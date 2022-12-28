Read full article on original website
Last Sears Store in New York Permanently ClosesTy D.Newburgh, NY
Which Bed Bath & Beyond Is Closing In Hudson Valley?Still UnsolvedKingston, NY
Woodstock Invites Entire Town to Chanukah CelebrationBryce GruberWoodstock, NY
Missing Nurse: Help Find Nicole Brown!Ossiana TepfenhartBlooming Grove, NY
Dollar General Closed a Lot of Stores Because of ViolationsBryan DijkhuizenTexas State
hudsonvalleypress.com
Poughkeepsie Students Make Model U.N. Debut
POUGHKEEPSIE – Eleven students from Poughkeepsie High School came together to debate points and work together with Wappingers Central School District students to come up with resolutions during Dutchess BOCES’ High School Model United Nations at Vassar College on December 15. Students from PHS, John Jay, Ketcham and...
theexaminernews.com
Mahopac School Trustees Punt on Deciding to Change Mascot
The Mahopac Board of Education is uncertain how it will handle a directive from the State Education Department to axe its longstanding “Indians” logos. The Mahopac School District is one of about 2,000 nationwide that still use a Native American as a mascot, but state officials are threatening to withhold state aid for any that may be in “willful violation” of The Dignity For All Students Act.”
Mid-Hudson News Network
Poughkeepsie Children’s Cabinet gains new co-chair
POUGHKEEPSIE – With Poughkeepsie Mayor Rob Rolison transitioning to the State Senate, City Administrator Marc Nelson, as the new mayor, will also become co-chair of the Poughkeepsie Children’s Cabinet. He will join Poughkeepsie Schools Superintendent Dr. Eric Rosser heading up the effort that was formed by Rosser and...
Newburgh to include African American oral history project in K-12 curricula
CITY OF NEWBURGH – Lillie Howard has “beautiful, beautiful memories” about her childhood in Newburgh’s historic East End. She smiled when she recalled growing up in her grandparents’ three-story home on Smith Street and watching her grandmother tend to the garden. “She liked to plant vegetables and things. She had a grape vine, and...
hvmag.com
The Face of Dermatology
Craig Austin Dermatology, located in Fishkill and Rhinebeck, NY, is a dermatology practice led by Craig Austin, MD, a board-certified Dermatologist and Dermatopathologist. He is an associate professor affiliated with Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York City as well as St. Barnabas Hospital, where he teaches residents in Dermatology and Dermatopathology. An expert in skin cancer, Dr. Austin includes skin cancer screenings among the wide range of preventative measures that focus on patients’ overall health.
Large Yonkers campus sells for $52.6M to iPark for studios and school
Yonkers is continuing its path towards becoming “Hollywood on the Hudson,” as Connecticut-based iPark has closed on its purchase of the 28-acre Leake & Watts campus from the nonprofit Rising Ground for $52.6 million — with the site soon to become film studios and a performing arts school. iPark is an entity of National Resources, which invests in and focuses on the redevelopment of corporate and industrial sites, mostly under the iPark brand. Together with Great Point Studios, it has already developed the nearby 14.4-acre Lionsgate Warburton studio at the iPark Hudson Film & Television Center by the Yonkers Metro-North station. This...
hudsonvalleypress.com
NFA’s Deondre Johnson Signs a Letter of Intent
NEWBURGH – It was never a question of whether Deondre Johnson possessed the talent to play football. Rather, the big unknown that lingered: Could he develop into a mature, focused true leader, both on the football field and off of it? The last couple of years Johnson definitively delivered, providing unquestionable clarity to that unsolved query. Going from an at-risk student status, who played the game of football well but lacked elusive leadership his freshman year at Newburgh Free Academy West, Johnson “found himself” his sophomore year, not only feeling more comfortable with his scholastic setting while improving his grades, but so too, developing priceless confidence.
warwickadvertiser.com
Sugar Loaf Mountain: Why it matters
Join Jay Westerveld, President of the Sugar Loaf Historical Society, for an exploration of the cultural and natural history of Sugar Loaf Mountain and Hamlet. Speaking at Albert Wisner Library on Jan. 8, he will delve into Sugar Loaf’s history, from its Ice Age shelters to its ecological systems and climbing and hiking routes. Learn about the mountain’s flora and fauna, its mining and bootlegging histories, and its dual watershed resources that include the source of Warwick’s own Wawayanda Creek.
Timeline For Adult Eggbert Party In Hudson Valley, New York
The Hudson Valley's beloved talking holiday egg is ready to crack some adult-themed jokes tonight at a popular brewery. Here are all the details for this free one-night-only event. After three years, Eggbert After Dark returns to the Newburgh Brewing Company. What Is Eggbert?. Since the early 1970s, Hudson Valley...
New York Man Tossed Teen Threw Window In Hudson Valley, DA
A 62-year-old Hudson Valley man is accused of assaulting two teens, including tossing one through a storefront window. On Thursday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah and Dobbs Ferry Police Chief Manuel R. Guevara announced that a Dobbs Ferry man was arraigned on an indictment charging him with assaulting two 15-year-olds in September 2022.
njbmagazine.com
Valley Medical Group Welcomes New Chief Medical Officer
Valley Medical Group (VMG), Ridgewood, has named Puneeta Sharma, MD, as its new chief medical officer. As the senior medical administrator of the group, Dr. Sharma will be responsible for improving patient care and medical outcomes as well as the optimization of resources, and will be responsible for the performance of over 445 providers.
theharlemvalleynews.net
Dutchess County Deploys to Assist Storm-Ravaged Buffalo
Dutchess County Deploys to Assist Storm-Ravaged Buffalo. Poughkeepsie, NY… Dutchess County Public Works highway crew members are headed to Buffalo, New York to help the region dig out from an historic series of storms that have buried Erie County. According to news reports, at least 28 people have died.
Decomposed Body Of Missing Hudson Valley Man Found On Island In New York
A Hudson Valley man who went missing from the region before Thanksgiving was found dead just after Christmas. On Tuesday, police confirmed a missing Lower Hudson Valley man was unfortunately found dead. He went missing about six weeks ago. Man Goes Missing From New Rochelle, New York. Christopher Corcoran, 61,...
chroniclenewspaper.com
Country Deli to close, ward system fails to begin in Chester
The December 14 Chester town board meeting celebrated the efforts and contributions of a retiring business owner and heard critical public comments and suggestions. The board opened the meeting by honoring Anne-Marie McKevitt, a local resident and owner of Anne-Marie’s Country Deli. Since July 2010, McKevitt has served the Chester community in various ways, including feeding residents during the pandemic and providing hot cocoa during the town’s Toys for Tots drives. She recently retired so she can spend more time with her family.
Mid-Hudson News Network
OSI purchases over 1,000 acres of forest in Wawarsing
WAWARSING – The Open Space Institute has acquired over 1,000 acres of the “Shawangunk-Catskill Connector” property from T&T Associates, Inc. for $2.3 million. The property is situated between the southern boundary of the Catskill Park and the northwestern boundary of the Shawangunk Ridge. The purchase means the...
Peek Inside Newburgh, New York’s New Casino
The Hudson Valley's newest casino is opening its doors this week in Newburgh and they have offered up a peek inside before it is official. For months Hudson Valley has known about the casino coming to the Newburgh Mall. According to a press release, the casino is 50,000 square feet and they stated they were bringing 250 jobs to Orange County.
Christmas Miracle: New York Dog Finds Sick, Missing Hudson Valley Man
A Hudson Valley family got to enjoy Christmas thanks to the help of a dog who found a missing elderly man with Parkinson’s and early stages of dementia. On Tuesday, the City of Peekskill Police Department announced Officer Jon Saintiche and his K9 partner, Bones, found a missing elderly Peekskill resident.
rcbizjournal.com
Micro Apartments Emerging In Region To Address Need For Affordable Millennial Housing
Newark Hotel To Be Transformed To Micro Apartments; 67 Micro Units Planned In Newburgh. Nearly a decade ago, InterContinental Hotels Group opened the 108-room Hotel Indigo Newark Downtown in a historic former bank building at 810 Broad Street. The notion of a boutique hotel was hopeful, but it didn’t survive. What it left behind was a space for another developer to experiment with a different trendy concept.
Experts Say Don’t Take Your Date to this Hudson Valley City
Experts have compiled a list of cities that are terrible for single people and a city in the lower Hudson Valley ranked one of the worst places. Are you single? If not, how did you and your partner meet for the first time? Did you meet them at a bar, restaurant or maybe a park? Maybe you met them through mutual friends. I met my wife on a blind date set up through some friends. Does that even happen anymore?
Mid-Hudson News Network
DuBois ends 20 years as sheriff with ceremonial walk-out
GOSHEN – Orange County Sheriff Carl DuBois law enforcement career with formal walk-out on Thursday. DuBois was the longest serving sheriff in the county, for 20 years, and in that time, he said his team brought the office into the 21st century. “We’ve had people involved with the United...
