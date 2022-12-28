TAMPA, Fla. — This seems to be a case of Same Time Next Year for Libor Hajek, who seems to have settled into a role as the club’s seventh defenseman, having been a healthy scratch for the seventh straight time in Thursday’s match against the Lightning. The 24-year-old has been leapfrogged on the depth chart by Ben Harpur, who was recalled from the AHL Wolf Pack on Dec. 3 while exchanging places with Zac Jones. After spending his first five NHL matches in street clothes, the 27-year-old has grabbed hold of the spot on the third pair alongside righty Braden Schneider. “I...

