FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
thesource.com
Detroit Rapper Creme Arrested By The Feds For $5M Fraud Case
Detroit rapper Creme can hang up her running shoes and cool her heels after a long month on the lamb, but federal authorities finally caught up with Creme due to tax evasion charges. Creme, whose real name is Sameerah Marrell, was scheduled to plead guilty to tax evasion charges stemming...
Appeals court rules that the son of a prisoner with schizophrenia held in solitary confinement is allowed to sue Delaware
The family of a Delaware man with schizophrenia who was placed in solitary confinement for seven months in 2016 can go back to federal court to pursue a claim that he was unconstitutionally subjected to cruel and unusual punishment. That was the ruling this week by the 3rd U.S. Circuit...
Brandy’s Ex-Housekeeper Demands $87k To Cover Her Legal Bills Weeks After Singer Agreed To Pay $40k Over Discrimination Claims
Brandy’s ex-housekeeper has demanded the singer cough up an additional $87k to cover the legal bills she racked up fighting the singer in court — only weeks after they reached a $40k settlement over discrimination claims, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the ex-housekeeper Maria Elizabeth Castaneda has asked the court to award her $87,445.80 to pay her lawyers at the Lipeles Law Group. The firm claimed it spent a significant amount of time on the case. It said they interviewed potential witnesses and obtained discovery after being hired by Castaneda to sue Brandy. As part...
Gabby Petito parents' attorney claims in court filing that Roberta Laundrie offered to lend son shovel
A December 2022 letter between lawyers for the parents of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie contains a bombshell allegation against the latter's mother.
Where is Scientology’s David Miscavige? Opposing lawyers want to know.
The process servers showed up to 10 Church of Scientology properties in Clearwater and California with legal documents in hand. They tried 27 times over four months to serve Scientology leader David Miscavige with a federal trafficking lawsuit that names him as a defendant, according to records filed in the case.
coloradopolitics.com
Judge denies immunity to Denver officers in right-to-record suit
A man has plausibly claimed Denver police officers arrested him without probable cause of a crime and instead in retaliation for exercising his First Amendment right to record them, a federal judge has ruled. U.S. District Court Chief Judge Philip A. Brimmer rejected the city's motion to dismiss the lawsuit...
Kwame Kilpatrick tells judge: My $1.5 million debt is paid off. Let me travel
Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick may have had his sentence commuted by then-President Donald Trump, but he still has some loose ends to tie up with the federal government. Kilpatrick is still on supervised release — a condition he is now asking a judge to end — and he owes $1.5 million in...
Complex
DaBaby Wins Lawsuit Over Alleged 2020 Assault of Miami Promoter
A jury has sided with DaBaby in the lawsuit filed against him for the alleged assault of Miami concert promoter Kenneth Carey in 2020, per TMZ. The controversial rapper and his crew were accused of attacking Carey and one of his friends over a dispute regarding an event DaBaby was hired to host. The two had a disagreement over payment, and DaBaby was hit with a $6 million federal lawsuit over the fight. He was originally facing a criminal battery charge as well, but that was dropped before the trial concluded in DaBaby’s favor on Monday.
abovethelaw.com
E. Jean Carroll Details Rape Allegations As Trump Demands To Postpone Trial Indefinitely
In anticipation of the a scheduling conference tomorrow in the E. Jean Carroll suits against Donald Trump, the parties submitted a proposed discovery plan last night. The plaintiff would like to schedule this trial for April, while the defendant would like to calendar it for never. This is an unsurprising...
Todd and Julie Chrisley to begin their prison sentences in January
Todd and Julie Chrisley have been ordered to report to their respective prisons in January. The “Chrisley Knows Best” stars — who were convicted of fraud and tax crimes in June — will be heading to Florida to spend their time behind bars, according to People. Todd, who was sentenced to 12 years in federal custody, will turn himself into the Federal Prison Camp Pensacola, a minimum-security facility, on Jan. 17. On the other hand, Julie will spend her seven-year sentence about two hours away from her husband at the Federal Correctional Institution Marianna. It is considered a “medium security federal correctional institution...
Kwame Kilpatrick files to be removed from supervised release, asks judge to clear $1.5M debt
Ex-Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick is seeking to be released from supervised release nearly two years after his 28-year prison sentence was commuted by former President Donald Trump. According to WXYZ-Detroit, Kilpatrick’s lawyer filed a motion Tuesday seeking for an end to Kilpatrick’s supervision by the court, despite his release calling for three years of supervision and that he pay $1.5 million in restitution.
High court rebukes AG Carr for seeking Cobb killer's execution
The Supreme Court of Georgia ruled unanimously Tuesday that Attorney General Chris Carr’s office violated an agreement with defense attorneys when, earlier this year, the office sought the execution of convicted murderer Virgil Delano Presnell Jr. Presnell is Georgia’s longest-serving death row inmate, and has been awaiting execution since 1976 when he was convicted of the murder of Cobb County eight-year-old Lori Smith and rape of her 10-year-old friend. Carr’s...
Judge sanctions apartment company, lawyers for ‘fraud’ in death suit
A federal judge in Atlanta sanctions apartment company, lawyers for ‘fraud’ in death suit. The DeKalb County complex has been a haven for violence and crime like many persistently dangerous apartments identified in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Dangerous Dwellings investigative series.
coloradopolitics.com
Judge green-lights lawsuit of Black former Kaiser employee for trial
A jury will now decide whether a former Colorado employee of Kaiser Permanente experienced a hostile work environment, after a federal judge concluded the evidence could show Moureene Taylor and her only other Black colleague were effectively ignored in their workplace. Last month, U.S. District Court Judge Nina Y. Wang...
Ex-Las Vegas Raiders employee files lawsuit against team over discrimination claims
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A former employee of the Las Vegas Raiders is suing the organization, claiming she was discriminated against after she complained to management about pay disparities, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday. The lawsuit, filed with the Equal Employment Opportunities Commission, said that Nicole Brown-Adams was employed with the raiders since February […]
