Dallas, TX

BBC

Luka Doncic scores historic 60-point triple-double in Dallas Mavericks win

Luka Doncic scored the first 60-point 'triple-double' in NBA history to help the Dallas Mavericks claim a 126-121 overtime win over the New York Knicks. The 23-year-old Slovenian racked up 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists, posting double figures in three key attacking metrics. With the Mavericks down 115-113...
FOX Sports

Doncic has another triple-double, Mavs beat Rockets 129-114

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic followed his 60-point triple-double two nights earlier with 35 points in his NBA-best eighth triple-double of the season, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Houston Rockets 129-114 on Thursday night. Doncic, who recorded the NBA’s first game with 60 points and 21 rebounds to...
New York Post

Want to see Luka Doncic after his 60-point triple-double? Some tickets are $12

Luka Doncic made history twice in one night. On Tuesday, Dec. 27, the 6-foot-7 All-Star became the first player in NBA history to record a 60-point, 20-rebound, 10-assist triple-double. That wasn’t enough for Doncic though. With 35 seconds left in regulation, he and his Dallas Mavericks overcame a nine-point...
New York Post

Rangers’ Libor Hajek a healthy scratch for seventh straight game

TAMPA, Fla. — This seems to be a case of Same Time Next Year for Libor Hajek, who seems to have settled into a role as the club’s seventh defenseman, having been a healthy scratch for the seventh straight time in Thursday’s match against the Lightning. The 24-year-old has been leapfrogged on the depth chart by Ben Harpur, who was recalled from the AHL Wolf Pack on Dec. 3 while exchanging places with Zac Jones. After spending his first five NHL matches in street clothes, the 27-year-old has grabbed hold of the spot on the third pair alongside righty Braden Schneider. “I...
