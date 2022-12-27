Read full article on original website
Hershey is being sued after tests showed its dark chocolate contained 'dangerous and harmful' lead and cadmium
Dark chocolate bars tested by Consumer Reports found 23 had higher levels of the heavy metals than public-health authorities generally considered safe.
docwirenews.com
A New App to Help People Eat The Right Portions of Fruits and Vegetables
A new app has been developed which facilitates healthy eating by helping people reach the recommended target of eating five portions of fruits and vegetables daily. The study backing the efficacy of the app was conducted by Bournemouth University. Called the SMART-5-A-DAY, this free app was designed specifically to help...
docwirenews.com
Comparing Biologic Therapies for Asthma
In a recent study led by Dr. Tyler Pitre, researchers sought to compare the efficacy of biologic asthma treatments. Based on their analysis, they concluded tezepelumab and dupilumab effectively reduced asthma exacerbations; however, biologics did not significantly improve exacerbations in patients with low eosinophils, the team noted. Their findings were published in the Annals of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology.
docwirenews.com
Preexisting Comorbidities Increase Readmission in PAD
In a recent systematic review and meta-analysis, investigators examined the impact of pre-existing diabetes mellitus (DM), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), congestive heart failure (CHF), or hypertension (HTN) on the rate of 30-day unplanned readmissions in patients with severe peripheral arterial disease (PAD) who underwent lower extremity bypass (LEB) procedures.
