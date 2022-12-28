Read full article on original website
NBC Los Angeles
New Millionaires Make Lottery History in California
The biggest lottery prize in history was just one of the tickets sold in California this year. At least 125 Californians ended 2022 as millionaires, thanks to a California lottery ticket. The entity described this year as "one of the most significant" in its history. In early November, the $2.04...
NBC Bay Area
View PG&E Outages in Bay Area
There continues to be outages reported Sunday across the Bay Area following an atmospheric river that slammed the region, according to PG&E's outage map. The utility's outage map reports thousands of customers are impacted across the Bay Area and Northern California. PG&E said 14,797 customers are impacted and provided the...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
California decides to implement the Fast Act on Jan. 1 despite the move toward a referendum
California has alerted leaders of the restaurant industry that it intends to begin adoption of the Fast Act, a law that involves fast-food workers in the process of setting their own wages, on Jan. 1, or roughly two years earlier than expected. A coalition representing the restaurant industry filed a...
California will eliminate pink tax at start of 2023
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- One of the California laws that will go into effect in the coming year will eliminate the pink tax. The pink tax is the extra amount of money women are charged for productscompared to men. Not just gender-specific items like tampons and pads add an extra cost to women that men don't The post California will eliminate pink tax at start of 2023 appeared first on KION546.
Magnitude 4.2 earthquake felt across Southern California
The year may be nearly done, but Mother Nature wasn’t finished shaking Southern California. A magnitude 4.2 temblor, the largest in a series of quakes, struck the region in the early hours of New Year’s Eve. The United States Geological Survey said the largest earthquake struck at 4:12 a.m. about 10 miles north of Borrego […]
California's new 2023 jaywalking law explained
SAN DIEGO — In a matter of days, Californians will be permitted to jaywalk, within reason, without running the risk of a hefty fine. Starting Jan. 1, the Freedom to Walk Act officially becomes law, allowing pedestrians in California to jaywalk without fear of a ticket, as long as it's safe.
abc10.com
California's 2023 new law explained: AB-2097, minimum parking requirement for new housing
SAN DIEGO — New year, new laws... and beginning in 2023, housing developers and business owners in California will no longer be required to include parking spots for residents and patrons if the project is located at least a half-mile from transit. Assembly Bill 2097: New Development Parking. Background:...
goldrushcam.com
California Department of Health Updates Top Public Health Issues of 2022 and Prepares Californians for 2023 - Campus Opioid Safety Act Goes Into Effect on January 1
The Campus Opioid Safety Act goes into effect on January 1, 2023. CDPH will work with CA colleges and universities to raise awareness about the benefits of Naloxone, a life-saving medicine for reversing opioid overdose. Colleges and universities can order life-saving Naloxone at no cost through. Naloxone Distribution Project by...
mynspr.org
10 new California laws that go into effect in 2023
In California, the new calendar year also means a fleet of new laws and regulations that go into effect. 2023 is no exception. This past year, the state Legislature passed and Gov. Gavin Newsom signed nearly 1,000 bills into law. Many of these won’t necessarily intersect with your everyday existence. But many of them — from a bump in the minimum wage to changes for cyclists — likely will affect your community, businesses or family.
nomadlawyer.org
California: Top 7 cheapest places to live in California
I am not surprised enough if you are also looking for affordable places to live in California, as it is one of the most popular places to live in the USA, California is the dreamland for many of us, as big cities provide big opportunities, big opportunities get by living there.
sanjoseinside.com
Seniors, Bicyclists, Veterans to Benefit from New DMV Laws in 2023
Starting Jan. 1, California law will again require drivers 70 and older to renew their license in person at a DMV office. In October 2020, Gov. Gavin Newsom temporarily waived the California law requiring senior drivers to renew their licenses at a DMV field office and signed AB 174 in September 2021 to allow online or by mail renewals through the end of 2022. This temporary online option has helped Californians avoid DMV field offices during the COVID-19 pandemic.
What’s Causing So Many People to Leave California?
Last year, a rare and unexpected event took place in California — data indicated that the state would lose one of its Congressional seats. As the Associated Press noted, this was the first time in the state’s history that this had taken place. For a state that’s long been thought of as a destination — think the Gold Rush, think the song “California, Here I Come” — this indicated a substantial shift in direction.
NBC Bay Area
Preliminary M5.4 Earthquake Strikes in Humboldt County: USGS
A moderate New Year's Day earthquake rattled parts of Northern California, according to the United States Geological Survey. The 5.4 magnitude temblor was reported at 10:35 a.m. Sunday near Rio Dell in Humboldt County. Caltrans at around 11 a.m. said State Route 211 at Fernbridge was shut down while crews...
goldrushcam.com
New California Overtime Rate in 2023 for Agricultural Employees Working for Employers who Employ 25 or Fewer Employees
December 28, 2022 - Oakland - California’s overtime rate for agricultural employees working for employers who employ 25 or fewer employees will change starting January 1, 2023. Employers with 25 or fewer employees will be required to pay overtime for all hours after an agricultural employee works over nine hours in a workday or over 50 hours in a workweek.
proclaimerscv.com
Haven’t you Received your California Stimulus Check Yet? Here is the Expected Date
Residents in California began getting stimulus payments in October. The $12 billion economic assistance program launched by Governor Gavin Newsom included the Middle-Class Tax Refund or MCTR. The Franchise Tax Board reports that as of Dec. 9, over 6.9 million direct deposits and 6.8 million debit cards have been distributed....
orangeandbluepress.com
How Much Californians Will Receive This Month?
Inflation Relief Checks With The Amount Of $1,050 Given By California. According to a published post by Yahoo Finance, eligible California residents will start receiving relief paychecks of up to $1,050 this week to weaken the effect of inflation. Governor Gavin Newson filed a $308 billion state budget in June to give direct tax refunds to 23 million California residents as they suffer from inflation, which raised 8.3% yearly. The amount Depends on tax filing status and income.
Looking at new laws coming in 2023
Only days away from the new year, there are hundreds of new California laws that will go into effect as soon as January 1st. We are looking into some of them. Health care Gender-affirming care: SB 107 aims to make California a sanctuary state for transgender health care, shielding transgender people, including youth and their The post Looking at new laws coming in 2023 appeared first on KESQ.
CNET
Waiting for Your California Stimulus Check? Here's When It Will Come
California taxpayers started receiving stimulus checks October. The Middle Class Tax Refund, or MCTR, was part of Gov. Gavin Newsom's $12 billion economic relief effort. As of Dec. 9, more than 6.9 million direct deposits had been issued and 6.8 million debit cards had been sent out, according to the Franchise Tax Board. But millions of residents are still waiting for the one-time payout -- which can be for as much as $1,050 -- and officials say they don't expect to finish sending out funds until mid-January.
Stimulus update: Direct cash payments worth up to $1,050 will arrive by New Year's
California residents can expect to receive direct payments worth up to $1,050 before the end of 2022 as part of a state program intended to provide relief from inflation.
wasteadvantagemag.com
California Set to Enforce Recycled Content Mandates for Plastic Bottles
Each year, beverage companies in the U.S. produce 100 billion plastic bottles, and the vast majority go unrecycled. In response, California recently passed a slew of laws that target plastic waste. One law — which the state is scheduled to start enforcing in January — requires beverage makers to use some recycled materials in single-use plastic bottles.
