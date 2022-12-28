ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Irish tourist dies after falling out of moving train in Thailand

By Sravasti Dasgupta
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45684S_0jwEYogS00

An Irish tourist in Thailand died after falling out of a moving train, said the country’s police officials.

Patrick Ward, 45, was travelling on Tuesday with a tour group from Thai capital Bangkok to Kanchanaburi town.

At a brief stop over the river Kwai, the group made its way to the Sai Yok waterfall, a popular tourist destination.

Ward fell when he opened the door of the train carriage near a slope, according to the police.

The tourist had opened a door in the train carriage and fell 7-8 metres down a slope when the train slowed down at a scenic spot, police major Kiatisak Kerdchok of the Sai Yok police told the Associated Press, citing witnesses.

Police did not confirm whether the tourist was attempting to take a selfie, as was reported by local media outlets.

His body was found at the scene with wounds, but no foul play has been suggested.

An autopsy will be conducted on Wednesday, police said.

Officials said while Ward’s passport said he was Irish, he was born in New Zealand while his current place of residence was not yet known.

Earlier this month, another Irish national who was initially reported missing by his family in Thailand , was declared dead in a kayaking accident after his boat capsized.

Odhran O’Neill, 22, from Lurgan, County Armagh of Northern Ireland, was last seen at the Khao Sok National Park in southern Thailand on Saturday, his sister Michaela said.

Additional reporting by agencies

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Woman breaks nearly every bone in face in Thailand

A student is asking for help to pay her sister's medical bills, after she suffered a horrific accident while on holiday. Jo Hoffman from Wolverhampton came off her hired scooter while in Thailand, smashing nearly every bone in her face. She is currently in hospital in Koh Samui, where medical...
The Independent

Solihull incident: Boy, 6, becomes fourth child to die after falling into icy lake

A six-year-old boy has become the fourth child to die after falling into an icy lake in Solihull on Sunday, police say.In a statement following the tragic death of the child, West Midlands Police said: “It is with heartfelt sadness that we have to report this afternoon, the six-year-old in hospital has lost his fight for life.“Our deepest sympathies are with the families and friends of those involved in this tragedy.“We cannot comprehend the enormity of the pain they must feel and our hearts go out to them.”It follows the deaths of three other boys aged eight, 10, and...
americanmilitarynews.com

North Korea publicly executes 2 teenagers for distributing South Korean movies

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. North Korea has publicly executed three teenagers by firing squad – two for watching and distributing South Korean movies and one for murdering his stepmother – two sources who witnessed it told Radio Free Asia.
The Independent

Woman, 93, left ‘screaming in pain’ waiting 25 hours for ambulance before strike action

A 93-year-old woman was left “screaming in pain” on the floor of her care home for 25 hours while waiting for an ambulance to arrive, her family says. Elizabeth Davies fractured her hip after suffering a fall in her care home in northwest Wales at the weekend. Images show the elderly woman lying on a wooden floor with a cushion and a blanket while waiting for an ambulance to arrive. Her family claimed this took more than a day. “It was very upsetting to have to see her lying on the floor screaming in pain for over 24 hours,”...
Tri-City Herald

People scream as boat propeller kills woman retrieving sandals on Colombia vacation

A woman on vacation in Colombia was fatally struck by a boat propeller when she tried to retrieve her sandals, according to media reports. Natalia Andrea Larrañaga Fajardo, 26, visited San Andrés island’s White Watta beach on vacation, Colombian news outlet La Razon reported. At the beach, she saw some people she recognized on a boat and climbed aboard.
HOLAUSA

Royal family to move to US in 2023: Report

Prince Joachim and Princess Marie of Denmark are reportedly moving to the United States next year. B.T. reported on Nov. 29 that Queen Margrethe II ’s youngest son, 53, has landed a new job in the “defense industry” in Washington, D.C. RELATED: Crown Prince supports mother’s...
WASHINGTON STATE
People

At Least 21 Campers Dead, 12 Missing After Landslide Tears Through Family Campsite in Malaysia

Another 12 people remain missing after the torrent of mud slammed into the campsite Friday night in the town of Batang Kali A landslide has claimed the lives of at least 21 people, including five children, after a torrent of mud slammed into a campsite Friday night in the town of Batang Kali, Malaysia, where another 12 remain missing. At least seven people have been hospitalized while, fortunately, others were able to walk away from the debris amid the ongoing rescue at an organic farm, where more than 90 people were sleeping...
TheDailyBeast

American Woman Killed by Massive ‘Rogue’ Wave on Cruise Ship

An American woman was killed after a massive wave hit a Viking cruise ship on Tuesday night, authorities said. The wave broke cabin windows of the 231-foot long boat, hitting the 62-year-old woman with broken glass and injuring four others, who are expected to survive. An Argentinian federal court has opened an investigation to determine what happened, with Viking calling it a “rogue wave incident” in a statement. The woman has yet to be publicly identified.Read it at Associated Press
The Independent

Rail worker drives girls 74 miles home for Christmas after they miss last train

Three students have praised a kind-hearted rail worker who drove them 74 miles out of his way to help them get home for Christmas after trains were disrupted.Cara Ní Chofaigh, a student at the University of Galway, said that the Irish Rail staffer, who she knows only as Tony, rescued her and two friends when they missed their connecting train home on Tuesday.Ms Ní Chofaigh had been travelling home from Galway, via Limerick, when she bumped into her housemate and another friend, all bound for her hometown of Killarney, County Kerry.However, as their evening train approached the connection point, it...
Tyla

Woman furious after being billed by neighbour for fence he put up 17 years ago

When deciding on a new house to either buy or rent, one of the biggest questions a lot of us will ask ourselves is: "What are the neighbours like?" Ideally, you never want to have a bad relationship with any of your neighbours, as most likely, you are going to come across them on a regular basis - whether that is them looking after a parcel for you or just an awkward smile as you take out the bins.
americanmilitarynews.com

North Korean bandits steal 200 kilos of gold bars worth US $12 million

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. The three masked bandits descended upon the armored vehicle, overpowered the two soldiers on guard duty, seized 200 kilograms of gold bars worth U.S.$12 million and rode off into the North Korean countryside, sources inside the country said.
World

US plotting to return to massive Philippines naval base

It’s a military base larger than the nation of Singapore, built long ago as a US super-bastion on the Pacific, but vacated by Washington in 1992. But now, the Pentagon wants back in to Subic Bay Naval Base — and the Philippines, its current owner, is keen to let the US return. A new deal would let the US military reoccupy parts of the base. Officials in Manila are hustling to finalize it before the year’s end. The World's Patrick Winn reports.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

The Independent

999K+
Followers
320K+
Post
510M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy