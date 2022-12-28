ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yosemite National Park, CA

‘Significant’ rockfall closes Yosemite entrance

By Dom McAndrew
KGET
KGET
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jd14Q_0jwEfrhE00

YOSEMITE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – What park rangers describe as a “significant rockfall” closed one of the highway entrances to Yosemite National Park on Tuesday.

Officials say the rockfall took place on El Portal Road, which is a continuation of Highway 140 inside Yosemite National Park.

The rockfall has forced the closure of El Portal Road/Highway 140 from the park boundary in El Portal to the intersection of the Big Oak Flat Road (which is the continuation of Highway 120 from the west), officials say.

The closure of the road is expected to last for a number of days. Park officials will provide updates on when the road is accessible again; updates on road closures can be found by clicking here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Several waves of storms slamming down on Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — This is the first wave of several storms hitting Kern this week. Storms don’t bring just water to our community. They also bring danger. It isn’t just about the flooded streets in town but it’s also about downed power lines and potential rock slides in the canyon. With any storm like […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

2 killed in Yosemite rock slide at park entrance

YOSEMITE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were killed within Yosemite National Park following a rockslide at the park entrance, according to the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say the rockslide took place between the Arch Rock Entrance and the town of El Portal, within the boundaries of Yosemite National Park. It happened on Tuesday and […]
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
KGET

4-year-old Deisy Herrera reported missing from Bakersfield 35 years ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It has been 35 years since a 4-year-old vanished from her East Bakersfield home and has not been seen since. Deisy Herrera disappeared from her home while playing hide and seek outside her home on Virginia and Washington streets on Dec. 28, 1987. Deisy’s mother, Eva Hernandez, died without knowing what […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

‘Stay out of the Jose Basin area,’ warns Sierra National Forest

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The United States Forest Service has warned anyone visiting the Sierra National Forest to avoid the Jose Basin Area during the 2022-2023 winter season. Sierra National Forest officials say roads in that area are experiencing what they called “significant erosion issues”, caused primarily by local topography, erosive soils, and lingering […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
KGET

Missing woman located in Bakersfield: Arvin PD

UPDATE (8:30 p.m.) — Arvin officials said Krig was located at the Valley Plaza Mall in Bakersfield. An Arvin spokesperson said security at the mall was alerted by citizens because they had seen news reports of Krig. Valley Plaza security then contacted Bakersfield police who safely located Krig. The investigation was then turned over to […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Missing doctor from Henry Ford Jackson Hospital found dead

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Dr. Bolek Payan, who was last seen on Dec. 22, has been found dead, according to the Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety (BLDPS). Dr. Payan worked at Henry Ford Jackson Hospital and was reported missing after not contacting his employer, family, or friends.  On Tuesday, officials said Dr. Payan’s body […]
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
KGET

Relatives identify a man involved in Christmas Eve double-homicide

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department has not released more information regarding a double-homicide in southwest Bakersfield Christmas Eve. But relatives of one of the victims have identified him as 30-year-old Tanner Marlow. Marlow was a mixed martial arts fighter and his cousin on Marlow’s GoFundMe page described him as, “one of the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Deputy killed in Jurupa Valley identified; suspect had ‘extensive’ criminal record

A deputy from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department was shot and killed in Jurupa Valley Thursday afternoon. The suspected gunman was killed following a chase with law enforcement. The deputy has been identified as 32-year-old Isaiah Cordero. During a press conference Thursday night, authorities identified the gunman as William Shea McKay, 44. McKay had an […]
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
KGET

The father of a man shot, killed on Christmas Eve tells his story

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The coroner has released the names of the two men who shot and killed each other on Christmas Eve in Southwest Bakersfield. Those men are Jacob Malena and Tanner Marlow. Jacob Malena’s father spoke to 17 News about Jacob and Jacob’s side of the story. Tanner Marlow, a 30-year-old undefeated Mixed Martial […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BPD searching for a missing at-risk teen, 16

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for Faith Makayla Turner, 16. According to the police department, Turner was last seen Tuesday on East Truxtun Avenue. She is considered at risk because this is her first time reported as a runaway. The police department describes Turner […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Outsider.com

Historic Wall Uncovered by Rio Grande River at Big Bend National Park

Officials at Big Bend National Park have made an exciting discovery at Texas’ largest national park. According to the National Park Service, a nearly century-old rock wall was recently found by the park’s Rio Grande River. The discovery comes after several high-water events over the last several months.
KGET

CHP at maximum enforcement this holiday weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol will be at maximum enforcement this holiday weekend from Friday to Monday, according to a news release from CHP. Highway patrol officials said the maximum enforcement period will be from 6:01 p.m. Friday through 11:59 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2. During maximum enforcement the highway patrol will be […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

CHP to conduct DUI checkpoint Friday in Mojave area

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol said officers will conduct a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint in an unincorporated area of eastern Kern County on Friday. CHP said officers will be at an undisclosed location between 6 p.m. Dec. 30 and 2 a.m. Dec. 31 checking for signs of alcohol or drug impairment […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Power restored to PG&E customers after outage in South Bakersfield

(Update 11:27 p.m.) According to the PG&E power outage map, power has been restored to the impacted area in South Bakersfield. (Update 9:40 p.m.) According to the PG&E power outage map, there are 478 customers without power and the preliminary investigation revealed the power outage is caused by weather. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — According to […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

33K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy