Charlotte, NC

Memphis 118, Sacramento 108

Percentages: FG .406, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 15-43, .349 (Barnes 4-9, Huerter 3-7, Monk 3-8, Fox 2-4, Murray 2-6, Lyles 1-5, Mitchell 0-2, Sabonis 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Holmes 2, Lyles 2). Turnovers: 15 (Fox 5, Monk 4, Barnes 2, Holmes, Huerter, Len, Lyles).
Jump scores 20 points, leads No. 2 Stanford by Arizona State

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Stanford's appreciative guards love how they can draw their offensive players into the paint and leave the rest to their opportunistic posts to help out whenever needed. Cameron Brink is a one-woman swat crew. “Our bigs are really talented,” Hall of Fame coach Tara VanDerveer...
STANFORD, CA
49ers edge Raiders 37-34 in OT for 9th consecutive win

LAS VEGAS (AP) — San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan said his team has been in playoff mode for several weeks as it fights for a top seed in the NFC, and Sunday had a postseason atmosphere. Playing in front of a raucous pro-49ers crowd as visitors in Las Vegas,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Denver 123, Boston 111

Percentages: FG .460, FT .815. 3-Point Goals: 9-33, .273 (J.Brown 4-8, D.White 2-5, Horford 2-6, Hauser 1-2, Williams 0-1, Brogdon 0-3, Smart 0-4, Tatum 0-4). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (D.White, Horford, Williams). Turnovers: 13 (Tatum 5, Williams 2, Williams III 2, Brogdon, D.White, Pritchard, Smart).
DENVER, CO
Washington 118, Milwaukee 95

Percentages: FG .532, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 7-27, .259 (Hachimura 3-5, Kispert 2-2, Wright 1-3, Morris 1-5, Barton 0-2, Kuzma 0-2, Avdija 0-3, Porzingis 0-5). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Porzingis 2, Carey Jr., Gafford, Goodwin, Morris). Turnovers: 17 (Kuzma 5, Avdija 4, Morris 2, Porzingis...
WASHINGTON STATE
BUTLER 80, GEORGETOWN 51

Percentages: FG .500, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 12-26, .462 (Taylor 6-8, Ali 2-3, C.Harris 2-4, Lukosius 1-4, Hunter 1-5, J.Thomas 0-1, Tate 0-1). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (J.Thomas 2, Taylor). Turnovers: 5 (J.Thomas 2, Ali, C.Harris, Hunter). Steals: 6 (Hunter 2, Bates, C.Harris, Lukosius, Taylor).
GEORGETOWN, CA

