Gov. Abbott calls Ted Cruz the "Zodiac Killer"
"The Zodiac Killer celebrates another birthday. (It’s a joke. He gets it. )" Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. It seems Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is in a festive holiday mood- at least according to his Twitter.
Texas Native Brittney Griner Ignored by Abbott in Tweet for Whelan Release
Griner, a Houston native, is expected to land at a San Antonio airport late Thursday evening or early Friday morning, according to media reports.
Governor Abbott confirms he has sent 8,400 migrants to the D.C area, wants VP Kamala Harris to visit the Texas border
TEXAS - Governor Abbott confirmed that he has sent over 8,000 migrants to our nation's capital to draw the attention of vice president Kamala Harris. Overall, Abbott's bus program has sent 14,300 migrants to sanctuary cities, and 8,400 of them have been sent to the doorstep of VP Kamala Harris, tweeted Abbott.
Merry Christmas! Abbott's Christmas gift to VP Harris
Merry Christmas, Vice President Kamala Harris. Here are 50 more migrants for you. From Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. While no Christmas card was attached, the Christmas message from Gov. Abbott to Vice President Kamala Harris was clear- until President Biden tightens security at the southern border, Texas will continue to bus migrants north.
Abbott's new border wall is already causing migrant crossings to drop
"Migrant crossings "plummet" in El Paso as Texas National Guard expands barbwire fence. We will continue to deploy the National Guard, razor wire, large container boxes, and building the wall to do all we can to deter illegal immigration caused by Biden." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Texas releases photos building their own border wall
Texas is in the process of constructing new sections of its own border wall amid record-high numbers of illegal border crossings. On Thursday, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott shared photos of construction crews raising up sections of what appears to be a bollard barrier with a non-scalable plate at the top. The wall design is similar to the kind used throughout Donald Trump’s presidency.
'Two ways to look at it': Nonprofit director on Abbott's decision to bus migrants to Harris' house
CNN's Sara Sidner speaks with Tatiana Laborde, managing director at SAMU First Response, which has been assisting arriving migrants, on Texas Governor Greg Abbott's decision to bus migrants to Vice President Harris' residence.
Democrats want Abbott prosecuted over migrant drop-off. But he wants Biden to deploy federal assets to the border
The Democrats are demanding that Abbott be brought to justice over the migrant drop-off at the Vice President's mansion. On the other hand, he demands that Biden send government resources to the border.
Governor Abbott Announced He Will Build the Texas Wall
Under the past administration, President Donald Trump wanted to build a wall to divide the open border between the United States and Mexico. Texas has the majority of the land with its southern neighbor.
Texas Governor Abbott Announced His Plan to Stop 600,000 Gotaways
Texas Governor Greg Abbott talking to law enforcement officersPhoto byTwitter. Texas Governor Greg Abbott released his latest update on Operation Lone Star which began a year ago. He provided an update on illegal aliens captured, millions of fentanyl captured, and his plans to stop further illegal crossings.
Texas to resume border wall construction after reaching deals with private property owners, Abbott says
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Saturday that the state government will proceed with the construction of a border wall after reaching an agreement with private land owners.
Texas Migrants Were Welcomed This Week in Omaha and They Would Welcome More
Omaha has welcomed refugees in 2017Photo byTwitter. A local group in Omaha, Nebraska has opened its arms to help migrants that crossed the Texas-Mexican border. The group has been planning for weeks in preparation to greet migrants who are seeking a better life.
Gov. Abbott is using shipping containers as a wall on the Texas border
In just a few days, Title 42 will end, and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is preparing his Operation Lone Star team members for the potential impact. Title 42 is part of U.S. law that deals with public health, social welfare, and civil rights and was used by former President Donald Trump in 2020, in part to expel migrants more quickly and without having to consider them for asylum. The title has been used to force 2 million migrants from the country.
Migrant Bus Sent to Kamala Harris’ Home on Christmas Eve
Busloads of migrants were dropped outside Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence in the freezing cold late on Christmas Eve. It was not immediately clear who dispatched the migrants to Washington, D.C., where an aid group was waiting for them as they disembarked—some wearing only T-shirts—into the 18-degree air. “The DC community has been welcoming buses from Texas anytime they’ve come since April,” Amy Fischer, a volunteer with the Migrant Solidarity Mutual Aid Network, told CNN. “Christmas Eve and freezing cold weather is no different. We are always here welcoming folks with open arms.” Previous busloads were sent by Texas Gov....
Migrants are Entering Texas Illegally and There is No Border Patrol in Sight
Migrants crossing the El Paso borderPhoto byInstagram and Twitter. El Paso is one Texas city that borders Mexico where migrants and illegal aliens cross. Sometimes they cross through gaps in the fence that flows along the border.
Texas Governor Abbott Sent the Fifth Bus to the Home of Vice President Harris
Migrants were dropped off at the home of Vice President Kamala HarrisPhoto byTwitter. Washington, D.C. was greeted this morning with the arrival of migrants from Texas. Similar to the past few trips that began in September, the migrants were dropped off at the home of Vice President Kamala Harris by the Naval Observatory.
Here's What Governor Abbott Said On Fox News About the Border Crisis and President Biden
Governor Abbott on Fox News interviewPhoto byYouTube. As cities such as El Paso that is experiencing cold winter weather, migrants are freezing on city streets. The city is overwhelmed as migrants continue to cross the border and claim asylum.
Texas defeats Biden again, according to Gov. Abbott
"Texas court compels Biden to continue enforcing the remain in Mexico policy. It’s a common sense policy to prevent people from entering our country illegally. Texas wins again, for now." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
National Guard commander ‘concerned’ for migrants, vows to secure El Paso border as Title 42’s end looms
El Paso, Texas — Major General Win Burkett surveyed the concertina wire and military vehicles neatly arrayed on the US side of the southern border where he is commanding 500 Texas National Guard troops deployed to defend the Texas frontier. The camouflage-clad soldiers, toting automatic weapons, were deployed Tuesday morning, and spent two hours setting up a formidable half mile long military barricade along a stretch of border fence. Burkett — a decorated army aviator — said one of his major concerns is any cartel influence taking advantage of the desperate migrants who are amassing at the southern border and attempting...
‘Thousands sleeping on the streets’ of Matamoros, migrant advocates say
Migrant advocates say asylum seekers are amassing in Matamoros, Mexico, across the border from Brownsville, Texas, and are living homeless on the streets as they wait for Title 42 to be lifted.
