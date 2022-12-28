ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairmont, NE

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel Nebraska

Columbus child donates birthday money to hospital

COLUMBUS, Neb. -- A child from Columbus donated her remaining birthday money to a local hospital. Etta Nelsen said all she wanted for her 8th birthday was a new Junie B. Jones chapter book. After getting the book, Nelsen had leftover birthday money from her grandma and decided to donate the money to help someone in need.
COLUMBUS, NE
1011now.com

Tracking Snow Chances

For the last couple of weeks there has been no shortage in the spreading of colds, the flu and RSV when it comes to children right now. But, there is a shortage in the medications that can help little ones feel better. Art parties for kids on the spectrum available...
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Grand Island temporary casino open for business

Grand Island Casino and Resort’s hatchling is open for business. Tuesday a delegation of community leaders and eager gamblers assembled for the grand opening of the casino’s temporary facility in the Fonner Park concourse. After the ribbon cutting, a steady stream of gamblers and curious community members filed...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
klkntv.com

PHOTOS: Rain, snow impacting many Nebraska roads west of York Thursday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska State Patrol is reporting slick roads and reduced visibility Thursday. Troopers say drivers should be extra vigilant between the southern Panhandle and the North Platte area in particular. Everyone is urged to take it slow and call *55 if you’re in need of assistance....
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln teacher appears on Jeopardy!

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Jeopardy! fans had a local fan to root for on Tuesday. Scott Handelman, of Lincoln, appeared on the game show. Growing up watching the show and participating in trivia nights at local spots like Brewsky’s spurred the LPS math teacher’s interest in auditioning for the show.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Why Zimbabwe wants the body of Lincoln homicide victim returned

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The recent death of Zimbabwe-born Kupo Mleya has made an international impact. On Dec. 23, 38-year-old Mleya was shot and killed in Lincoln. Danvas Mabeya, a board member on the Midwestern African Museum of Art in Lincoln, said Mleya’s death hit the African community hard.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Couple gets first-date memory from restaurant being demolished

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - “We at least went probably once a month and we would always try to sit in the same booth next to these glass box windows.”. Anne Tapley Gasper and Russ Gasper walked into a blind date at Grandmother’s Restaurant in April of 1990. They had both signed up for a dating service called ‘Blue Moon Dating,’ where a matchmaker in town would meet with individuals and pinpoint who he thought should be set up.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln church damaged after frozen sprinkler burst on Christmas Eve

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Cold temperatures caused a sprinkler to burst at Lincon’s New Covenant Community Church on Christmas Eve. “I happen to walk into our auditorium, which is a big open area, and it felt like I just walked into the rain forest at the Henry Doorly Zoo,” Pastor Troy Heller said.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Local pharmacies dealing with drug shortages

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For the last couple of weeks there has been no shortage in the spreading of colds, the flu and RSV in children. But, there is a shortage in the medications that can help little ones feel better. Empty shelves in pharmacies have become a frequent and...
News Channel Nebraska

Central Nebraska’s first casino ribbon cutting ceremony

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- After receiving the license and approval on the hours of operation from the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission last week, the Grand Island Casino Resort temporary casino is preparing to open its doors. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place Tuesday at noon, inside the concourse at...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

One injured in another highway curve accident, south of Beatrice

BEATRICE - Gage County law officers investigated the second accident in recent weeks on a highway curve in southern Gage County. It happened Friday just before seven p.m., at the intersection of U.S. Highway 77 and Nebraska Highway 112, south of Beatrice. 29-year-old Dakota Voight from Wymore was traveling south...
BEATRICE, NE
1011now.com

Remembering the Naval Ammunition Depot in Hastings

HASTINGS, Neb. (KOLN) - The Hastings Museum has several small exhibits dedicated to the Naval Ammunition Depot that once operated in Hastings. We visited with executive director Teresa Kreutzer-Hodson about what people can see. “The NAD was one of the four largest Naval Ammunition Depots in the country at that...
HASTINGS, NE
1011now.com

Huskers meet No. 14 Michigan Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The Nebraska women’s basketball team returns to Pinnacle Bank Arena to close its five-game December home stand by battling its fifth top-20 opponent of the season, when the Huskers take on Michigan Wednesday. Tip-off between Nebraska (10-3, 2-0 Big Ten) and the No. 14 Wolverines (11-1, 1-0 Big 12) is set for 6 p.m. (CT) in Lincoln. Live television coverage will be provided by BTN with Sloane Martin and Brenda VanLengen on the call. The game also can be heard on the Huskers Radio Network with Matt Coatney and Jeff Griesch on 107.3 FM and 1400 AM in Lincoln and 590 AM in Omaha, the Huskers App and Huskers.com.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Thursday Forecast: Light snow, rain possible through the day on Thursday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The forecast is headlined by two systems that we are watching closely that are forecast to move through the area over the next week. The first one is expected to slide across the area through the day on Thursday, potentially producing a wintry mix of light snow, rain, and freezing rain to go along with seasonal to above average temperatures. The second one packs more of a punch and could produce areas of strong winds and heavy snow, though details on this second system are still muddled as long-range models still differ substantially in the timing and track of the biggest impacts.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Kidnapped Utah child found in Nebraska; man arrested

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Police Department says a suspicious vehicle led officers to a kidnapped child early Wednesday morning. This happened at the Git N Split next to Central Community College just before 2 a.m. Police say they found Tadashi Kojima sitting with a 13-year-old boy...
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

Water pipe breakages floods Salvation Army of Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Bursting water pipes caused extensive flooding inside The Salvation Army of Grand Island’s West Third Street headquarters building early on Monday, forcing the temporary suspension of community services offered by the organization. The Salvation Army of Grand Island leadership received word of the flooding...
GRAND ISLAND, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy