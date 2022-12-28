ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grover Beach, CA

Woman expresses concerns over safety after pedestrian killed by train

By Austin Herbaugh
KSBY News
KSBY News
 2 days ago
Grover Beach residents are expressing concern over safety after a second pedestrian was hit and killed by a train this month.

The Grover Beach Police Department confirms that a person was hit and killed by an Amtrak train while walking on the tracks near the monarch butterfly grove.

“Unfortunately, another person has once again been hit by a train which is just astounding because I’ve lived here for 32 years, and you don’t hear of this happening at all,” said Amy Carter who lives close to the scene of the collision.

Police say that the deadly incident happened at around 2:40 p.m. on Tuesday.

“Our officers responded quickly and did confirm that somebody has been hit by the train and is deceased,” said Grover Beach Police Commander Jim Munro.

Witnesses told police that an unidentified person was walking on the tracks wearing a hoodie before being struck and killed by an Amtrak train heading north.

“The train was traveling northbound along the tracks heading to the City of Pismo Beach, but the collision actually occurred in the City of Grover Beach,” explained Commander Munro.

Authorities say the conductor sounded the train’s horn and hit the brakes but add that the person on the tracks did not react.

Amy Carter lives nearby and says she can’t believe that this has happened again.

“We saw the train stopped on the tracks—of course, the caution tape, and we were thinking ‘this didn’t just happen again within three weeks.’”

On December 5 th , a man was hit and killed by an Amtrak train at the Grover Beach Train Station less than a mile away.

Carter says that she is increasingly feeling unsafe in her neighborhood after having her car stolen and hearing that someone was hit and killed by a train so close to home.

“My older boy is a train buff and he always wants to come out here and watch and now I’m like 2 deceased bodies in three weeks, that terrifies me.”

The San Luis Obispo County Coroner is conducting a death investigation.

The Grover Beach Police Department is the lead agency in the investigation into the pedestrian’s death.

kprl.com

Grover Beach Train Fatality 12.29.2022

In Grover Beach, the investigation continues into the fatal train accident which occurred at 2:40 Tuesday afternoon. An unidentified man wearing a hooded jacket was walking north along the tracks when a northbound Amtrak train came up behind him. The train engineer sounded his horn, and slammed on the brakes, but the train was traveling at a high rate of speed, and it struck the man and killed him.
GROVER BEACH, CA
calcoastnews.com

Vehicle crashes into horse in Orcutt

A vehicle hit and killed a horse west of Orcutt on Wednesday morning. At about 6:30 a.m., a Casmalia man driving an Audi station wagon crashed into the horse. The impact caused the horse to crash through the windshield. Responders pronounced the horse dead at the scene and moved it out of the roadway.
ORCUTT, CA
syvnews.com

Name of man who died in Northern Branch Jail custody released by Sheriff's Office

The name of a man who died of an apparent drug overdose while in custody at the Northern Branch Jail has been released by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office. Jaime Angel Gonzalez, 33, of Santa Maria, died Wednesday morning after being arrested on suspicion of a parole violation, then becoming unresponsive in an observation cell at the jail in Santa Maria, said sheriff’s public information officer Lt. Jarrett Morris.
SANTA MARIA, CA
calcoasttimes.com

Woman pleads to assault during child exchange in Atascadero

A woman who assaulted her stepson’s mother during a child exchange in Atascadero was sentenced last week to 20 days as part of a plea agreement. Kate Slater pleaded no contest to a charge of battery with serious bodily injury. San Luis Obispo Superior Court Judge Barry LaBarbera then sentenced Slater to 20 days, which he is permitting her to serve at home.
ATASCADERO, CA
slohsexpressions.com

San Luis Obispo Has Some Really Cool Places, It Just Sucks to Get To Them in a Car

Like traffic? Move to SLO. Photo courtesy of opinion editor Jane Culbreath. Ask a person visiting or living in San Luis Obispo, which includes many of San Luis Obispo High School’s student body, a takeaway from the area, they may say a walk through Bubblegum Alley, watching a show at SLO’s Repertory Theatre, or a stay at the Madonna Inn. SLO undoubtedly has a lot of great places and experiences to offer for its residents, visitors and students.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Dec. 24-26

Joseph Earl Botts Sr., age 84, of Paso Robles, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 24. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Ernest Leland Groves, age 90, of Templeton, California passed away on Monday, Dec. 26. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.
PASO ROBLES, CA
