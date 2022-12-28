Read full article on original website
dornob.com
Glass Living O’Pod Rotates 360 Degrees for Unmatched Views
Enjoying a 360-degree view of the stars from bed usually requires camping in the open air, without so much as a tent overhead. But spend a night in the Living O’Pod, and you’ll enjoy a similar experience with the same level of comfort and luxury you’d expect from a high-end hotel suite. In fact, the pod is so spacious you could live in it full time, provided you don’t care too much about your own privacy. Designed by UN10 (Unio) Design, this prefab glass orb home features not one but two interior levels with panoramic views of its surroundings.
BHG
Oversize Furniture Is Taking Over Living Rooms Everywhere
It's no surprise that home trends that focus on maximal comfort are some of the most popular. And while the oversized furniture movement likely started over the past couple of years as we spent more time at home, how we’re using our spaces now is integral to its staying power. “Now that we’re opening back up and hosting parties and gatherings, we’re better able to understand how our spaces really work when multiple people are using each room,” says Benjamin Reynaert, editor and creative director at Benjamin Reynaert Creative. And the consensus? Bigger is better.
yankodesign.com
These Swedish forest hotel suites are wooden tiny cabins raised on steel stilts
Swedish architecture studio Wingårdhs designed a collection of five quaint suites for the Trakt Forest Hotel in Småland. Supported by five metal stilts, the suites allow the visitors to feel as if they’re chilling amongst the tree canopy! Designed to “put nature in focus”, the cabins are accompanied by a restaurant and sauna in the complex, and they’re all connected via narrow woodland paths.
How To Make Your Bedroom Feel Like A Luxury Hotel
There are many reasons why hotel rooms feel incredibly relaxing and serene, but is there a way you can create that same feeling of luxury in your own bedroom?
homedit.com
McMansion Styles Slowly Fade From The Suburban Landscape
A McMansion is a large home, often mass-produced with low-quality materials. These homes were popular in the 1980s through the early 2000s but have fallen out of favor. Today, many homeowners gravitate toward the simple living movement of smaller homes. What Is A McMansion?. McMansion is a derogatory term used...
A Design Expert Explains How To Add Warmth To Your All-White Bathroom
In an exclusive interview with House Digest, interior designer Samantha Black has all the tips you need to infuse your white bathroom with new warmth.
housebeautiful.com
This Couple Found a 1930s Log Cabin Under the Drywall in Their New Home—and Restored It
Nestled in the shadow of the Teton mountains, Jackson Hole, Wyoming, is a fairy tale of a town. But when designer Emily Janak and her husband, architect Adam Janak of Northworks, moved into their newly purchased residence, it felt more like a nightmare. The 2,361-square-foot ranch-style house had grimy tiled ceilings and the distinct odor of years gone by. “Our parents were horrified,” Janak recalls. “They were like, ‘This is not livable.’”
tinyhousetalk.com
Couple’s Murphy Bed Tiny Home on Oregon Coast
Michele and Sue have always loved tiny homes, but they weren’t quite sure how to make one work. They had been living in Panama during the lockdowns of 2020, and soon realized they would like to be Stateside again. After some late-night YouTube-ing, Sue came across Tiny Tranquility and knew it was the perfect fit for them.
moderncampground.com
Anthropods: Off-Ground Glamping Structures for Elevated Experiences
Creature comforts and unique structures that make for Instagram-worthy photos are some elements of glamping that attract guests. For Anthropods & Co., a North Yorkshire (England) manufacturer, glamping setups with distinctive features help command high rates. Take for example the anthropods that the company constructs. Built to be eco-friendly and...
tinyhousetalk.com
Health Professional’s Office Tiny Home
This 13-foot tiny house was designed as an office for a health professional, and I can hardly think of a more lovely spot to have an office visit! There’s a comfortable bench for patients, a consultation desk with sleek chairs, and even a 3/4 bathroom with a shower. A...
homedit.com
Greek Revival Architecture: A Classic Style in the United States
The Greek Revival architectural movement began in the middle of the 18th century when cities like Washington D.C. were not yet in existence. Beyond just architectural forms, it represented important ideals in the founding of the United States. Greek Revival architecture echoes the form of Greek temples. The style represents...
mansionglobal.com
From Megamansions to Medieval Manors—Mansion Global Readers’ Favorite Listings of the Day
Perhaps it goes without saying, but Mansion Global readers love novelty. Of the some 260 properties featured as Listings of the Day this year, rarefied houses offering unusual amenities (hot tub for 16, anyone?), surprising locations and superlative price tags attracted the most readers. Luxury Living From the Medieval Ages.
homedit.com
Romanesque Revival Architecture: History and Design Characteristics
The Romanesque Revival style celebrates architectural designs that were popular in the late Middle Ages. The revival style became popular in England in the early 19th century and came to the United States by the 1840s. Romanesque Revival buildings are large and imposing. The materials used to make them are...
homedit.com
Eastlake Style: Guide to This Decorative Victorian Movement
The Eastlake style was an artistic movement of the late 19th century, encompassing architecture and furniture. Charles Eastlake, a British writer and architect, began the Eastlake movement. He promoted the use of furniture made by craftsmen that took pride in their work. The Eastlake style was an artistic movement of...
