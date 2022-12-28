Read full article on original website
Big Lots Stores Closing Locations List of ‘Underperforming Stores’ — with More to Come in 2023
Big Lots is continuing its rounds of store closures in the United States, following an ongoing movement announced earlier this month. On Dec. 1, Jonathan Ramsden, executive Vice President for Big Lots, stated on an earnings call that the retailer will close more stores in the coming months to increase its revenue. “The closures this year will end up being somewhat higher than the openings,” Ramsden told Best Life. “Going forward, we would hope and expect to return to a normalized level of closures, but we’ll certainly continue to look closely at underperforming stores.” In the same call, Big Lots CEO Bruce Thorn attributed the...
Store Closures — Led by Department Stores — Will Accelerate in 2023, UBS Says
After a relatively stable 2022, store closures are expected to pick up again in 2023 — and department stores will likely lead the way. As retailers face challenges in traffic, sales and margins going into 2023, more retailers are likely to downsize their store fleets, according to a Dec. 13 note from UBS analyst Jay Sole. And department store closures are set to outpace the industry average next year. Between Q4 of 2019 and Q1 of 2021, the store count of department stores dropped 33%, Sole noted, though store counts remained relatively stable throughout 2022. Now, as department stores like Nordstrom and...
How Malls Will Change in 2023, From New Tenants to Reimagined Department Stores
This year proved that the mall is far from dead. Now 2023 could determine which malls come out on top. In November, the largest U.S. mall owner, Simon Property Group, reported that momentum in sales at its malls across the country has persisted, with shoppers remaining “resilient.” Occupancy at Simon’s U.S. malls and premium outlets was at 94.5% as of Sept. 30, 2022, compared to 92.8% at the same time last year. And the company said it is on track to achieve pre-COVID occupancy in 2023. “The flight towards bricks and mortar is real,” chairman, president and CEO of Simon Property Group...
Retailers’ Employment Troubles Will Only Grow In 2023
A year ago, the retailers had one overwhelming employment problem: they couldn’t find enough people to work in their stores. Employees were leaving retail employers in droves and not enough people were queuing up to fill the vacancies. Retail job openings were up nearly 40% in December 2021 over...
Digital-First Shoppers Top 2022 Retail Technology Trends
In 2022, trends in retail technology materialized or matured in a year that defied predictions. Confining our scope to just what happened in retail, PYMNTS notes that many, if not most, of these concepts have been ramping up for some time and have applications elsewhere. But there’s no arguing the transformations that took place in a historic year for everything from cryptocurrency to the wider payments landscape.
Dollar Tree: 6 Winter Items To Stock Up on Now
The holidays and inflation do not make a pretty combination, and many consumers are forced to cut corners on everything from turkey dinner to gift-buying. But there are always ways to save, and much...
New Recall Affects Coffee Drinkers
AliExpress has recalled its blue cup heater coffee mug warmer timer heating coaster (AliExpress item number: 1005003229233125), which has a two-pin U.S. plug and a fixed mains supply cord. A three-pin travel adaptor was also included. According to gov.uk, there is a serious risk of electric shock because the creepage and clearance distance between the live and neutral input circuits are insufficient. Due to the lack of cord anchorage, the equipment does not meet the mechanical requirements to ensure persons, domestic animals, and property are not at risk. Furthermore, the mains plug did not meet the BS 1362 (the British Standard number for cartridge fuse links used in U.K. plug tops) dimensional and marking requirements and was not fitted with a fuse link. The product was found not to meet the Electrical Equipment (Safety) Regulations 2016 requirements and is no longer listed on AliExpress.
People are making thousands reselling shoes from Marshalls
If you're looking for a way to make some extra cash, reselling shoes from Marshalls could be a great option for you. You can find videos all over the internet from people flipping shoes and making thousands, many from Marshalls and similar stores. Marshalls is a popular discount department store chain known for offering a wide variety of brand-name products at discounted prices. This includes a selection of shoes, which can be a great source of income for those who are able to find and resell popular styles at a markup.
