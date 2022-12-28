ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Blues gain point in OT loss to Leafs; it's time for St. Louis to start getting greedier

By Lou Korac
Inside The Blues
Inside The Blues
 2 days ago

ST. LOUIS -- The silver lining for the Blues is they're finding a way to bank points.

But is it enough?

Center Robert Thomas (18) reacts as the Toronto Maple Leafs celebrate in the foreground a 5-4 overtime win over the Blues Tuesday at Enterprise Center.

Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

The Blues are 4-1-3 in their past eight games, which sounds good, meaning they have 11 of a possible 16 points after Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Enterprise Center. But they still are what they are, a .500 team at 16-16-3, and 35 games into the season, gaining a point is better than collecting none, but with the position they've put themselves in, they have to get greedy and want/need more.

Such was the case again on Tuesday when a second point in as many games slipped through the Blues' fingers when William Nylander stripped Vladimir Tarasenko from behind and scored a backhand goal on Jordan Binnington for the Toronto winner.

The Blues, who lost by an identical 5-4 in a shootout Friday before the Christmas break against Vegas, have had points slip through their fingers in this recent stretch. There was also a 3-2 OT loss against Colorado on Dec. 11 when they allowed the tying goal with nine seconds remaining in regulation, and there was the third period collapse against the New York Rangers on Dec. 5 in which the Blues carried a lead into the third before losing 6-4. That's just this month alone.

Banking a point was a silver lining Tuesday in a game in which the Blues fought back to tie on three different occasions, but if you're scoreboard watching and standings watching, it may not be dire straits yet, but it's getting there when you're five points out of a wildcard and teams to jump over.

"We talked about that today, just we need urgency every game," coach Craig Berube said. "We need consistency every game in how we need to play."

"It's a good point, but in the position we're in right now, how tight this race is, we really needed the two points," said captain Ryan O'Reilly, who scored his 250th NHL goal Tuesday. "It's disappointing that way."

It most definitely is, especially when considering the Blues scored four goals in the game that were not gimmes. They were workmanlike, precision goals; one by Calle Rosen, who returned after being healthy-scratched the past seven games; one by O'Reilly, another by Justin Faulk and one by Jordan Kyrou, who returned after missing two games with an upper-body injury.

Blues center Ryan O'Reilly (90) and Maple Leafs center David Kampf fight for a loose puck as both skaters are falling to the ice Tuesday in Toronto's 5-4 overtime win at Enterprise Center.

Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

"They’re all ones we’d like to have," Faulk said. "I thought we did a good job in the third to find a way to even it up. Would’ve liked to see the other side of it though.

"... Every way is pretty tough to lose. It’s just the way it went. You don’t like to lose at all."

For relatively most of the game, the Blues played pretty well. There were the self-inflicted wounds that would cost them, and those have seemed to be troublesome throughout the season.

"I thought our guys battled hard and got back in the game," Berube said. "I liked our start, I liked our game. We did a lot of good stuff tonight, but in the end, it boils down to mistakes and we made too many."

