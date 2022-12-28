Read full article on original website
Warren donated $1 million to Abbott's campaign, then O'Rourke alleged it amounted to bribery. Now he's being suedVictorTexas State
Chef Point Bar And Restaurant is Closing Its Watauga Location After 20 Years In BusinessMadocWatauga, TX
Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found DeadLarry LeaseCollege Station, TX
Dallas Flight Attendant Pleads Guilty to Drug ChargesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
The Drive to Phoenix is Closer Than Dallas For Some Texas ResidentsTom HandyPhoenix, AZ
Kevin Durant Reacts to Luka Doncic Making History vs. Knicks
Luka Doncic made history in the Dallas Mavericks vs. New York Knicks game
Mavs star Luka Doncic’s insane 60-point triple-double has NBA Twitter on fire
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic had the whole NBA Twitterverse going crazy about him. And who wouldn’t be? Not only did he record an insane 60-point triple-double but also banked a buzzer-beater to send their game against the New York Knicks to overtime. When it looked like the Mavs...
Trae Young, Kyle Kuzma, NBA stars react to Luka Doncic’s unbelievable 60-20-10 game
Luka Doncic is on another level. The Dallas Mavericks star just posted a stat line against the New York Knicks that left his NBA peers such as Trae Young, Kyle Kuzma, DeMar DeRozan, and the rest of the NBA in awe of his greatness. Doncic finished with a cartoonish stat...
Luka Doncic takes jab at Tom Thibodeau, Knicks after roasting them
New York Knicks fans were made witness to an absolute nightmare situation against Luka Doncic on Tuesday. The Dallas Mavericks star dropped a 60-21-10 triple-double in a comeback win equally as improbably as Doncic’s stat line. His assessment of New York’s defense just adds a sprinkle more insult to injury.
Luka Doncic’s ‘recovery beer’ request after 60-point triple-double answered in Slovenia
On Tuesday night, Luka Doncic became the first player in NBA history to drop a 60-20-10 triple double. He astonishingly finished with 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists in an overtime win vs. the New York Knicks. After the game, Doncic remarked how tired he was, saying he needed ‘a recovery beer.’
BBC
Luka Doncic scores historic 60-point triple-double in Dallas Mavericks win
Luka Doncic scored the first 60-point 'triple-double' in NBA history to help the Dallas Mavericks claim a 126-121 overtime win over the New York Knicks. The 23-year-old Slovenian racked up 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists, posting double figures in three key attacking metrics. With the Mavericks down 115-113...
Luka Doncic And Dallas Mavericks Are The Only Team In 13,884 Games Who Won A Game After Trailing 9 Points Under 35 Seconds Left
Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks pulled off one of the rarest wins in NBA history by overcoming the New York Knicks in a stunner last night.
Knicks And Mavs Injury Reports
The New York Knicks and Dallas Mavericks have announced their injury reports.
Luka Doncic Sets New Mavs & NBA Records in Miraculous Win vs. Knicks
Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks faced the New York Knicks on Tuesday night. DallasBasketball.com gives you a full recap of the game.
Gregg Popovich’s hilarious Luka Doncic guarantee after 60-point night
Luka Doncic will step on the court Friday night against the San Antonio Spurs likely still smoldering. No one is having a hotter stretch right now in the NBA than the Slovenian Dallas Mavericks superstar. It was not that long ago when he skewered the New York Knicks for a 60-point triple-double that no one in the NBA had ever pulled off before.
Mavericks Luka Doncic Posts First 60-Point Triple Double Since Rockets James Harden
Mavericks star Luka Doncic joins Houston Rockets legend James Harden as the only two players in league history to post a 60-point triple-double.
'This Kid Doesn't Quit!’ Luka Makes History - Mavs Coach Kidd Reviews
Luka Doncic willed the Mavericks to victory on Tuesday night on the back of his historic 60-point triple-double performance.
Can Rockets Prevent Another Historic Night For Mavericks Star Luka Doncic?
After experiencing modest success in a loss to the Mavericks, can the Houston Rockets' defense prevent another memorable performance from Luka Doncic Thursday night?
Mavs Star Luka Doncic Reaches Many Milestones with 60-Point Triple-Double
Luka Doncic put on a performance never before seen in an NBA game on Tuesday night as the Dallas Mavericks pulled off a miracle comeback win against the New York Knicks.
NBA Power Rankings: Mavericks Moving Up After Win Streak?
The Dallas Mavericks are riding high with three straight wins. Where does that put them in this week's power rankings?
FOX Sports
Doncic has another triple-double, Mavs beat Rockets 129-114
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic followed his 60-point triple-double two nights earlier with 35 points in his NBA-best eighth triple-double of the season, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Houston Rockets 129-114 on Thursday night. Doncic, who recorded the NBA’s first game with 60 points and 21 rebounds to...
Rangers’ Libor Hajek a healthy scratch for seventh straight game
TAMPA, Fla. — This seems to be a case of Same Time Next Year for Libor Hajek, who seems to have settled into a role as the club’s seventh defenseman, having been a healthy scratch for the seventh straight time in Thursday’s match against the Lightning. The 24-year-old has been leapfrogged on the depth chart by Ben Harpur, who was recalled from the AHL Wolf Pack on Dec. 3 while exchanging places with Zac Jones. After spending his first five NHL matches in street clothes, the 27-year-old has grabbed hold of the spot on the third pair alongside righty Braden Schneider. “I...