Self-checkout annoys some customers and helps shoplifters. Stores are adding it anyway
Self-checkout arrived in the late 1980s at supermarkets. A decade later, it began spreading to big-box chains and drug stores. Now, self-checkout, loved by some and hated by others, has entered discount clothing and department stores.
Amazon: Holiday shopping weekend ‘biggest ever’
Amazon said Wednesday that it hit record-breaking sales during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. The e-commerce company said the five days between Thanksgiving and the end of Cyber Monday was its “biggest ever” shopping weekend, with customers buying hundreds of millions of toys, clothes and Amazon devices like the Kindle, Echo and home security system Ring.
Regional Grocery Chain is Going to Charge for Returns
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BusinessInsider and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Macy's is Permanently Closing a Longstanding Service in Salons
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources used in this article are the following: KHON2 and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Walmart CEO Warns Of Possible Store Closures
The CEO of Walmart, Doug McMillon, recently said a national rise in shoplifting could lead to higher prices and possible store closures. “Theft is an issue," he said during an interview with CNBC. "It’s higher than what it has historically been."
Americans spent like crazy during the holidays because of high inflation
Americans upped their spending during this year's holiday season, as inflation forced consumers to shell out more for retail goods and dining experiences.
Energy costs: Government releases dates on £600 payment
The electricity supplier a household is with on 2 January will be responsible for distributing the £600 energy support payment, it has been revealed. The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) has outlined some key dates in a document. The exact date customers will receive the payment...
Target Offers Huge Post-Christmas 'Clearance' Deals
The days of Black Friday or post-Christmas day sales are, more or less, over. At a time of widespread inflation and tightening budgets, customers are increasingly waiting for a discount before buying anything while retailers are offering this them by a period of whether real or perceived rolling holiday sales.
Some energy bills set for small monthly rise from Sunday
Some households in Britain are set to pay a couple more pounds per month for their energy bills due to new changes set to come into force on Sunday.The new changes will differ depending on where in the country people live and how they pay for their gas and electricity.The hike will be worst for those households in North Wales and the Merseyside area who pay for their electricity after the fact, and not by direct debit. Their bills are set to rise by more than £5 per month between January and April.Bills will also go down for some households....
Retailers Brace for Returns Tsunami
‘Tis the season for giving—and give-backs. Consumers are expected to return nearly $171 billion in merchandise this holiday season—over one-fifth of the overall returns volume projected for 2022. More than $816 billion worth of retail purchases will be returned by shoppers this year, according to the National Retail Federation’s (NRF) survey of 70 retailers with Appriss Retail, conducted during September and October. When it comes to holiday sales, retailers can expect to see an average of nearly 17 percent returned. Respondents reported that for every $1 billion in sales they make, they tend to incur an average of $165 million in returns. Though...
India makes negative Covid-19 test mandatory for five countries
India increased sanitary rules including mandatory testing for a few countries and random testing for international passengers. With the new rules, travellers arriving from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Thailand are obliged to show a negative Covid-19 testing if they wish to go to India. “The global pandemic is not yet over… The virus is changing its face from time to time,” Indian health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya told parliament on Thursday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with top officials to review the Covid-19 situation in the country. India is taking precautionary measures to counter the surge of Covid-19 cases following the increase of cases in neighbouring China. A few cases of BF.7 — the Omicron subvariant that is driving the current surge in China — have been found in India so far, according to local media reports. In India, a country with nearly 1.4 billion, more than 2.2 billion vaccines were administrated, yet only 27% of the population received the booster third dose.
What Is a Shopper Profile: 8 Types of Shoppers
A shopper profile is a description of a customer or set of customers. It usually describes a business’ target or ideal customer and can include demographic and geographic information as well as interests and purchasing patterns. Essentially, everyone shops differently and thus has different shopper profiles. Maybe your customers...
