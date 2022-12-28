Read full article on original website
LeBron James Threatens To Leave The Lakers: "I Don't Wanna Finish My Career Playing At This Level. I Still Want To Compete For Championships."
LeBron James has finally voiced his dissatisfaction with how the Lakers have treated him, hinting towards a future exit from the franchise.
Mavericks eyeing new All-Star partner for Luka Doncic?
Luka Doncic is looking like Galactus The Devourer of Worlds right now, but even he will need to find himself a Silver Surfer before long. Fortunately, the Dallas Mavericks may have just the guy in mind. On a recent episode of “The Lowe Post,” ESPN’s Tim MacMahon revealed that some in the Mavericks front office... The post Mavericks eyeing new All-Star partner for Luka Doncic? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Luka Doncic takes jab at Tom Thibodeau, Knicks after roasting them
New York Knicks fans were made witness to an absolute nightmare situation against Luka Doncic on Tuesday. The Dallas Mavericks star dropped a 60-21-10 triple-double in a comeback win equally as improbably as Doncic’s stat line. His assessment of New York’s defense just adds a sprinkle more insult to injury.
NBA roundup: Luka Doncic's second straight triple-double carries Mavs
December 30 - Luka Doncic recorded his eighth triple-double of the season, while Christian Wood scored 12 of his 21 points in the third period as the host Dallas Mavericks sprinted past the Houston Rockets 129-114 on Thursday for their fifth consecutive victory.
Luka Doncic’s ‘recovery beer’ request after 60-point triple-double answered in Slovenia
Mavs star Luka Doncic’s immediate reaction to dropping historic 60-21-10 triple double
Luka Doncic, simply put, is one of the most magical players in NBA history. His basketball wizardry was in full display once more as he put the Dallas Mavericks (and perhaps even the entire state of Texas) on his back with a gigantic 60-point, 21-rebound, and 10-assist performance to lead the Mavs to a 126-121 win over the New York Knicks in overtime.
Jalen Brunson's Injury Status For Knicks-Spurs Game
Jalen Brunson is on the injury report for Thursday’s game between the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks.
FOX Sports
BBC
Warriors Make A Roster Move Before Friday's Game
The Golden State Warriors have made a roster move before Friday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers.
Doncic’s Mavs Win Fifth Straight: 3 Big Takeaways From Rockets Blowout
Luka Doncic notches another triple-double as the Dallas Mavericks win their fifth straight game against on Thursday night against the Houston Rockets.
FOX Sports
KENS 5
Popovich reveals sure-fire plan to defend Dallas' Doncic
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs will host the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night which means having to plan for defending NBA star, Luka Doncic. To say Doncic is having a great season would be an understatement. His Mavericks squad is currently on a five-game win streak and...
Next Few Weeks Will Determine Jazz's Maneuvers at Trade Deadline
Will the Utah Jazz be sellers at the NBA trade deadline?
Lakers: Three Impending Atlanta Hawks Free Agents That Could Fit LA
Let's scout some future prospects!
hypebeast.com
Dallas Mavericks Reveal Dirk Nowitzki Fadeaway Statue
Ahead of their Christmas home game against the Los Angeles Lakers, the Dallas Mavericks took time to immortalize an NBA legend. Unveiled outside the American Airlines Center is a new 24-foot statue depicting Dirk Nowitzki performing his signature one-legged fadeaway. As the only NBA player in history to spend 21...
