ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Kevin Durant Reacts to Luka Doncic Making History vs. Knicks

By Joey Linn
Inside The Nets
Inside The Nets
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NUheI_0jwEb23w00

Luka Doncic made history in the Dallas Mavericks vs. New York Knicks game

Putting up the first 60-point, 20-rebound, 10-assist game in NBA history, Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic had the NBA world buzzing. Luka led his squad past the New York Knicks in overtime, and he did it with a truly historic stat line. Nobody in NBA history had ever posted a 60/20/10 game before Luka did it, and there is a good chance nobody ever does it again.

After the game, Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant shared his reaction to Luka's monster performance, comparing it to video game numbers.

It has been an up and down year for the Dallas Mavericks, but their one constant has been Luka Doncic. He is putting up MVP-level numbers despite Dallas having a mediocre record. Without him, this team would be deep into the lottery, but they are instead firmly in the playoff picture.

Nets star Kevin Durant is no stranger to monster stat lines himself, but 60/20/10 is truly a new level. It was an intentionally missed free throw and put-back from Doncic at the end of regulation that extended this game to overtime, where he was ultimately able to reach 60 points. It was the first 60-point game by anybody this season, and the first 60/20/10 game by anybody ever.

Luka Doncic is already an all-time great, and he continues adding to his historic greatness each time he plays.

Related Articles

Kyrie Irving Opens Up About Failing to Win Championship With Boston Celtics

Amazon Refuses to Remove Controversial Film After Kyrie Irving Backlash

Kevin Durant Compares Rising Sacramento Kings Star to Steph Curry

Comments / 6

A’shadeeyah
1d ago

The Knicks played themselves when the game went to overtime you knew they was done plus Julius Randle missing 2 free throws was crucial😠 Oh well back to the drawing board 🏀✍️

Reply(2)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

NBA world reacts to terrible Devin Booker news

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker received terrible news about his groin injury on Wednesday. The Suns announced that Booker, who ranks 12th in the NBA in points per game with 27.1, will miss the next four weeks. Their team account tweeted, “INJURY UPDATE: Further evaluation has confirmed that Devin Booker sustained a left groin strain. Read more... The post NBA world reacts to terrible Devin Booker news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
PHOENIX, AZ
E! News

Nia Long and Ime Udoka Break Up After 13 Years

Watch: Nia Long Calls Ime Udoka's Cheating Scandal "Devastating" for Their Son. Nia Long has entered her single era. The Best Man star and basketball coach Ime Udoka have broken up after 13 years together. The news comes two months after Ime, the head coach of the Boston Celtics was suspended from the organization for the remainder of the basketball season back in September after allegedly having a relationship with a female Celtics employee.
Bustle

Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player

On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
NEW YORK STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBA

Stoudamire Steps in as Head Coach, C’s Soar Past Rockets

Damon Stoudamire was 10 minutes from taking his seat on Boston’s bench Tuesday night when he was notified that he wouldn’t be needing to take a seat at all. Shortly before tip-off against the visiting Houston Rockets, the second-year Celtics assistant coach learned that he’d been bumped up the depth chart and would be manning the sideline in his first game as an acting NBA head coach.
BOSTON, MA
Inside The Nets

Inside The Nets

Brooklyn, NY
1K+
Followers
306
Post
592K+
Views
ABOUT

Inside The Nets brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Brooklyn Nets.

 https://www.si.com/nba/nets/

Comments / 0

Community Policy