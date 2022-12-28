ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

KRDO News Channel 13

Overall issues at Colorado Springs Airport subsiding, still headaches for Southwest travelers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The airport madness impacting thousands of travelers across the country appears to be calming down here in Colorado Springs. Still, those flying Southwest are still affected. Wednesday, Dec. 28, Southwest Airlines canceled 60% of its flights nationwide, with more cancellations expected on Thursday. In Colorado Springs, Southwest canceled 22 departing and arriving The post Overall issues at Colorado Springs Airport subsiding, still headaches for Southwest travelers appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Problem after problem for travelers on Southwest Airlines

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Travelers at Colorado Springs (COS) Airport shared that the line on Tuesday morning to get to the Southwest Airlines ticket counter was over three hours long. “We had a good time until he got a notification early this morning, about 3:30,” said Colorado Springs Airport visitor, Lisa Torres. “His plane was delayed. […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

Two inches per hour: High-end snowfall amounts "becoming more likely" in Colorado

According to the National Weather Service, heavy snow is expected to keep hitting parts of Colorado into Thursday. In the 'most likely' scenario, up to 18 inches is projected to fall in the mountains southwest of Aspen and in parts of the San Juans during this period. However, one model shows that much more snow could fall and if that happens, there could be major impacts for many Coloradans. In the 'most likely' scenario, Denver and Colorado Springs will probably see between two and three...
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Full call out of snow crews in Colorado Springs

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The City of Colorado Springs said they have a full call out of ice and snow equipment Wednesday night, Dec. 28, and that crews will continue to canvas roads throughout the night and into the morning. The City said the full call out was focused on the north, west and east portions […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Colorado Springs and Fountain placed on accident alert status

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Due to the overnight storm, the Colorado Springs Police and Fountain Police Departments initiated an accident alert status. Wednesday at 8 p.m., CSPD announced the department was on Accident Alert Status due to weather and road conditions. That means all traffic accidents can be cold-reported or reported online. Cold traffic accident report forms are also available at any police department substations.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Where have all the workers gone? Colorado Springs, New York experts explain

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- It's a question many of us have asked or wondered about when the lobby of our favorite restaurant is closed, or a business closes early or has reduced hours and limited operations, or a library closes due to a staff shortage. What happened to all of the workers who left The post Where have all the workers gone? Colorado Springs, New York experts explain appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Construction company hired to build Pueblo steel mill expansion sued for failing to do the work

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The construction company hired on to build the state-of-the-art solar-powered steel mill expansion in Pueblo is being sued in federal court for failing to do the job they agreed to do.  A federal lawsuit was filed against Wanzek Construction Inc. based out of North Dakota on Dec. 21 for breaking their The post Construction company hired to build Pueblo steel mill expansion sued for failing to do the work appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Neighbors speak out after 55th traffic fatality in Colorado Springs Wednesday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Early Wednesday morning, Colorado Springs saw its 55th traffic fatality. This sets a new record for most fatal traffic accidents in the city. Around 2:15 Wednesday morning, crews were called to the 1500 block of North Nevada Avenue and found a car which collided into a tree. The male driver The post Neighbors speak out after 55th traffic fatality in Colorado Springs Wednesday morning appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Colorado Springs business owner enters mayoral race

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Sallie Clark announced her candidacy for Mayor of Colorado Springs highlighting her decades of experience in public service and business. Clark announced her candidacy on Nov. 15 at the Norris Penrose Event Center outlining her priorities if she is elected Mayor: ”I love Colorado Springs. It’s my home. It’s the city where […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

DUI and speed considered factors in North Circle crash

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) and Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to a single-vehicle crash in the early morning of Wednesday, Dec. 28. On Wednesday morning at around 12:40 a.m. CSPD officers responded to a single-vehicle crash of the 2400 block of North Circle Drive. According to CSPD, the vehicle […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

