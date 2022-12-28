NEWBURGH – It was never a question of whether Deondre Johnson possessed the talent to play football. Rather, the big unknown that lingered: Could he develop into a mature, focused true leader, both on the football field and off of it? The last couple of years Johnson definitively delivered, providing unquestionable clarity to that unsolved query. Going from an at-risk student status, who played the game of football well but lacked elusive leadership his freshman year at Newburgh Free Academy West, Johnson “found himself” his sophomore year, not only feeling more comfortable with his scholastic setting while improving his grades, but so too, developing priceless confidence.

