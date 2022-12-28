ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Merry Christmas! Abbott's Christmas gift to VP Harris

Merry Christmas, Vice President Kamala Harris. Here are 50 more migrants for you. From Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. While no Christmas card was attached, the Christmas message from Gov. Abbott to Vice President Kamala Harris was clear- until President Biden tightens security at the southern border, Texas will continue to bus migrants north.
Texas releases photos building their own border wall

Texas is in the process of constructing new sections of its own border wall amid record-high numbers of illegal border crossings. On Thursday, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott shared photos of construction crews raising up sections of what appears to be a bollard barrier with a non-scalable plate at the top. The wall design is similar to the kind used throughout Donald Trump’s presidency.
Gov. Abbott is using shipping containers as a wall on the Texas border

In just a few days, Title 42 will end, and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is preparing his Operation Lone Star team members for the potential impact. Title 42 is part of U.S. law that deals with public health, social welfare, and civil rights and was used by former President Donald Trump in 2020, in part to expel migrants more quickly and without having to consider them for asylum. The title has been used to force 2 million migrants from the country.
Migrant Bus Sent to Kamala Harris’ Home on Christmas Eve

Busloads of migrants were dropped outside Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence in the freezing cold late on Christmas Eve. It was not immediately clear who dispatched the migrants to Washington, D.C., where an aid group was waiting for them as they disembarked—some wearing only T-shirts—into the 18-degree air. “The DC community has been welcoming buses from Texas anytime they’ve come since April,” Amy Fischer, a volunteer with the Migrant Solidarity Mutual Aid Network, told CNN. “Christmas Eve and freezing cold weather is no different. We are always here welcoming folks with open arms.” Previous busloads were sent by Texas Gov....
National Guard commander ‘concerned’ for migrants, vows to secure El Paso border as Title 42’s end looms

El Paso, Texas — Major General Win Burkett surveyed the concertina wire and military vehicles neatly arrayed on the US side of the southern border where he is commanding 500 Texas National Guard troops deployed to defend the Texas frontier. The camouflage-clad soldiers, toting automatic weapons, were deployed Tuesday morning, and spent two hours setting up a formidable half mile long military barricade along a stretch of border fence. Burkett — a decorated army aviator — said one of his major concerns is any cartel influence taking advantage of the desperate migrants who are amassing at the southern border and attempting...
