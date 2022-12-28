Read full article on original website
BBC
Reading homeless shelter shares concern about its closure
The founder of a homeless shelter has expressed concern about what will happen to people it helps after it closes. The Way Ministry in Reading has run a Christmas night shelter at All Nations Christian Centre since Christmas Eve but it will end on New Year's Day. "It's been a...
Upworthy
Parents encourage kids to help make meals for homeless people to remind them how fortunate they are
What do you think of first when you encounter homeless individuals on the street? Are you among those who believe their poor life choices have earned them something bad? Or do you pause and consider how you can help them? Instead of working to assist the homeless get back on their feet, many blame them for their predicament. Few people are aware that the majority of us are only one paycheck away from being homeless. One broken relationship or the loss of a loved one is all it takes to completely upend someone's life. Recently, a dad on Tiktok encouraged his kids to help and pass out food for the homeless to make them realize how fortunate these kids are, and the response was incredible.
