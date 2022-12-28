Read full article on original website
Mavericks eyeing new All-Star partner for Luka Doncic?
Luka Doncic is looking like Galactus The Devourer of Worlds right now, but even he will need to find himself a Silver Surfer before long. Fortunately, the Dallas Mavericks may have just the guy in mind. On a recent episode of “The Lowe Post,” ESPN’s Tim MacMahon revealed that some in the Mavericks front office... The post Mavericks eyeing new All-Star partner for Luka Doncic? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Luka Doncic takes jab at Tom Thibodeau, Knicks after roasting them
New York Knicks fans were made witness to an absolute nightmare situation against Luka Doncic on Tuesday. The Dallas Mavericks star dropped a 60-21-10 triple-double in a comeback win equally as improbably as Doncic’s stat line. His assessment of New York’s defense just adds a sprinkle more insult to injury.
Yardbarker
Kevin Garnett Makes A Prediction About Luka Doncic
The Dallas Mavericks recently unveiled Dirk Nowitzki‘s statue outside of the American Airlines Center. Dirk earned the ultimate honor after spending his entire 21-year career with the Mavs, leading them to their only two NBA Finals appearances and winning one NBA championship. But as much as Dirk had to...
Luka Doncic Sets New Mavs & NBA Records in Miraculous Win vs. Knicks
Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks faced the New York Knicks on Tuesday night. DallasBasketball.com gives you a full recap of the game.
Mavs star Luka Doncic’s immediate reaction to dropping historic 60-21-10 triple double
Luka Doncic, simply put, is one of the most magical players in NBA history. His basketball wizardry was in full display once more as he put the Dallas Mavericks (and perhaps even the entire state of Texas) on his back with a gigantic 60-point, 21-rebound, and 10-assist performance to lead the Mavs to a 126-121 win over the New York Knicks in overtime.
NBA roundup: Luka Doncic's second straight triple-double carries Mavs
December 30 - Luka Doncic recorded his eighth triple-double of the season, while Christian Wood scored 12 of his 21 points in the third period as the host Dallas Mavericks sprinted past the Houston Rockets 129-114 on Thursday for their fifth consecutive victory.
FOX Sports
It's no typo: 60-21-10 stat line for Mavs' Doncic goes viral
DALLAS (AP) — Include the extra rebound, or don't. It doesn't really matter with Luka Doncic's logic-defying stat line that had current and former NBA stars, along with current and former teammates, buzzing on Twitter. Doncic had 60 points, a Dallas franchise record, a career-best 21 rebounds and 10...
Luka Doncic And Dallas Mavericks Are The Only Team In 13,884 Games Who Won A Game After Trailing 9 Points Under 35 Seconds Left
Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks pulled off one of the rarest wins in NBA history by overcoming the New York Knicks in a stunner last night.
Luka Doncic Is More Likely To Join Nikola Jokic On Denver Nuggets Than Jokic Joining Doncic In Dallas, Says ESPN Insider
One NBA insider claims that Luka Doncic is more likely to join the Denver Nuggets than recruiting Nikola Jokic to the Dallas Mavericks.
Mavericks Luka Doncic Posts First 60-Point Triple Double Since Rockets James Harden
Mavericks star Luka Doncic joins Houston Rockets legend James Harden as the only two players in league history to post a 60-point triple-double.
BBC
Luka Doncic scores historic 60-point triple-double in Dallas Mavericks win
Luka Doncic scored the first 60-point 'triple-double' in NBA history to help the Dallas Mavericks claim a 126-121 overtime win over the New York Knicks. The 23-year-old Slovenian racked up 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists, posting double figures in three key attacking metrics. With the Mavericks down 115-113...
Mavs vs. Rockets Preview: Can Luka Doncic Power Dallas to 5th Straight Win?
Coming off a 60-point outburst against the New York Knicks, Luka Doncic will try to follow that up with a win over the Houston Rockets on Thursday night.
New York Post
Want to see Luka Doncic after his 60-point triple-double? Some tickets are $12
Luka Doncic made history twice in one night. On Tuesday, Dec. 27, the 6-foot-7 All-Star became the first player in NBA history to record a 60-point, 20-rebound, 10-assist triple-double. That wasn’t enough for Doncic though. With 35 seconds left in regulation, he and his Dallas Mavericks overcame a nine-point...
Luka Doncic injury update vs. Spurs after latest triple-double
Luka Doncic could certainly use some rest. The Dallas Mavericks have a golden opportunity to give it to him on Saturday, but all signs point to the superstar playmaker taking the floor against the rebuilding San Antonio Spurs. Dallas says Doncic is probable to play versus the Spurs on New...
Next Few Weeks Will Determine Jazz's Maneuvers at Trade Deadline
Will the Utah Jazz be sellers at the NBA trade deadline?
Doncic’s Mavs Win Fifth Straight: 3 Big Takeaways From Rockets Blowout
Luka Doncic notches another triple-double as the Dallas Mavericks win their fifth straight game against on Thursday night against the Houston Rockets.
FOX Sports
Doncic has another triple-double, Mavs beat Rockets 129-114
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic followed his 60-point triple-double two nights earlier with 35 points in his NBA-best eighth triple-double of the season, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Houston Rockets 129-114 on Thursday night. Doncic, who recorded the NBA’s first game with 60 points and 21 rebounds to...
Warriors Make A Roster Move Before Friday's Game
The Golden State Warriors have made a roster move before Friday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers.
Lakers: Three Impending Atlanta Hawks Free Agents That Could Fit LA
Let's scout some future prospects!
hypebeast.com
Dallas Mavericks Reveal Dirk Nowitzki Fadeaway Statue
Ahead of their Christmas home game against the Los Angeles Lakers, the Dallas Mavericks took time to immortalize an NBA legend. Unveiled outside the American Airlines Center is a new 24-foot statue depicting Dirk Nowitzki performing his signature one-legged fadeaway. As the only NBA player in history to spend 21...
