A jury has sided with DaBaby in the lawsuit filed against him for the alleged assault of Miami concert promoter Kenneth Carey in 2020, per TMZ. The controversial rapper and his crew were accused of attacking Carey and one of his friends over a dispute regarding an event DaBaby was hired to host. The two had a disagreement over payment, and DaBaby was hit with a $6 million federal lawsuit over the fight. He was originally facing a criminal battery charge as well, but that was dropped before the trial concluded in DaBaby’s favor on Monday.

MIAMI, FL ・ 9 DAYS AGO