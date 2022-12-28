Read full article on original website
LeBron James Threatens To Leave The Lakers: "I Don't Wanna Finish My Career Playing At This Level. I Still Want To Compete For Championships."
LeBron James has finally voiced his dissatisfaction with how the Lakers have treated him, hinting towards a future exit from the franchise.
Ja Morant scores 34 points, Memphis Grizzlies defense struggles in blowout loss to Suns
The Memphis Grizzlies aren't sneaking up on anyone this season. They're getting the best shots of many teams. The Phoenix Suns, like the Golden State Warriors two days ago, were down two starters. The Grizzlies didn't match the energy of the Suns and fell 125-108 at FedExForum. Ja Morant led...
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Toronto Raptors: Live updates
Playing on the road has been unkind to the Memphis Grizzlies. After losing three of their last four away from home, Memphis is headed north of the border to face the Toronto Raptors. The Raptors (15-19 ) are not playing their best basketball right now. They have a 10-7 home...
Ja Morant hands out 17 assists, Grizz down Raptors
Ja Morant scored 13 of his 19 points in the third quarter and added a career-best 17 assists as the visiting Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Toronto Raptors 119-106 Thursday night. Dillon Brooks scored 25 points and Steven Adams had 14 points and 17 rebounds for the Grizzlies, who won for...
76ers’ Doc Rivers Attended Timberwolves vs. Pelicans on Wednesday
Doc Rivers checked out the Timberwolves vs. Pelicans game live on Wednesday night.
NBA Odds: Grizzlies vs. Raptors prediction, odds and pick – 12/29/2022
The Memphis Grizzlies (20-13) visit the Toronto Raptors (15-19) on Thursday night. Action tips off at 7:40 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Grizzlies-Raptors prediction and pick. Memphis has lost four of its last five games but still sits in third place in the Western...
Ja Morant sets career high in assists as Memphis Grizzlies get back on track vs. Raptors
Suddenly, the Memphis Grizzlies looked like they were having fun again. Ja Morant was doing the "griddy" dance; Dillon Brooks was screaming at the top of his lungs after big plays; Steven Adams was owning the rebounds; and the Grizzlies were throwing alley oops. Desmond Bane also was back knocking down 3-pointers.
Clippers And Celtics Injury Reports
The Los Angeles Clippers and Boston Celtics have announced their injury reports for Thursday’s game.
Tatum and the Celtics host the Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers (21-15, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (25-10, first in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum leads Boston into a matchup against Los Angeles. He's fifth in the league averaging 31.1 points per game. The Celtics are 14-5 on their home court. Boston has...
NBA roundup: Luka Doncic's second straight triple-double carries Mavs
Luka Doncic recorded his eighth triple-double of the season, while Christian Wood scored 12 of his 21 points in the third period as the host Dallas Mavericks sprinted past the Houston Rockets 129-114 on Thursday for their fifth consecutive victory. Doncic finished with 35 points, 12 rebounds and 13 assists...
Can Rockets Prevent Another Historic Night For Mavericks Star Luka Doncic?
After experiencing modest success in a loss to the Mavericks, can the Houston Rockets' defense prevent another memorable performance from Luka Doncic Thursday night?
Trail Blazers And Warriors Final Injury Reports
The Portland Trail Blazers and Golden State Warriors have finalized their injury reports.
Gameday: Suns Visit Raptors in Battle of Struggling Teams
Both the Phoenix Suns and Toronto Raptors are riding the struggle bus heading into their Friday night meeting.
Doncic has another triple-double, Mavs beat Rockets 129-114
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic followed his 60-point triple-double two nights earlier with 35 points in his NBA-best eighth triple-double of the season, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Houston Rockets 129-114 on Thursday night. Doncic, who recorded the NBA’s first game with 60 points and 21 rebounds to...
Raptors List Fred VanVleet, Precious Achiuwa as Questionable vs. Suns
The Toronto Raptors list Fred VanVleet and Precious Achiuwa as questionable to play Friday against the Phoenix Suns
Eastern Conference Recap, Dec. 29: The Knicks Have Fallen On Tough Times
The New York Knicks haven’t had any luck winning games lately. After a 122-115 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday, they now have lost a season-high five games. Julius Randle scored a season-high 41 points while grabbing 11 rebounds. Immanuel Quickley had a career-high 36 points while playing in place of Jalen Brunson, who was out with a hip injury.
NBA GAMETHREAD: L.A. Lakers (14-20) @ Miami HEAT (17-17)
This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!. The Miami Heat (17-17) host the Los Angeles Lakers (14-20) at the FTX Arena on Wednesday night. Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler return for the Heat, while Kyle Lowry is out for personal reasons. Anthony Davis is out for the Lakers, but LeBron James is available.
