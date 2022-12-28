Kevin Durant Reacts to Luka Doncic Making History vs. Knicks

Luka Doncic made history in the Dallas Mavericks vs. New York Knicks game

Putting up the first 60-point, 20-rebound, 10-assist game in NBA history, Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic had the NBA world buzzing. Luka led his squad past the New York Knicks in overtime, and he did it with a truly historic stat line. Nobody in NBA history had ever posted a 60/20/10 game before Luka did it, and there is a good chance nobody ever does it again.

After the game, Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant shared his reaction to Luka's monster performance, comparing it to video game numbers.

It has been an up and down year for the Dallas Mavericks, but their one constant has been Luka Doncic. He is putting up MVP-level numbers despite Dallas having a mediocre record. Without him, this team would be deep into the lottery, but they are instead firmly in the playoff picture.

Nets star Kevin Durant is no stranger to monster stat lines himself, but 60/20/10 is truly a new level. It was an intentionally missed free throw and put-back from Doncic at the end of regulation that extended this game to overtime, where he was ultimately able to reach 60 points. It was the first 60-point game by anybody this season, and the first 60/20/10 game by anybody ever.

Luka Doncic is already an all-time great, and he continues adding to his historic greatness each time he plays.

