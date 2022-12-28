ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, SC

cbs17

Coastal Carolina backup QB enters transfer portal

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Coastal Carolina backup QB Bryce Archie has entered the transfer portal, he announced in a tweet on Thursday. Archie thanked the team for the opportunity. “I want to also tell my brothers I’m grateful for being [a part] of the family,” he said in...
CONWAY, SC
Tide 100.9 FM

ECU Trounces Coastal Carolina in the Birmingham Bowl

Two regional rivals entered Protective Stadium Tuesday with a chance to finish their season off on a high note - a victory in the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl. For Coastal Carolina, the game was a chance to finish strong in a disappointing season and send Grayson McCall out with a victory as the star quarterback has entered the transfer portal after three seasons in Conway.
CONWAY, SC
aseaofred.com

Several Coastal Carolina assistants expected to follow Jamey Chadwell to Liberty

Coastal Carolina saw its 2022 football season come to an end on Tuesday night with a loss to East Carolina in the Birmingham Bowl. With the end of their season, several Coastal assistant coaches are expected to join Liberty’s staff under new head coach Jamey Chadwell who left the Chanticleers following the conclusion of the 2022 regular season, sources say.
CONWAY, SC
WNCT

Three ECU football players choosing to leave school

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Three East Carolina University football players have announced they will be leaving the program. Starting offensive lineman Noah Henderson said he will opt out of his final year and will declare for the NFL draft. Cornerback Damel Hickman has announced he’s entering the transfer portal. That hurts the secondary. Northside Jacksonville […]
GREENVILLE, NC
dillonheraldonline.com

Donell Stanley Named DCS Head Varsity Football Coach And Athletic Director

Latta High School stand-out Donell Stanley was named Head Varsity Football Coach and Athletic Director at Dillon Christian School. Christian Wolfe who was in charge of the program at DCS stepped down prior to this season. Stanley, a Dillon County native, was a 2014 US Army All-American Bowl selection and...
LATTA, SC
WITN

Six Eastern Carolina counties locked out of their online records

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - They’re responsible for keeping and protecting your most important records. But Thursday, a company that works with local governments across North Carolina has been paralyzed by a cyber attack with no end in sight. WRAL reports that Cott Systems said they work with 300 local...
JONES COUNTY, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

When the “Big Chill” hit Eastern NC

Do you think the “polar vortexes” of late have made it unusually cold in eastern North Carolina? Granted, we know it’s been cold enough the past week for Jack’s Creek (historically known as Windmill Creek) to ice over. But it hasn’t been anywhere near as cold as it was during ten days of sub-freezing temperatures during the winter of 1917-1918.
WASHINGTON, NC
gotodestinations.com

5 PRIMO Pizza Spots in Myrtle Beach

È l’ora della pizza! Are you looking for a pizza spot on Myrtle Beach that will send your taste buds to the far reaches of pizza heaven?. Then…read on fellow pizza traveler and discover the best pizza Myrtle Beach has to offer!. Aj’s Pizza. Need to...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
iheart.com

North Carolina Woman Scores Massive Lottery Prize For Christmas

A woman in North Carolina had a lot to celebrate over Christmas — including winning an impressive $700,000 lottery prize in a newly-launched game. Friday (December 23) started like any other day leading up to Christmas, but when Donna Denton of Wilson "went out for a biscuit," she decided to try her luck at the Triple 777 game, which debuted earlier this month, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery. She purchased the $10 ticket from the Fremont Food Mart on North Wilson Street and checked the ticket with her husband when she got home, where they both discovered she won one of the games top $700,000 prizes.
WILSON, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina kidnapping suspect found ‘severely beaten’ in South Carolina, deputies say

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person wanted out of North Carolina for kidnapping was “severely beaten” Wednesday in Florence County, according to deputies. Deputies were called at about 5 p.m. to the 3800 block of West Palmetto Street for a reported assault, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies found a person behind […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
thefamilyvacationguide.com

What is the Closest Airport to Myrtle Beach?

Myrtle Beach is one of the best places for a family vacation in the US. There’s a lot to see and do. Plus, there are plenty of activities to keep the kids entertained. If you’re planning a visit, you’ll probably be wondering what the nearest airport to Myrtle Beach is.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
thewashingtondailynews.com

YEAR IN REVIEW: Washington’s Piggly Wiggly becomes Carlie C’s

This story was originally published in May 2022. It was one of our most read stories from the year. Washington’s Piggly Wiggly grocery store on River Road will become a Carlie C’s IGA starting Wednesday. Beaufort County shoppers have been coming to “the Pig” since 1989 and Saturday...
WASHINGTON, NC
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

NC woman grabs biscuit; the $700K lottery ticket she bought was gravy

A North Carolina woman who decided to buy a biscuit also purchased a lottery ticket that produced a $700,000 jackpot winner, lottery officials said. According to a news release from North Carolina Education Lottery, Donna Denton, of Wilson, stopped at the Fremont Food Mart in Fremont to buy a biscuit. While she was there, Denton, a production assembler, purchased a $10 Triple 777 scratch-off ticket.
WILSON, NC

