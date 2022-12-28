ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Ja Morant hands out 17 assists, Grizz down Raptors

Ja Morant scored 13 of his 19 points in the third quarter and added a career-best 17 assists as the visiting Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Toronto Raptors 119-106 Thursday night. Dillon Brooks scored 25 points and Steven Adams had 14 points and 17 rebounds for the Grizzlies, who won for...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX Sports

Tatum and the Celtics host the Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers (21-15, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (25-10, first in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum leads Boston into a matchup against Los Angeles. He's fifth in the league averaging 31.1 points per game. The Celtics are 14-5 on their home court. Boston has...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

NBA roundup: Luka Doncic's second straight triple-double carries Mavs

Luka Doncic recorded his eighth triple-double of the season, while Christian Wood scored 12 of his 21 points in the third period as the host Dallas Mavericks sprinted past the Houston Rockets 129-114 on Thursday for their fifth consecutive victory. Doncic finished with 35 points, 12 rebounds and 13 assists...
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Doncic has another triple-double, Mavs beat Rockets 129-114

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic followed his 60-point triple-double two nights earlier with 35 points in his NBA-best eighth triple-double of the season, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Houston Rockets 129-114 on Thursday night. Doncic, who recorded the NBA’s first game with 60 points and 21 rebounds to...
DALLAS, TX
InsideTheHeat

Eastern Conference Recap, Dec. 29: The Knicks Have Fallen On Tough Times

The New York Knicks haven’t had any luck winning games lately. After a 122-115 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday, they now have lost a season-high five games. Julius Randle scored a season-high 41 points while grabbing 11 rebounds. Immanuel Quickley had a career-high 36 points while playing in place of Jalen Brunson, who was out with a hip injury.
chatsports.com

NBA GAMETHREAD: L.A. Lakers (14-20) @ Miami HEAT (17-17)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!. The Miami Heat (17-17) host the Los Angeles Lakers (14-20) at the FTX Arena on Wednesday night. Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler return for the Heat, while Kyle Lowry is out for personal reasons. Anthony Davis is out for the Lakers, but LeBron James is available.
MIAMI, FL

