This Pennsylvania Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Brunch in the Country, According to SurveyTravel MavenLumberville, PA
Winery, Bed-and-Breakfast Plan ExaminedGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
Garden State Youth Correctional Facility Hosted Its First-Ever Winter ConcertMorristown MinuteChesterfield Township, NJ
Stop & Shop Permanently Closing LocationsJoel EisenbergBrooklyn, NY
$24 Million Water Plant OpensGregory VellnerYardley, PA
towntopics.com
With Senior Rinaldi Providing Leadership, Intensity, PHS Boys’ Hoops Keeping Upbeat Despite 0-3 Start
PUSHING THROUGH: Princeton High boys’ basketball player Chris Rinaldi dribbles upcourt in a game earlier this season. Last Thursday, senior guard Rinaldi scored eight points in a losing cause as PHS fell 48-33 to Hightstown. The Tigers, now 0-3, will be competing in the Montgomery High tournament on December 27 and 29 and then playing at Nottingham on January 3. (Photo by Frank Wojciechowski)
Shore Conference Boys Basketball Thursday Scoreboard, 12/29/22
Junior Owen Baker scored 14 points and senior Delani Hyde put up 12 points and five blocks to lead the Mariners over the Hawks. Sophomore Sherrod Nelson added 10 points for Toms River North. Senior Evan Weiner scored 14 points and sophomore Aidan Lunn scored all nine of his points...
towntopics.com
Gaining New Perspective After Suffering Scary Injury, Martini Excited as PU Men’s Hoops Heads into Ivy Play
ZACH IS BACK: Princeton University men’s basketball player Zach Martini pulls down a rebound in a game last season. Last Friday, junior forward Martini had season-highs of eight points and four rebounds in 13 minutes off the bench as Princeton defeated Division III Kean 88-70 and improved to 9-4. Martini, who was sidelined earlier this season for nearly two months due to a collapsed lung, is emerging a key frontcourt reserve for the squad. The Tigers begin their Ivy League campaign when they host Harvard on December 31. (Photo by Frank Wojciechowski)
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange HS football duo signs with universities
WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School senior football players Saboor Karriem and Jarvis Jones signed letters of intent accepting football scholarships. Karriem, a 6-foot-3, 180-pound wide receiver, signed with the University of Illinois. Jones, a 6-foot-2, 180-pound defensive back, signed with the University of Connecticut. Karriem caught...
towntopics.com
Enjoying a Sense of Normalcy with COVID Issues Abating, PU, High School Athletes Produced Historic Efforts in 2022
ABBY ROAD: Princeton University women’s basketball star Abby Meyers puts up a shot in action last winter. Meyers enjoyed a superb final campaign for the Tigers, averaging 17.9 points a game, getting named as the Ivy League Player of the Year and selected as an honorable mention All-American. Meyers’ heroics helped Princeton go undefeated in league play and win the league postseason tournament. The Tigers went on to upset Kentucky in the first round of the NCAA tournament and ended up with a 25-5 record. (Photo by Frank Wojciechowski)
Rutgers NIL collective receives 5-figure pledge from donor who will match men’s basketball donations
Rutgers basketball fans have seen Dave Anderson’s name sporadically on social media as of late, with multiple Scarlet Knights sharing their favorite passages from his most recent book over the past 12 months. This week, the author and motivational speaker made his biggest contribution to the Rutgers community yet.
WINNER: Mega Millions Lottery Player Takes Home $10K In Middlesex County
There were two third-tier prizewinning tickets sold for the Friday, Dec. 23, Mega Millions lottery drawing. They matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn winning the $10,000 prize. Those tickets were purchased at the following locations:. Middlesex County: Colonia Deli & Grill, 440 Lake...
towntopics.com
Emerging From Pandemic, Princeton Plans Its Future
“SUPPORT UKRAINE”: Demonstrators gathered in front of Nassau Presbyterian Church in March at a Peace in Ukraine vigil, sponsored by the Princeton-based Coalition for Peace Action. The crowd spilled over from Palmer Square’s Tiger Park across the street. (Photo by Charles R. Plohn) Moving into the new year,...
Jackpot lottery ticket worth $131,000 sold in North Jersey
WALLINGTON, NJ – A $131,000 winning lottery ticket was sold on Saturday at Food Mart on Main Avenue in Wallington. The lucky winning ticket sold in Bergen county matched all 5 numbers in the Jersey Cash 5 drawing. The winning numbers were: 06, 16, 21, 22 and 27 and the XTRA number was: 04. The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for the winning ticket sold. The post Jackpot lottery ticket worth $131,000 sold in North Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
2022: The Biggest Stories For Toms River
TOMS RIVER – This year marked a lot of changes in a world that is already moving very fast. If you blink, you might miss the closure of a major business, like how Friendly’s on Route 37 and the AMC theater at the Seacourt Mall disappeared with very little warning. Sometimes, though, change happens more slowly: The country is still not the same as we were pre-COVID, but masks aren’t required in school any more.
