TheDailyBeast

U.S. Sends Warplanes to South Korea After Kim’s Sister’s Threats

U.S. stealth jets and nuclear-capable bombers were flown to South Korea on Tuesday hours after Kim Jong Un’s sister threatened to conduct a full-range intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test. The B-52 bombers and F-22 stealth fighters took part in joint drills with South Korean aircraft in the waters southwest of Jeju island in the Korea Strait, Seoul’s defense ministry said. The exercise came after the North Korean dictator’s sister, Kim Yo Jong, commented on doubts about the capabilities of Pyongyang’s nuclear missiles. So far, North Korea’s ICBM tests have been launched at a steep angle to avoid flying into foreign countries’ airspace. Some international observers say the Hermit Kingdom’s ICBMs can’t be considered reliable without being tested in a standard-trajectory launch—though such a test would be a massive provocation to the U.S. as the missile would be flying toward the Pacific Ocean. “I can clear up their doubt about it,” Kim Yo Jong said in remarks covered by state media Tuesday. “They will immediately recognize it in case we launch an ICBM in the way of real angle firing straight off.”Read it at Associated Press
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin To Undergo 'Emergency Colon Surgery' After Rumors Russian Leader Fell Down Stairs & 'Soiled Himself'

Vladimir Putin is scheduled to undergo an emergency colon operation after the Russian leader allegedly fell down a set of stairs and “defecated himself” last week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising development marks just the latest procedure the 70-year-old Russian president is forced to undergo amid reports Putin’s health is quickly deteriorating.According to Daily Star, evidence of Putin’s current state of health following the fall was evident Thursday night as the leader met with Kyrgyzstan President Sadyr Japarov.An aide was also spotted following Putin closely as the Russian president stepped off his plane and slowly walked over to greet Japarov. “Putin...
News Breaking LIVE

Former President Taken into Custody By Country

Peru has detained its former leader Pedro Castillo, who was removed from office earlier this week, according to Al Jazeera. A judge in the country ordered Castillo be taken into custody during a preliminary hearing on Thursday. The judge ordered Castillo be held in custody for seven days.
RadarOnline

REVEALED: Further Evidence Shows Ex-Prez Donald Trump STOLE Copyrighted Images For Newly Launched 'Digital Trading Card' NFT Collection

Newly surfaced evidence suggests Donald Trump stole copyrighted images to create his recently launched “digital trading card” NFT collection, RadarOnline.com has learned.The sudden development comes just days after the former president was accused of photoshopping stolen images from small-scale clothing brands from across the country to form the basis of his NFT venture.According to Daily Mail, the majority of 4,500 digital trading cards already sold by Trump “appear to be based on unlicensed, copyrighted photos.”Even more shocking are the allegations many images were taken straight from high-profile companies such as Men’s Warehouse, Amazon, and Walmart.One NFT already sold by Trump,...
UTAH STATE
CNN

NATO scrambles fighter jets to intercept Russian planes

NATO fighter jets stationed in both the Baltic and Black Sea regions scrambled "multiple times over the past four days" to track and intercept Russian aircraft near alliance airspace, according to a statement posted by NATO's Allied Air Command. CNN's Barbara Starr reports.
The Hill

Trump says he turned down deal to release Paul Whelan

Former President Trump on Sunday said he turned down a deal to release former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who’s been detained by Moscow since 2018, in exchange for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout during his time in the White House. “I turned down a deal with Russia for a one on one swap of the…
NBC News

In 1980, Pres. Carter announced he wouldn’t 'support the sending' of athletes to the Moscow Olympics

On January 20, 1980, President Jimmy Carter appeared on “Meet the Press” to make a historic announcement. Moderator Bill Monroe asked Carter if he supported sending a U.S. Olympic team to the summer games in Moscow. Carter replied, “No. Neither I nor the American people would support the sending of an American team to Moscow with Soviet invasion troops in Afghanistan.”Dec. 1, 2022.
americanmilitarynews.com

North Korea forces youth to join grueling pilgrimage to sacred Paektu mountain

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. In years past, North Korea would reward particularly patriotic youth by inviting them to join a grueling pilgrimage up Mt. Paektu, the tallest mountain on the Korean Peninsula and a sacred peak in the lore about the ruling Kim family.

