Atlanta, GA

thesource.com

Detroit Rapper Creme Arrested By The Feds For $5M Fraud Case

Detroit rapper Creme can hang up her running shoes and cool her heels after a long month on the lamb, but federal authorities finally caught up with Creme due to tax evasion charges. Creme, whose real name is Sameerah Marrell, was scheduled to plead guilty to tax evasion charges stemming...
DETROIT, MI
RadarOnline

Brandy’s Ex-Housekeeper Demands $87k To Cover Her Legal Bills Weeks After Singer Agreed To Pay $40k Over Discrimination Claims

Brandy’s ex-housekeeper has demanded the singer cough up an additional $87k to cover the legal bills she racked up fighting the singer in court — only weeks after they reached a $40k settlement over discrimination claims, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the ex-housekeeper Maria Elizabeth Castaneda has asked the court to award her $87,445.80 to pay her lawyers at the Lipeles Law Group. The firm claimed it spent a significant amount of time on the case. It said they interviewed potential witnesses and obtained discovery after being hired by Castaneda to sue Brandy. As part...
coloradopolitics.com

Judge denies immunity to Denver officers in right-to-record suit

A man has plausibly claimed Denver police officers arrested him without probable cause of a crime and instead in retaliation for exercising his First Amendment right to record them, a federal judge has ruled. U.S. District Court Chief Judge Philip A. Brimmer rejected the city's motion to dismiss the lawsuit...
DENVER, CO
Complex

DaBaby Wins Lawsuit Over Alleged 2020 Assault of Miami Promoter

A jury has sided with DaBaby in the lawsuit filed against him for the alleged assault of Miami concert promoter Kenneth Carey in 2020, per TMZ. The controversial rapper and his crew were accused of attacking Carey and one of his friends over a dispute regarding an event DaBaby was hired to host. The two had a disagreement over payment, and DaBaby was hit with a $6 million federal lawsuit over the fight. He was originally facing a criminal battery charge as well, but that was dropped before the trial concluded in DaBaby’s favor on Monday.
MIAMI, FL
Page Six

Todd and Julie Chrisley to begin their prison sentences in January

Todd and Julie Chrisley have been ordered to report to their respective prisons in January. The “Chrisley Knows Best” stars — who were convicted of fraud and tax crimes in June — will be heading to Florida to spend their time behind bars, according to People. Todd, who was sentenced to 12 years in federal custody, will turn himself into the Federal Prison Camp Pensacola, a minimum-security facility, on Jan. 17. On the other hand, Julie will spend her seven-year sentence about two hours away from her husband at the Federal Correctional Institution Marianna. It is considered a “medium security federal correctional institution...
PENSACOLA, FL
The Ann Arbor News

Kwame Kilpatrick files to be removed from supervised release, asks judge to clear $1.5M debt

Ex-Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick is seeking to be released from supervised release nearly two years after his 28-year prison sentence was commuted by former President Donald Trump. According to WXYZ-Detroit, Kilpatrick’s lawyer filed a motion Tuesday seeking for an end to Kilpatrick’s supervision by the court, despite his release calling for three years of supervision and that he pay $1.5 million in restitution.
DETROIT, MI
Marietta Daily Journal

High court rebukes AG Carr for seeking Cobb killer's execution

The Supreme Court of Georgia ruled unanimously Tuesday that Attorney General Chris Carr’s office violated an agreement with defense attorneys when, earlier this year, the office sought the execution of convicted murderer Virgil Delano Presnell Jr. Presnell is Georgia’s longest-serving death row inmate, and has been awaiting execution since 1976 when he was convicted of the murder of Cobb County eight-year-old Lori Smith and rape of her 10-year-old friend. Carr’s...
GEORGIA STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Judge green-lights lawsuit of Black former Kaiser employee for trial

A jury will now decide whether a former Colorado employee of Kaiser Permanente experienced a hostile work environment, after a federal judge concluded the evidence could show Moureene Taylor and her only other Black colleague were effectively ignored in their workplace. Last month, U.S. District Court Judge Nina Y. Wang...
COLORADO STATE
8 News Now

Ex-Las Vegas Raiders employee files lawsuit against team over discrimination claims

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A former employee of the Las Vegas Raiders is suing the organization, claiming she was discriminated against after she complained to management about pay disparities, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday. The lawsuit, filed with the Equal Employment Opportunities Commission, said that Nicole Brown-Adams was employed with the raiders since February […]
LAS VEGAS, NV

