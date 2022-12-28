ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Mavericks eyeing new All-Star partner for Luka Doncic?

Luka Doncic is looking like Galactus The Devourer of Worlds right now, but even he will need to find himself a Silver Surfer before long. Fortunately, the Dallas Mavericks may have just the guy in mind. On a recent episode of “The Lowe Post,” ESPN’s Tim MacMahon revealed that some in the Mavericks front office... The post Mavericks eyeing new All-Star partner for Luka Doncic? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Kevin Garnett Makes A Prediction About Luka Doncic

The Dallas Mavericks recently unveiled Dirk Nowitzki‘s statue outside of the American Airlines Center. Dirk earned the ultimate honor after spending his entire 21-year career with the Mavs, leading them to their only two NBA Finals appearances and winning one NBA championship. But as much as Dirk had to...
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

It's no typo: 60-21-10 stat line for Mavs' Doncic goes viral

DALLAS (AP) — Include the extra rebound, or don't. It doesn't really matter with Luka Doncic's logic-defying stat line that had current and former NBA stars, along with current and former teammates, buzzing on Twitter. Doncic had 60 points, a Dallas franchise record, a career-best 21 rebounds and 10...
DALLAS, TX
BBC

Luka Doncic scores historic 60-point triple-double in Dallas Mavericks win

Luka Doncic scored the first 60-point 'triple-double' in NBA history to help the Dallas Mavericks claim a 126-121 overtime win over the New York Knicks. The 23-year-old Slovenian racked up 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists, posting double figures in three key attacking metrics. With the Mavericks down 115-113...
DALLAS, TX
New York Post

Want to see Luka Doncic after his 60-point triple-double? Some tickets are $12

Luka Doncic made history twice in one night. On Tuesday, Dec. 27, the 6-foot-7 All-Star became the first player in NBA history to record a 60-point, 20-rebound, 10-assist triple-double. That wasn’t enough for Doncic though. With 35 seconds left in regulation, he and his Dallas Mavericks overcame a nine-point...
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Doncic has another triple-double, Mavs beat Rockets 129-114

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic followed his 60-point triple-double two nights earlier with 35 points in his NBA-best eighth triple-double of the season, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Houston Rockets 129-114 on Thursday night. Doncic, who recorded the NBA’s first game with 60 points and 21 rebounds to...
DALLAS, TX
hypebeast.com

Dallas Mavericks Reveal Dirk Nowitzki Fadeaway Statue

Ahead of their Christmas home game against the Los Angeles Lakers, the Dallas Mavericks took time to immortalize an NBA legend. Unveiled outside the American Airlines Center is a new 24-foot statue depicting Dirk Nowitzki performing his signature one-legged fadeaway. As the only NBA player in history to spend 21...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy