases and community service clean-up programs.
‘It’s devastating’: Kansas City drill team loses equipment to water damage
The KC Marching Falcons are trying to regroup after water damaged most of their equipment.
KMBC.com
Driver ejected from scooter while avoiding collision with a go-kart in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a critical injury crash Thursday afternoon. Accident investigators went to the scene of a reported collision involving critical injuries. KCPD says an investigation revealed that a green and red Honda Scooter was traveling northbound on Van Brunt at a...
A Kansas City man accused of keeping a Black woman captive in his 'dungeonlike' basement will appear in court
Timothy Haslett Jr. was charged after a woman escaped his home. For months, police have denied rumors of a serial killer targeting Black women in town.
Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department responds to blaze near Admiral, Virginia
Fire crews responded to a fire on Tuesday afternoon after heavy smoke showed from a building near Virginia Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.
29 dogs rescued from western Missouri, brought to St. Louis
More than two dozen dogs rescued from western Missouri last week arrived at the Humane Society of Missouri's St. Louis headquarters on Tuesday.
Kansas City police searching for missing 17-year-old girl
UPDATE: Kansas City police report Michaela Wilson has been located and is safe.
Large fire burns near downtown Kansas City
A building fire in area of Admiral Boulevard, Virginia Avenue sent black smoke billowing into air Tuesday afternoon near downtown Kansas City loop.
Comments / 0