Woman expresses concerns over safety after pedestrian killed by train

Grover Beach residents are expressing concern over safety after a second pedestrian was hit and killed by a train this month.

The Grover Beach Police Department confirms that a person was hit and killed by an Amtrak train while walking on the tracks near the monarch butterfly grove.

“Unfortunately, another person has once again been hit by a train which is just astounding because I’ve lived here for 32 years, and you don’t hear of this happening at all,” said Amy Carter who lives close to the scene of the collision.

Police say that the deadly incident happened at around 2:40 p.m. on Tuesday.

“Our officers responded quickly and did confirm that somebody has been hit by the train and is deceased,” said Grover Beach Police Commander Jim Munro.

Witnesses told police that an unidentified person was walking on the tracks wearing a hoodie before being struck and killed by an Amtrak train heading north.

“The train was traveling northbound along the tracks heading to the City of Pismo Beach, but the collision actually occurred in the City of Grover Beach,” explained Commander Munro.

Authorities say the conductor sounded the train’s horn and hit the brakes but add that the person on the tracks did not react.

Amy Carter lives nearby and says she can’t believe that this has happened again.

“We saw the train stopped on the tracks—of course, the caution tape, and we were thinking ‘this didn’t just happen again within three weeks.’”

On December 5 th , a man was hit and killed by an Amtrak train at the Grover Beach Train Station less than a mile away.

Carter says that she is increasingly feeling unsafe in her neighborhood after having her car stolen and hearing that someone was hit and killed by a train so close to home.

“My older boy is a train buff and he always wants to come out here and watch and now I’m like 2 deceased bodies in three weeks, that terrifies me.”

The San Luis Obispo County Coroner is conducting a death investigation.

The Grover Beach Police Department is the lead agency in the investigation into the pedestrian’s death.