$141,000 lottery ticket sold in Middlesex County
SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ – A Jersey Cash 5 jackpot winning ticket was sold this week at David’s Stationery in South Plainfield. The lucky ticket matched all five numbers drawn, winning the $141,918 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from the Tuesday, December 27, drawing. The winning numbers were: 06, 08, 20, 26 and 32 and the XTRA number was: 02. The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for the winning ticket sold. The post $141,000 lottery ticket sold in Middlesex County appeared first on Shore News Network.
Three New Jersey winners get small piece of Megamillions jackpot
TOMS RIVER, NJ – There were no jackpot winners in Tuesday’s Megamillions lottery, but three New Jersey residents won a total of $40,000 in the drawing. The Megamillions jackpot is now $640 million for Friday’s drawing. Three winning tickets were sold in New Jersey on Tuesday. A $20,000 ticket was sold at Town Square Place in Jersey City. A $10,000 ticket was sold at Ricks Farm in Somerdale and a third was sold at News Plus in Toms River. The winning numbers for the Tuesday, December 27, drawing were: 09, 13, 36, 59, and 61. The Gold Mega Ball was The post Three New Jersey winners get small piece of Megamillions jackpot appeared first on Shore News Network.
towntopics.com
PDS Presents Exhibition of Stop-Motion Animation
“YENE FIKIR ETHIOPIA (MY LOVE ETHIOPIA)”: This still from a 2019 film by Gabrielle Tesfaye is featured in “an explorer, a tracer of lost tribes, a seeker of clues to feelings,” an exhibition of stop-motion animation by Tesfaye, Carrie Hawks, and Jordan Wong, on view January 9 through March 24 at the Anne Reid ’72 Gallery at Princeton Day School.
towntopics.com
Obituaries 12/28/2022
On Sunday, December 4, 2022, Richard “Dick” M. Davidson of Chestnut Hill, MA, formerly of Princeton, NJ, passed away at the age of 89. Dick was born on October 21, 1933 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, to William and Sarah (Frye) Davidson. He attended Baldwin Township High School in Pittsburgh, PA, and was named valedictorian of his graduating class in 1951. He then attended Pennsylvania State University where he received a bachelor’s degree in science in 1955.
wrnjradio.com
Mega Millions tickets worth $10K sold in Morris and Middlesex Counties
NEW JERSEY – There were two third-tier prizewinning tickets sold for the Friday, December 23, drawing that matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn winning the $10,000 prize. Those tickets were purchased at the following locations:. Middlesex County: Colonia Deli & Grill, located...
‘Heart and soul’ of beloved N.J. ice cream business dies at 85
The “heart and soul” of an iconic family-owned Newark ice cream shop that grew into one of the biggest names in Garden State ice cream has died at the age of 85, his family announced Monday. Frank Nasto Jr., of Newark’s Nasto’s Ice Cream Co., died on Christmas...
Ocean County Lottery Ticket A Winner
BERKELEY – Did you buy a Mega Millions ticket at the News Plus at 620 Mule Road? If you did, you might want to check the numbers. A ticket for the drawing on Tuesday, December 27 matched four out of five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball, which means it won a $10,000 prize. The numbers were: 09, 13, 36, 59, and 61. The Gold Mega Ball was 11, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02.
towntopics.com
Death of Princeton Student is Determined a Suicide
The death in October of Princeton University student Misrach Ewunetie has been ruled a suicide. The Middlesex County Medical Examiner’s office released an autopsy report Wednesday, December 28 on the 20-year-old member of the Class of 2024, who was missing for nearly a week before her body was discovered on October 20 near the University’s tennis courts.
brooklynsportsworld.com
Four NJ Eateries that Represent the Garden State in a Big Way
In my recent rounds of devouring splendid New Jersey fare, with awesome company, my girlfriend, Maggie, I would be remiss not to grab some great Italian food, which included three places that offer up fantastic pizza, pasta, rice balls, and salads, and another eatery the serves one of the greatest food mainstays today — bagels, carbs notwithstanding.
towntopics.com
ACP Presents “Painting Women” Exhibition, Classes
“ON THE DEATH OF MY FATHER”: This 1980 work by Charles David Viera is part of his exhibition “Painting Women: Variations on a Theme,” on view January 7 through February 4 at the Arts Council of Princeton. An artist’s reception is on January 7 from 3 to 5 p.m.
