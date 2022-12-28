Read full article on original website
Tony’s Pizza on Pierce Street closing January 1
A local pizzeria on Pierce Street will be closing for good at the start of 2023.
Stray of the Day: Meet Theresa
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day; it’s still waiting Wednesday! This is Theresa, a 2-to-3-year-old, female, Pitbull mix. She was found on the 3400 block of 5th street back at the beginning of October. The shelter says she’s a quiet girl who loves people but doesn’t get along very well […]
Stray of the Day: Meet Suds!
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day! This is Suds! He’s a 4-6 month old, male, brown-ticked tabby kitten. He was found at the Perry Creek laundromat taking care of some laundry on 12/18. Suds is an energetic little guy who’s litterbox trained. He’ll need an active home and somebody to […]
siouxlandnews.com
The Boat House opening third location in downtown Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A local, family-owned business is opening up a new location in historic Downtown Sioux City. The Boat House is a fan favorite with locations in Yankton, South Dakota and Norfolk, Nebraska. The bar with a nautical theme is home to entertainment like axe throwing, a...
kscj.com
BROKEN WATER MAIN NEAR W.19TH & HAMILTON BLVD
A BROKEN WATER MAIN ON WEST 19TH NEAR HAMILTON BOULEVARD HAS RESULTED IN A DETOUR TODAY. DRIVERS IN THE AREA SHOULD WATCH FOR THE PATROL CARS AND DETOUR WHERE NECESSARY.
WOWT
9 exotic animals die in Herman fire at small business
HERMAN, Neb. (WOWT) - A fire at a farm Christmas morning left a number of animals dead. It wasn’t cows and pigs affected, but exotic animals. The fire happened at a business called Critter Close-Ups in Herman, Nebraska, north of Blair. There’s not much left of a shed on...
Sioux City Journal
New downtown Sioux City bar creating one-of-a-kind cocktails in a comfortable setting
A green room is the place where entertainers chill before and after a performance. The recently opened Green Room at 1227 Fourth St. is where patrons can chill between shows at The Marquee, which is next door at 1225 Fourth St. "Actually, The Green Room is a pretty cool place...
Stray of the Day: Meet Buster
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day! This is Buster, he’s a Japanese chin mix, who was picked up around the Tail View Terrace area on December 10th. Buster was wearing a diaper when he was picked up. He’s chipped and he has a sponsorship, meaning his adoption fees have been […]
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Falls man hurt in crash by Matlock
MATLOCK—A 32-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man received minor injuries in a one-vehicle accident about 11:20 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, on 280th Street, two miles east of Matlock. Timothy Allen Morris was driving east when he lost control of his 2016 GMC Savana Cutaway box van, which entered the south ditch and rolled onto the driver’s side, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
Iowa home-care nurse who stole patient’s painkillers surrenders her license
A 63-year-old Iowa nurse convicted of stealing a patient’s painkillers has agreed to surrender her nursing license. According to court records and documents from the Iowa Board of Nursing, Anita Hoyt of Rockwell City was criminally charged earlier this year with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a prescription drug, theft, and […] The post Iowa home-care nurse who stole patient’s painkillers surrenders her license appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Food Bank of Siouxland announces first-ever food festival
Seaboard Triumph Foods is hosting and sponsoring the first Siouxland Food Festival
Sioux City PD looking for suspects of multiple burglaries
The Sioux City Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify suspects in multiple burglaries.
siouxlandnews.com
Organization delivering beds to families in need
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — It's not the kind of gift you'd think a kid would be excited about. But that's not the case, according to an organization that delivers beds to underprivileged families in Siouxland. "Sleep in Heavenly Peace" is a national organization that started a branch in Sioux...
dakotanewsnow.com
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mixed wintry precipitation, snow showers for some today
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- An area of low pressure will be responsible for the threat of mixed wintry precipitation for parts of the area today. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for Clay, Lincoln, Turner, Union and Yankton counties until 6 PM, and for Lyon, O’Brien, Osceola, Sioux, Rock, Nobles and Murray counties from 9 AM until 9 PM.
Event honors men killed in largest US mass execution
160 years ago today President Abraham Lincoln ordered the largest mass execution in U.S. History killing 38 Dakota Sioux Tribe men
Update: Senior living center water to be restored
This morning KCAU9 reached out to Connections Area Agency on Aging, the sponsor of the property, which contracts out the management of the property.
KCAU 9 2022 Year in Review: Sergeant Bluff officer-involved shooting, 31st Saturday in the Park
2022 is coming to an end and that's a chance to reflect on what happened over the past year. The Siouxland area saw many headlines take the spotlight this year and we'll be highlighting them here in our 2022 Year in Review.
kscj.com
EVEN CITY POLICE RECEIVE SCAM CALLS
SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY A QUESTIONABLE CHARITY ORGANIZATION CALLED THE NATIONAL POLICE AND TROOPER ASSOCIATION IS CONTACTING PEOPLE AND CLAIMING TO HELP LAW ENFORCEMENT FAMILIES. SIOUX CITY POLICE OFFICER VALERIE ROSE SAYS THE LEGITIMACY OF THE “NPTA” CANNOT BE VERIFIED, BUT THEY DO KNOW THAT LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT IS NOT...
kiwaradio.com
Sioux City Police Warn Of Scam After Chief Gets Call
Sioux City, Iowa — The Sioux City Police Department is warning the public about a group called the National Police and Trooper Association after it contacted the police chief. Officer Valerie Rose says the legitimacy of the group cannot be verified. She says they do know that local law...
nwestiowa.com
Teen pleads in Osceola County chase case
OCHEYEDAN—One of two people facing multiple charges following a high-speed chase in Osceola County in September has pleaded guilty and been sentenced. Nineteen-year-old Jaiden Mae Gramlow of Le Mars pleaded guilty to interference with official acts on Dec. 13 in Osceola County District Court in Sibley while a charge of violation of a no contact/protective order was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
