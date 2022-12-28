Irish tourist dies after falling out of moving train in Thailand

An Irish tourist in Thailand died after falling out of a moving train, said the country’s police officials.

Patrick Ward, 45, was travelling on Tuesday with a tour group from Thai capital Bangkok to Kanchanaburi town.

At a brief stop over the river Kwai, the group made its way to the Sai Yok waterfall, a popular tourist destination.

Ward fell when he opened the door of the train carriage near a slope, according to the police.

The tourist had opened a door in the train carriage and fell 7-8 metres down a slope when the train slowed down at a scenic spot, police major Kiatisak Kerdchok of the Sai Yok police told the Associated Press, citing witnesses.

Police did not confirm whether the tourist was attempting to take a selfie, as was reported by local media outlets.

His body was found at the scene with wounds, but no foul play has been suggested.

An autopsy will be conducted on Wednesday, police said.

Officials said while Ward’s passport said he was Irish, he was born in New Zealand while his current place of residence was not yet known.

Earlier this month, another Irish national who was initially reported missing by his family in Thailand , was declared dead in a kayaking accident after his boat capsized.

Odhran O’Neill, 22, from Lurgan, County Armagh of Northern Ireland, was last seen at the Khao Sok National Park in southern Thailand on Saturday, his sister Michaela said.

