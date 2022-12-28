Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
AdAmAn Alley in Downtown Colorado Springs Is Worth a VisitColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Last Week to Visit the Award-Winning Electric Safari at CMZooColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Fentanyl and methamphetamine discovered in Colorado Springs homeEdy ZooColorado Springs, CO
Holiday displays light up LarkspurNatasha LovatoLarkspur, CO
10 Colorado Springs Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyColorado Springs, CO
Related
Overall issues at Colorado Springs Airport subsiding, still headaches for Southwest travelers
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The airport madness impacting thousands of travelers across the country appears to be calming down here in Colorado Springs. Still, those flying Southwest are still affected. Wednesday, Dec. 28, Southwest Airlines canceled 60% of its flights nationwide, with more cancellations expected on Thursday. In Colorado Springs, Southwest canceled 22 departing and arriving The post Overall issues at Colorado Springs Airport subsiding, still headaches for Southwest travelers appeared first on KRDO.
Problem after problem for travelers on Southwest Airlines
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Travelers at Colorado Springs (COS) Airport shared that the line on Tuesday morning to get to the Southwest Airlines ticket counter was over three hours long. “We had a good time until he got a notification early this morning, about 3:30,” said Colorado Springs Airport visitor, Lisa Torres. “His plane was delayed. […]
40-plus inches of snow could hit Colorado peaks in upcoming days, says forecaster
According to the National Weather Service, another round of snow is setting up to hit Colorado. Their hazardous weather outlook states that this round of snow will hit the mountains starting Friday before continuing into the weekend, moving to hit lower elevation parts of the state on Sunday and Monday.
KKTV
The best Colorado snow pics/videos from KKTV 11 News viewers 12/29/22
Investigation is still underway to determine the cause of fire, and no identifying details about the victim have been made available. Deadly fire at a Colorado Springs mobile home park on Thursday. Updated: 5 hours ago. Deadly fire at a Colorado Springs mobile home park on Thursday. Updated: Dec. 28,...
Two inches per hour: High-end snowfall amounts "becoming more likely" in Colorado
According to the National Weather Service, heavy snow is expected to keep hitting parts of Colorado into Thursday. In the 'most likely' scenario, up to 18 inches is projected to fall in the mountains southwest of Aspen and in parts of the San Juans during this period. However, one model shows that much more snow could fall and if that happens, there could be major impacts for many Coloradans. In the 'most likely' scenario, Denver and Colorado Springs will probably see between two and three...
Full call out of snow crews in Colorado Springs
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The City of Colorado Springs said they have a full call out of ice and snow equipment Wednesday night, Dec. 28, and that crews will continue to canvas roads throughout the night and into the morning. The City said the full call out was focused on the north, west and east portions […]
KRDO
Colorado Springs and Fountain placed on accident alert status
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Due to the overnight storm, the Colorado Springs Police and Fountain Police Departments initiated an accident alert status. Wednesday at 8 p.m., CSPD announced the department was on Accident Alert Status due to weather and road conditions. That means all traffic accidents can be cold-reported or reported online. Cold traffic accident report forms are also available at any police department substations.
1 to 14 inches? Here’s why snow totals are uncertain
From an inch to 14 inches, expected snow amounts during this snowstorm are very different. So, why are the snow totals so broad?
How much snow will you get by Thursday morning?
The Front Range had a little break from the cold and snow over the holiday weekend, but another round will arrive Wednesday.
Where have all the workers gone? Colorado Springs, New York experts explain
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- It's a question many of us have asked or wondered about when the lobby of our favorite restaurant is closed, or a business closes early or has reduced hours and limited operations, or a library closes due to a staff shortage. What happened to all of the workers who left The post Where have all the workers gone? Colorado Springs, New York experts explain appeared first on KRDO.
weather5280.com
Snow and rain target Denver and Colorado Springs for Wednesday p.m. drive
Tuesday will be quite warm, 60s, ahead of the next weather machine that is set to drop heavy snow on the mountains. Here is an animation of the system moving through the state today through Thursday morning, note we'll have some rain and rain snow mixing at lower elevations:. For...
Construction company hired to build Pueblo steel mill expansion sued for failing to do the work
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The construction company hired on to build the state-of-the-art solar-powered steel mill expansion in Pueblo is being sued in federal court for failing to do the job they agreed to do. A federal lawsuit was filed against Wanzek Construction Inc. based out of North Dakota on Dec. 21 for breaking their The post Construction company hired to build Pueblo steel mill expansion sued for failing to do the work appeared first on KRDO.
Increase in demand forces Colorado food pantry to limit visits
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — An Englewood nonprofit is starting the new year with a new problem. Visits to their food pantry have increased so much they have to start limiting them. Integrated Family Community Services (IFCS) said the number of families they give groceries to has doubled in two months.
Recent college grad among those dead in Colorado Springs amid frigid temps
Last week’s arctic blast appears to be responsible for at least four deaths in Colorado Springs, including that of a 23-year-old college student, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Katelin Anderson, a recent Pikes Peak State College graduate who had been accepted into Colorado School of Mines' engineering...
Neighbors speak out after 55th traffic fatality in Colorado Springs Wednesday morning
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Early Wednesday morning, Colorado Springs saw its 55th traffic fatality. This sets a new record for most fatal traffic accidents in the city. Around 2:15 Wednesday morning, crews were called to the 1500 block of North Nevada Avenue and found a car which collided into a tree. The male driver The post Neighbors speak out after 55th traffic fatality in Colorado Springs Wednesday morning appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Deadly fire at a Colorado Springs mobile home park on Thursday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a mobile home park in Colorado Springs on Thursday for a fire. Just before 1 p.m., there was a fire at 5034 Derby Dr., in the Canterbury Park community near Powers Boulevard and Astrozon Boulevard. Firefighters on scene told 11 News...
Colorado Springs business owner enters mayoral race
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Sallie Clark announced her candidacy for Mayor of Colorado Springs highlighting her decades of experience in public service and business. Clark announced her candidacy on Nov. 15 at the Norris Penrose Event Center outlining her priorities if she is elected Mayor: ”I love Colorado Springs. It’s my home. It’s the city where […]
Hiker calls for help after spotting mountain lion on Colorado peak
On Christmas night, search and rescue teams deployed into Colorado's rugged Sangre de Cristo mountain range after nightfall to find a hiker who was concerned a predator may be lurking. According to Custer County Search and Rescue, their team was called out to assist in the mission at about 9:30...
KKTV
Homicide suspect taken into custody along I-25 south of Colorado Springs
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Southbound I-25 was closed on Wednesday south of Colorado Springs due to police activity. The closure was announced just before 3 p.m. near the Ray Nixon Road exit. According to Colorado State Patrol, troopers were assisting with the situation that started in the Douglas...
DUI and speed considered factors in North Circle crash
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) and Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to a single-vehicle crash in the early morning of Wednesday, Dec. 28. On Wednesday morning at around 12:40 a.m. CSPD officers responded to a single-vehicle crash of the 2400 block of North Circle Drive. According to CSPD, the vehicle […]
Comments / 0