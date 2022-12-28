Read full article on original website
South Carolina witness says hovering orb shooting out multiple beams of lightRoger MarshLoris, SC
South Carolina witness reports triangle object with bright lights hovering nearbyRoger MarshMyrtle Beach, SC
The Largest Restaurant in South Carolina Has an Unforgettable BuffetTravel MavenMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Coastal Carolina vs East Carolina Preview and Prediction for the Birmingham BowlFlurrySportsConway, SC
cbs17
Coastal Carolina backup QB enters transfer portal
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Coastal Carolina backup QB Bryce Archie has entered the transfer portal, he announced in a tweet on Thursday. Archie thanked the team for the opportunity. “I want to also tell my brothers I’m grateful for being [a part] of the family,” he said in...
ECU Trounces Coastal Carolina in the Birmingham Bowl
Two regional rivals entered Protective Stadium Tuesday with a chance to finish their season off on a high note - a victory in the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl. For Coastal Carolina, the game was a chance to finish strong in a disappointing season and send Grayson McCall out with a victory as the star quarterback has entered the transfer portal after three seasons in Conway.
aseaofred.com
Several Coastal Carolina assistants expected to follow Jamey Chadwell to Liberty
Coastal Carolina saw its 2022 football season come to an end on Tuesday night with a loss to East Carolina in the Birmingham Bowl. With the end of their season, several Coastal assistant coaches are expected to join Liberty’s staff under new head coach Jamey Chadwell who left the Chanticleers following the conclusion of the 2022 regular season, sources say.
Three ECU football players choosing to leave school
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Three East Carolina University football players have announced they will be leaving the program. Starting offensive lineman Noah Henderson said he will opt out of his final year and will declare for the NFL draft. Cornerback Damel Hickman has announced he’s entering the transfer portal. That hurts the secondary. Northside Jacksonville […]
dillonheraldonline.com
Donell Stanley Named DCS Head Varsity Football Coach And Athletic Director
Latta High School stand-out Donell Stanley was named Head Varsity Football Coach and Athletic Director at Dillon Christian School. Christian Wolfe who was in charge of the program at DCS stepped down prior to this season. Stanley, a Dillon County native, was a 2014 US Army All-American Bowl selection and...
WITN
Six Eastern Carolina counties locked out of their online records
RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - They’re responsible for keeping and protecting your most important records. But Thursday, a company that works with local governments across North Carolina has been paralyzed by a cyber attack with no end in sight. WRAL reports that Cott Systems said they work with 300 local...
The Largest Restaurant in South Carolina Has an Unforgettable Buffet
If you're the type of person who can really work up an appetite or, simply can never decide on what you feel like eating, this buffet in South Carolina is definitely for you.
myhorrynews.com
‘A big guy with a big laugh and a big smile.’ Myrtle Beach golf industry mourns loss of pro at 45
Editor's note: This excerpt appears courtesy of On The Green Magazine. Anyone who regularly played Indigo Creek Golf Club over the past two decades knew their greeting in the pro shop was going to be accompanied by a smile, one that may lead to a mutual laugh. That was not...
thewashingtondailynews.com
When the “Big Chill” hit Eastern NC
Do you think the “polar vortexes” of late have made it unusually cold in eastern North Carolina? Granted, we know it’s been cold enough the past week for Jack’s Creek (historically known as Windmill Creek) to ice over. But it hasn’t been anywhere near as cold as it was during ten days of sub-freezing temperatures during the winter of 1917-1918.
gotodestinations.com
5 PRIMO Pizza Spots in Myrtle Beach
È l’ora della pizza! Are you looking for a pizza spot on Myrtle Beach that will send your taste buds to the far reaches of pizza heaven?. Then…read on fellow pizza traveler and discover the best pizza Myrtle Beach has to offer!. Aj’s Pizza. Need to...
iheart.com
North Carolina kidnapping suspect found ‘severely beaten’ in South Carolina, deputies say
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person wanted out of North Carolina for kidnapping was “severely beaten” Wednesday in Florence County, according to deputies. Deputies were called at about 5 p.m. to the 3800 block of West Palmetto Street for a reported assault, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies found a person behind […]
Winning Powerball ticket sold in Myrtle Beach is worth $150,000
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A winning Powerball ticket sold in Myrtle Beach is worth $150,000, according to a South Carolina Education Lottery news release. The ticket was sold at the Refuel located at 6151 Highway 707, the release reads. Monday’s drawing results were: 17, 41, 47, 60 and 61. The Powerball number was 17. […]
thefamilyvacationguide.com
What is the Closest Airport to Myrtle Beach?
Myrtle Beach is one of the best places for a family vacation in the US. There’s a lot to see and do. Plus, there are plenty of activities to keep the kids entertained. If you’re planning a visit, you’ll probably be wondering what the nearest airport to Myrtle Beach is.
thecoastlandtimes.com
North Carolina man scores Cash 5 jackpot with numbers inspired by son, ‘totally shocked’ by win
The North Carolina Education Lottery has reported a lucky Cash 5 jackpot win by a Wilson County man. Joseph Gardner Jr., of Wilson, uses inspiration from his son to pick his lucky numbers – and it paid off when a $1 Cash 5 ticket delivered a $120,000 jackpot. “I’ve...
thewashingtondailynews.com
YEAR IN REVIEW: Washington’s Piggly Wiggly becomes Carlie C’s
This story was originally published in May 2022. It was one of our most read stories from the year. Washington’s Piggly Wiggly grocery store on River Road will become a Carlie C’s IGA starting Wednesday. Beaufort County shoppers have been coming to “the Pig” since 1989 and Saturday...
myrtlebeachsc.com
Myrtle Beach License Readers allow SLED to run unauthorized spying operation
A lawsuit being filed by Greenville, S.C. based the Carpenter Law firm requests that the South Carolina Supreme Court look into an unauthorized license plate tag reader spying operation being conducted by the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division. Legislation approving such a spying operation has never been passed by...
NC woman grabs biscuit; the $700K lottery ticket she bought was gravy
A North Carolina woman who decided to buy a biscuit also purchased a lottery ticket that produced a $700,000 jackpot winner, lottery officials said. According to a news release from North Carolina Education Lottery, Donna Denton, of Wilson, stopped at the Fremont Food Mart in Fremont to buy a biscuit. While she was there, Denton, a production assembler, purchased a $10 Triple 777 scratch-off ticket.
