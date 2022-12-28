Read full article on original website
Microsoft confirms that Sony has blocked these 4 games from hitting Xbox forever
Lawsuits in gaming are always fun, since it means we'll see more and more typically-secret snippets of information emerge in court documents. Microsoft has claimed that Sony has "exclusion" agreements for these games, specifically targeting Xbox.
Bleach Creator Honors the Anime's Fallen Moms With New Art
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has brought its big flashback arc to an end with the final episodes of Part 1 of the new anime series, and the original creator behind it all is honoring Ichigo Kurosaki and Uryu Ishida's fallen mothers with some special new art! The final episodes of Part 1 explored a special aspect of Ichigo's past by filling in some of the gaps left when his mother and father first met one another all those years ago. At the same time, it also helped to flesh out some of the other characters involved throughout as well.
Microsoft enters 10-year deal to bring ‘Call of Duty’ to Nintendo, so take that Sony
In an odd turn of events, considering that Microsoft is yet to pass its acquisition of Activision Blizzard through consumer regulators and Nintendo’s hardware has recently struggled to run a Pokémon game, the tech giant has inked a deal with Nintendo to start bringing Call of Duty games to its consoles, starting with the Nintendo Switch.
Fan-Made Resident Evil Remakes Canceled by Capcom
Capcom pulled the plug on some fan-made Resident Evil remakes of Resident Evil – Code: Veronica as well as the original Resident Evil, the remakes' creators said this week. Remakes for the games have been in the works for a while now with footage from the remakes attracting attention on occasion, but it appears that's come to an end now. The announcement was made on social media with a more thorough explanation for the shutdown shared on Discord.
Dragon Ball: How Did the Anime's CG Design Come to Be?
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero made the leap from traditional 2-D animation, which the Shonen franchise has used in the entirety of its history, to CG animation, leaving many nervous about the decision. Luckily, the movie was able to excel expectations and has become the most successful film in the series to date. Recently, a producer on the film went into detail when it came to how the decision was made when it came to this risky venture for the return of the Red Ribbon Army.
Upcoming Nintendo Switch Exclusives We Can't Wait To Play In 2023
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. The console wars continue to rage on, splitting the gaming populace between PlayStation and Xbox, with both sides claiming technological superiority. That's before we even consider the console versus PC debate. Meanwhile, Nintendo has managed to find a way to occupy its own little corner of the home gaming market, largely uncontested, with its popular Switch console.
Sony permanently blocks Final Fantasy VII Remake, Final Fantasy XVI, and two other games from coming to Xbox, Microsoft makes three Bethesda games Xbox and PC exclusive
Microsoft's US$68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard is not going down well with regulators with the Redmond-giant having to respond to both the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the UK CMA (Competition and Markets Authority) on the need for the deal to go through. Back in October, Microsoft confirmed to the UK CMA that Sony on it's part has set up permanent Xbox-exclusion deals for several titles on the PlayStation.
Did a Metal Gear Solid Remake Just Get Teased by Konami?
Did Konami just tease that it will be revealing its much-reported remake of a Metal Gear Solid game from the past in 2023? This is a question that a number of fans have been asking over the past day after those in charge at the publisher behind the Metal Gear Solid series released a new message to end 2022. And while nothing in this statement is directly tied to Metal Gear Solid, that hasn't kept fans from believing that an announcement associated with the series is right around the corner.
Naruto: Sasuke Retsuden Releases First Promo
Naruto has kept busy this past year, and it seems the anime is ready to start off 2023 in style. While the manga gets back on its feet, all eyes will be on Studio Pierrot come January as Naruto will start its own Sasuke spin-off. So if you want a taste of what Sasuke Retsuden will hold, you can check out its first promo above!
PlayStation Plus hands out Fallout 76 and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order in January
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Bethesda Softworks’ Fallout 76 headline games PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers get access to beginning Jan. 2, Sony announced on Wednesday. They’re joined by Axiom Verge 2, the side-scrolling indie Metroidvania that launched in 2021. Fallen Order needs little introduction; it’s a Star...
Dragon Ball Super Team Addresses the Anime's CG Future
Dragon Ball is gearing up for the new year, and of course, that means fans are looking back at what the series did in 2022. Aside from the recent return of its manga, Dragon Ball went off earlier this year when its anime returned to theaters. The release of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero ushered in a new era for the anime, and now, its team is addressing how the film's CG animation could carry on.
The most controversial character designs of 2022
Character designers often have a hard task on their hands. Everyone has an opinion about the way their favourites should look, and interpretations of famous characters can often be controversial. This has been especially true this year, as we've encountered a whole lot of character designs that have caused a...
Junji Ito Pop Up Shop Creates Anime Horror House
2023 is set to be a big year for anime with series such as Trigun, Vinland Saga, Attack on Titan, and many others looking to return to the small screen. Next month, however, things are planning to get pretty spooky in the anime world as Junji Ito's newest anime adaptation, Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre, will arrive on Netflix on January 19th. Compiling a number of short stories for their first time on television, Maniac also has a pop-up shop that will hit Japan and offer scary merchandise from Ito's terrifying creations.
Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card Manga Will Now End in 15th Volume
Back in October it was announced that CLAMP’s Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card manga had just one volume to go and would end with the 14th. Those plans have changed, and fans will be delighted to learn that they’re getting another volume beyond that. According to the latest from the series’ official Twitter account, Clear Card will now end with volume 15, which is scheduled to be released in Japan on October 31, 2023.
Hunter x Hunter Creator Addresses Manga's 2023 Hiatus
It looks like Hunter x Hunter is gearing up for its next break. Earlier this year, fans of the manga rose up after creator Yoshihiro Togashi confirmed he was resuming work on Hunter x Hunter. The series then made a successful comeback to Shonen Jump, but a recent report announced the hit series is going back on hiatus. And now, Togashi is addressing the issue with a note to fans.
Nier: Automata Ver 1.1a Trailer Previews Theme Song: Watch
Video games are no stranger to jumping in the world of anime, with major franchises such as Castlevania, Persona, Street Fighter, Pokemon, and Dragon Quest hitting the world of animation. Next year will see plenty of anime arriving from the medium, but Nier: Automata will be the first video game receiving an anime adaptation in January, as a new trailer gives viewers a first look at the opening theme that will bring a new 2-B story to the small screen.
Japanese sci-fi thriller Alice in Borderland just set a Netflix record
Alice in Borderland — the Netflix sci-fi series based on a graphic novel by Haro Aso — has just set a new record with the debut of its 8-episode second season. It’s set several records, actually. For starters, this Netflix release about two characters chasing the mystery...
The new trailer for the anime Nier Automata enables protagonists to release their characters
It has been long known that Platinum Games action-adventure Nerautomata is going to receive an anime adaptation. The drama about the androids 2B and 9S now has the new trailer and a final release date. The series will appear on January 7th. But what exactly should we expect?. The new...
Here Are Some of the Biggest Video Game Releases to Look Forward to in 2023
When it comes to video games, it may prove difficult to follow up a year like 2022. The past 12 months have seen the releases of several immensely popular titles like God of War: Ragnarök, Elden Ring, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and Bayonetta 3, just to name a few.
Death Stranding 2 Release Window Leaked
We now have a release window for Death Stranding 2 -- officially and tentatively called DS2 -- courtesy of a new leak, which comes straight from an employee working on the PS5 game. Unfortunately, this leak has confirmed the game will not release in 2023. It's hard to imagine many were imagining the new Kojima game was coming in 2023, but if you were one of these hopeful few, well, it's not, not according to this leak anyway.
